The Best Massage Recliners of 2024

Our Top Picks

If you’re older or differently abled and need help with getting rid of pain, there’s no shame in that. In fact, these massage recliners are made just for you. They’re proven to be beneficial for the elderly, and especially for those recovering from surgery, by offering functions that help relieve stress, soothe muscle tension, and improve overall comfort. Plus, a good massage recliner can give you all the benefits of a professional massage without ever having to leave your home. This guide will help you find the best one for your needs—just scroll through and pick the one that feels right for you!

1 YITAHOME Massage Recliner YITAHOME Massage Recliner View on Amazon Looking for a reclining and relaxing chair that gives you a little extra help in standing up? This ultimate massage recliner has all the features you or any elderly loved one could need. It comes with a remote that you can use to gently recline or lift it while you watch TV or take a nap on a peaceful evening. It also has 8 massage points and lumbar heating to soothe your back, legs, and more. Cleaning is made simple with the faux leather material that you can wipe with a damp cloth occasionally or whenever there is an unfortunate spill. And with built-in USB ports, cup holders, and handy side pockets, you can keep everything you need close by. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Massage and heat functions ✙ USB ports and cup holders ✙ Spacious and comfortable seat – The massaging function may be a bit loud

2 Best Choice Products Massage Recliner Best Choice Products Massage Recliner View on Amazon Wanting comfort without disturbing your home’s overall aesthetic is completely understandable, and we’re here to tell you that you don’t have to choose between the two. This massage recliner is designed to blend in with most modern interiors for this particular reason. But that's not all—it also provides heat in the backrest and massage points in both the chair and ottoman, so you can get the finest comfort on your back, lumbar, thighs, and calves. It lets you control everything from massage intensity to modes with a wireless remote, and setting up the whole thing only takes three simple steps. Plus, it comes with a side pouch to keep the remote and other essentials close by! Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Electric massage function ✙ Remote control included ✙ Side pockets for storage – Bulky size

3 Human Touch Massage Recliner Human Touch Massage Recliner View on Amazon As we get older, aches and pains seem to pop up all over our bodies, and it’s not always easy to target those sore spots by ourselves. But with this massage recliner, you can get the relief you need, right where you need it. It lets you choose between five different massage programs, including modes that target specific body parts and other ones that make you unwind and sleep better. The calf massager even uses special technology to improve circulation from your feet to your core, which gives you a boost of energy to complete daily chores. Plus, its smooth material provides relaxation without the usual pinching or discomfort you get with other chairs. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Professional-grade massage ✙ Heated relaxation feature ✙ Foot and calf relief – Limited head support

4 Best Choice Products Massage Recliner Best Choice Products Massage Recliner View on Amazon Being older or recovering from surgery means you need a little extra care and safety, especially when getting up. That’s why this massage recliner comes with a special anti-tipping base to keep the chair steady while you’re slowly getting out of it. It also features a power lift design that allows you to recline or tilt forward at the push of a button that is conveniently placed close to your hand. Other than that, it comes with 3 massage modes and 2 heat settings to help you relax in the way that you like. Plus, the built-in cupholders, side pockets, and a USB port make it even more convenient and comfortable! Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Includes anti-tipping base ✙ Electric power lift ✙ Easy-to-reach side button – Massage function is less intense than others

5 ACME Massage Recliner ACME Massage Recliner View on Amazon We know that many elderly, disabled individuals, and primary caregivers are working with a tight budget, which is exactly why we've included this affordable yet fully functional massage recliner in the list. It’s covered in soft sage microfiber that looks great in any room, and the thick cushioning and padded arms make it super comfortable for relaxing after a long day. Whether you want to sit upright or lean back, the recline function lets you easily find your favorite position. Plus, it's built with a durable eucalyptus wood frame and spring support to keep you comfy for years to come! Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Soft and comfortable ✙ Affordable ✙ Durable and sturdy – May not be as comfortable for larger individuals

6 Irene House Massage Recliner Irene House Massage Recliner View on Amazon Sometimes, being bigger isn’t the issue—it’s finding something that fits comfortably. This massage recliner is designed with extra room to support not just elderly and disabled individuals, but all body types. It’s sturdy enough to support up to 400 lbs, and even the footrest is extended to make extra room for your comfort! Not only that, but it also offers customizable comfort with features like the dual-motor design, which allows the backrest and footrest to be adjusted independently. Additionally, it has built-in heat and massage, so you can soothe the pain in your muscles and overall body. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Plus-size friendly ✙ Dual motor for easy adjustment ✙ Extended footrest – Higher price point than others

7 MassaMAX Massage Recliner MassaMAX Massage Recliner View on Amazon We get it—you don’t just want to recline and relax, you want to be transcended into a different plane of existence altogether. Let us introduce you to this 4D massage recliner. It is designed to mimic a human massage with 12 different modes and 32 airbag points that cover your entire body, from your shoulders to your feet! The long SL-Track gives you a massage that follows the curve of your back, and the zero-gravity feature takes pressure off your spine. It even comes with foot rollers, lower back heating, and yoga-style stretching to ease tension all over your body. Plus, the voice control feature and built-in Bluetooth speakers means that the relaxation and comfort is endless! Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 4D massage technology ✙ Zero gravity feature ✙ Heated foot rollers – May be a bit difficult to get in and out if you have limited mobility

FAQ

Q: What materials are typically used in the upholstery and padding of massage recliners?

A: Massage recliners are typically upholstered with materials like faux leather, microfiber, or genuine leather. Faux leather is a popular choice because it’s durable, easy to clean, and gives the chair a sleek, modern look without the higher cost of real leather. Microfiber, on the other hand, is soft, breathable, and provides a cozy feel, making it great for comfort. When it comes to padding, most recliners use high-density foam or memory foam, which provides both support and comfort. The foam contours to your body, relieving pressure points while still maintaining its shape over time.

Q: What safety features are included in massage recliners to ensure secure use?

A: Massage recliners come with several safety features to ensure secure use. Many models have an anti-tipping design, which keeps the chair stable even when fully reclined or during the lift function. For extra support, the power lift feature helps users, especially the elderly or those with mobility issues, stand up more easily. Most recliners also have overheat protection, which automatically shuts off the massage or heating function if it’s been running too long. Additionally, some chairs include lockable recline positions to prevent accidental movement.

Q: What is the weight capacity of a typical massage recliner?

A: The weight capacity of a typical massage recliner can vary depending on the model, but most are designed to support between 250 to 330 pounds. Some heavy-duty models can handle even more, with capacities reaching up to 400 pounds or more, offering extra durability for larger individuals.

Q: How do the foot rollers in a massage recliner provide relief for foot pain?

A: The foot rollers in a massage recliner are designed to target pressure points on the soles of your feet, which can help relieve pain and tension. These rollers move in a kneading motion, mimicking the sensation of a deep massage to stimulate circulation and reduce muscle soreness. By focusing on specific acupressure points, they can alleviate discomfort caused by tired or aching feet, plantar fasciitis, or long periods of standing.

Q: What types of massage modes and intensity levels are typically available in a massage recliner?

A: Massage recliners typically offer a variety of modes and intensity levels to cater to different needs. Common modes include kneading, tapping, rolling, shiatsu, and a combination of these techniques. Some chairs also offer specialized modes like \"relax\" or \"sleep\" for a more calming experience, or \"deep tissue\" for a stronger, more therapeutic massage. Intensity levels can range from gentle to intense, allowing you to customize the pressure based on your comfort level.

