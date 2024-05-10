The Best Microwave Ovens of 2024: Reviewed

Our Top Picks

Microwave ovens have become the ultimate kitchen sidekick, which is quick, convenient, and ready to tackle just about anything you throw at them. You could be whipping up a midnight snack, reheating last night's leftovers, or getting creative with new recipes with a good microwave. Investing in the right one means no more cold spots in your lasagna or burnt popcorn disasters. Plus, many of today’s models come with all sorts of handy features, like air frying, convection cooking, and smart sensors that take the guesswork out of meal prep. In this guide, we’re diving into the best microwave ovens available on Amazon, each one chosen to help make your life in the kitchen easier and, dare we say, more fun. Let’s find the one that fits your needs perfectly!

1 Nostalgia Microwave Oven Nostalgia Microwave Oven View on Amazon Bring some retro flair to your kitchen with a microwave oven. This charming microwave isn't just about its looks. It packs 800 watts of power in a compact design. Whether it's popcorn, pizza, or potatoes, the 12 pre-programmed settings and simple turn-and-push dial make it easy to get perfect results every time. Plus, the rotating glass carousel ensures even cooking for all your meals. Its sleek chrome accents, paired with a bright LED digital clock, make this microwave a real conversation starter. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 12 cooking settings for convenience ✙ Easy-to-use program dial ✙ Compact size for small spaces – Takes time to get used to dial

2 GE Microwave Oven GE Microwave Oven View on Amazon This perfect microwave oven adds versatility in your kitchen. Its interesting feature is that it combines air fryer, broiler, and convection modes. You can cook crispy fries, caramelize your favorite dishes, or bake with ease all in one compact appliance. The powerful 1,050-watt cooking capability and handy glass turntable ensure even and efficient cooking, while the child-lock technology keeps it safe from curious little hands. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 3-in-1 functionality ✙ Compact design for versatile placement ✙ Convenient child-lock feature – Touch panel may be difficult to read

3 Farberware Microwave Oven Farberware Microwave Oven View on Amazon If you're after power and convenience, this microwave oven won't disappoint. It boasts 1100 watts of cooking power and a spacious 1.6 cu ft capacity. This microwave is ideal for preparing meals quickly even in smaller spaces like apartments or dorms. Customize your cooking easily with ten power levels, six one-touch settings, and defrost options. The LED display, kitchen timer, and child safety lock make it a user-friendly addition to your kitchen. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 1100 watts of powerful cooking ✙ Ten power levels for precise control ✙ Six one-touch settings – Can be a little noisy

4 SHARP Microwave Oven SHARP Microwave Oven View on Amazon Say hello to efficiency with this microwave oven. Its capacity and 1000-watt power make it perfect for medium-sized cooking tasks, ensuring your meals are ready in no time. 12.4\" carousel turntable guarantees even cooking, while the sleek black design adds a modern touch to your countertop. It also has ten power levels, a handy +30 seconds key, and an express cook option, this microwave offers a blend of convenience and precision. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Quick cooking functions ✙ Even heating settings ✙ \"+30 seconds\" button for easy use – Smaller capacity compared to some models

5 TOSHIBA Microwave Oven TOSHIBA Microwave Oven View on Amazon Upgrade your kitchen experience with a microwave oven that speaks of the power and convenience you need. It has a smart humidity sensor, 12 auto menus, and a spacious 1.2 cu ft interior. This 1100-watt microwave makes cooking easy and efficient. It features a handy mute function—perfect for late-night snacks without the noise—and an ECO mode to save on energy. The stylish black exterior, large control panel, and easy-to-clean interior make it a great choice for any kitchen. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Energy-saving eco-mode ✙ One-touch cooking presets ✙ Compact but spacious interior – No number pad—controls require more steps

6 BLACK+DECKER Microwave Oven BLACK+DECKER Microwave Oven View on Amazon Compact yet efficient, this microwave is perfect for those who need a simple and reliable cooking companion. It has 700 watts of power, handles basic cooking tasks with ease, and the pre-programmed buttons for popcorn, potatoes, and more make mealtime straightforward. The push-button door, large LED display, and child safety lock provide added convenience, and its size makes it ideal for smaller kitchens, dorms, or offices. It’s a lightweight, easy-to-use microwave that gets the job done without taking up too much space. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Pre-programmed buttons ✙ Child safety lock for added safety ✙ Easy push-button door release – Buttons require extra force to press

7 Panasonic Microwave Oven Panasonic Microwave Oven View on Amazon No more struggle with uneven heating. This microwave oven features 1200 watts of power and innovative inverter technology for consistently delicious results. Its compact design maximizes interior space, while the 13.4-inch turntable fits larger dishes without taking up too much counter space. It also boasts cooking settings and a genius sensor that adjusts time and power automatically, this microwave makes preparing your favorite meals a breeze. Plus, the ‘Keep Warm’ feature ensures your soups or desserts are served at just the right temperature. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Inverter technology for precise heat control ✙ Genius sensor for optimal cooking times ✙ Compact design with spacious interior – High power consumption compared to smaller models

FAQ

Q: Can a microwave oven replace my conventional oven?

A: A microwave oven can replace a conventional oven for many tasks, but it depends on what you're cooking. Microwaves are excellent for reheating, defrosting, and cooking certain dishes quickly. Convection microwave models are even more versatile, as they use both microwave and convection heating, allowing you to bake, roast, and crisp food more like a traditional oven. However, for dishes requiring precise temperature control, such as baking bread or cakes, a conventional oven might still be preferable for achieving the best texture and quality.

Q: What is inverter technology, and why should I consider it in a microwave?

A: Inverter technology provides a more consistent and controlled power output compared to traditional microwaves. Instead of cycling between high and low power like standard microwaves, inverters deliver a steady stream of power, ensuring more even cooking and preventing overcooking. This feature is particularly useful for delicate foods, such as fish, that require gentle heating. It also allows for more precise defrosting and reheating, reducing the risk of rubbery or dry food.

Q: How does a microwave with a humidity sensor work?

A: Microwaves with humidity sensors detect the steam released by your food as it cooks. Based on this data, the microwave can adjust cooking time and power to ensure the food is heated evenly and thoroughly. This helps prevent overcooking or undercooking, making it ideal for dishes like vegetables or rice, where precise cooking is key. The sensor essentially automates the process, so you don't have to guess cooking times, resulting in better-tasting meals with less effort.

Q: Is it safe to put metal in a convection microwave oven?

A: In convection mode, it is safe to use metal cookware in a microwave oven. The convection feature uses a fan and heating element to circulate hot air, much like a conventional oven, where metal is commonly used. However, you should never use metal when the microwave function is active, as this can cause arcing and potentially damage the appliance. Some convection microwaves have a combination mode; in these cases, you need to be cautious and use only microwave-safe materials.

Q: What is the difference between auto-cook menus and smart sensors?

A: Auto-cook menus are pre-programmed settings designed for specific foods like popcorn, pizza, or vegetables. You simply select the food type, and the microwave uses preset power levels and times to cook it. In contrast, smart sensors detect humidity levels and adjust the cooking time and power dynamically, ensuring food is perfectly cooked based on its moisture content. While auto-cook menus are convenient, smart sensors are more versatile and offer better accuracy across a broader range of dishes.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.