The Best Nugget Ice Makers of 2024 to Upgrade Your Beverages

Whether you're blending up a smoothie, sipping iced coffee, or enjoying a refreshing cocktail, nugget ice is one addition to your bar arsenal that you won't regret. Its small, chewable, crunchy texture makes it perfect for keeping drinks cold without watering them down. If your fridge doesn’t produce it, a nugget ice maker can solve that problem. These machines are easy to set up, thanks to their built-in water tank (no need for a plumber) and just require an electrical outlet. To help you find the best option, we’ve reviewed the top nugget ice makers available, so you can upgrade your drinks effortlessly.

1 Profile Nugget Ice Maker Profile Nugget Ice Maker View on Amazon This countertop ice maker is designed to prevent clumping and delivers one pound of fresh ice every hour. The large-capacity bin holds up to 3 pounds of nugget ice, meaning it can produce up to 24 pounds of ice per day. You’ll have fresh ice ready in as little as 10 minutes. The unit automatically refills when ice levels get low, ensuring you're never without it. If you encounter issues like the unit asking for water when the reservoir is full, or low ice production, you can follow simple troubleshooting steps. Cleaning is a breeze with easy-to-follow instructions for descaling and clearing trapped air. Whether you’re making cocktails or just enjoying a refreshing drink, this nugget ice maker ensures you always have ice on hand when you need it. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Sleek design ✙ Chewable nugget ice ✙ Wi-Fi connectivity – Lacks app notifications

2 Joy Pebble Nugget Ice Maker Joy Pebble Nugget Ice Maker View on Amazon This portable ice maker produces 100 pieces of nugget ice every 14 minutes and can make up to 33 pounds of ice per day. It’s designed with upgraded stainless steel for durability and easy cleaning. With a clear lid, you can monitor the ice-making process without opening the machine. The intuitive control panel allows you to add water, press the power button, and forget about it. An indicator light tells you when the ice bin is full or when you need more water. For added convenience, it features a self-cleaning mode, which runs for 15 minutes and exits automatically. The ice basket holds plenty of ice, and a handy ice scoop is included for easy serving. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Durable stainless steel ✙ Rapid ice production ✙ Self-cleaning function – Slightly loud operation

3 ZAFRO Nugget Ice Makers ZAFRO Nugget Ice Makers View on Amazon This sleek black machine makes fresh ice in just 7 minutes. It can produce up to 35.5 pounds of ice each day, so you’ll never run out. The self-cleaning feature makes maintenance easy. The ice basket and scoop are included for easy serving. This machine is perfect for anyone who loves nugget ice. It works quickly and doesn’t take up much space. Its compact design makes it portable, so you can use it anywhere, from the kitchen to the patio or a party. The controls are simple, and the setup is easy. The ice it makes is always high-quality, cooling drinks without watering them down. It’s great for everyday use or special occasions, making your drinks more refreshing. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Fast ice production ✙ Soft chewable ice ✙ One-click cleaning system – Small ice basket capacity

4 ecozy Nugget Ice Makers ecozy Nugget Ice Makers View on Amazon This countertop ice maker is ideal for anyone who needs a steady supply of ice. It produces 24 ice cubes in just 13 minutes and can make up to 45 pounds of ice daily. With a self-cleaning feature and a 24-hour timer, it ensures fresh ice with minimal effort. The ice it produces is clear and solid, keeping drinks colder for longer. The easy setup and self-cleaning function make maintenance hassle-free, while the included ice bags and scoop add convenience. The crystal-clear cubes melt slowly, helping preserve the flavor of your drinks. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High daily output ✙ Stainless steel housing ✙ Convenient ice bags – Water refills needed frequently

5 Antarctic Star Nugget Ice Makers Antarctic Star Nugget Ice Makers View on Amazon This countertop nugget ice maker is a convenient way to keep a steady supply of chewable ice at hand. Compact and efficient, it produces up to 34 pounds of soft, pebble-style ice every 24 hours, ideal for refreshing drinks without waiting. The one-click operation makes it easy to use, while the self-cleaning function ensures minimal maintenance. Its sleek, stainless steel design is both durable and compact, fitting seamlessly on kitchen counters or office setups without taking up too much space. With quiet performance and a clear lid to monitor ice production, this machine is perfect for home gatherings or office use. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Versatile Usage ✙ Efficient Cooling ✙ Portable Convenience – Smaller ice output

6 EUHOMY Nugget Ice Makers EUHOMY Nugget Ice Makers View on Amazon This ice maker is small and works well, making it a good choice for kitchens, home bars, or small offices. It makes fresh nugget ice in just 6 minutes, so you don’t have to wait long. The design is easy to use with a top cover that can be removed for cleaning. It also has a self-cleaning feature, which is handy. The ice scoop and basket are included to make serving ice simple. You can even connect it to a water line, so it automatically refills without you needing to do it manually. However, the bin doesn’t keep the ice cold for long, so if you don’t use it quickly, it will start to melt. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Fast ice production ✙ Easy water line hookup ✙ Quick ice cycle ✙ – Ice melts quickly

7 Silonn Nugget Ice Makers Silonn Nugget Ice Makers View on Amazon If you love the crunch of nugget ice, this ice maker is a great pick. Its compact design fits neatly on your countertop. This machine can produce up to 33 pounds of ice a day. In just six minutes, you’ll have soft, chewable ice ready for your next drink or party. The self-cleaning function is a real time-saver, and it runs quietly enough not to disturb your space. You can even connect it directly to your water line so you don’t have to refill it manually. One small downside is the ice basket, which isn’t insulated, so the ice will begin to melt if left for too long. But this isn’t a dealbreaker unless you plan to store ice for extended periods. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Efficient ice production ✙ Space-saving design ✙ User-friendly operation – Basket not insulated

FAQ

Q: Do countertop ice makers keep ice frozen?

A: Countertop ice makers don't have a freezer or refrigeration unit, so they can only hold ice for a limited time. Once the ice is made, it’s stored in a compartment or basket, but it will start to melt over time. The good news is, as it melts, the water returns to the reservoir where it can be refrozen into fresh ice, allowing the machine to keep working continuously. If you need to store ice for a longer period, you’ll need to move it to a freezer.

Q: What are the advantages of owning a countertop ice maker?

A: Countertop ice makers provide several benefits beyond convenience. They make ice faster than traditional trays, which means you don’t have to wait for hours. They also free up valuable freezer space, and many models produce specialty ice like chewable nugget ice, which is something standard trays can’t do. This makes them a great choice for those who enjoy soft, easy-to-chew ice in their drinks.

Q: How should I clean my countertop ice maker?

A: Regular cleaning is crucial to keep your ice maker in good condition. Since water often sits inside the machine, it can promote bacteria and mold growth. Follow the manufacturer's guidelines for cleaning. Many ice makers have a self-cleaning feature that makes the process easier, but you can also manually clean it with warm water and a mild cleaning solution. You’ll want to repeat this process regularly to prevent buildup and keep everything running smoothly.

Q: Do all countertop ice makers come with a water filter?

A: Not every countertop ice maker includes a filter, so it’s a good idea to use filtered water in the reservoir. Filtered water contains fewer minerals, which reduces cloudiness and produces clearer ice. If you use hard water without a filter, the minerals can cause the ice to be cloudy and may even contribute to mineral buildup inside the machine over time. Using filtered water can help prevent these issues.

Q: How do countertop ice makers work?

A: A countertop ice maker is simple to use. It has a built-in water reservoir that eliminates the need for a direct plumbing connection. Once you turn the machine on, the water is sent to the freezing chamber, where it forms into ice cubes. After they’re ready, the ice is dropped into a storage basket or bin. The machine continues to make more ice as long as there is water in the reservoir, making it a continuous process until it needs to be refilled.

