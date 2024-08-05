The Best Outdoor Griddles: Have The Ultimate Cookouts In 2024

Our Top Picks

Outdoor griddles, those great tools for cooking outside, turn your backyard into a fancy restaurant. They're a must-have for any home cook worth their salt. As the sun sets and the smell of cooking food fills the air, eating outside becomes irresistible. What better way to cook than under the stars with an outdoor grill? We've carefully looked at every grill, checked each burner, and how heat spreads. Our detailed research considers important factors like how well it cooks, how long it lasts, how easy it is to use, and if it's worth the money. We've picked the best outdoor griddle for different users so we hope you'll invide us to your next BBQ!

1 Blackstone Outdoor Griddle Blackstone Outdoor Griddle View on Amazon Experience restaurant-style cooking in your own backyard with this outdoor griddle. Boasting a spacious 470 square inches of flat-top grilling space, this griddle is versatile enough to handle breakfast, lunch, and dinner. From sizzling eggs and pancakes to juicy steaks and teppanyaki-style delicacies, unleash your inner chef and cook up a storm. Plus, with convenient bottom and side shelves, you'll have ample space for food storage and prep, making outdoor cooking a breeze.Featuring a battery-powered push-button ignition, this griddle eliminates the need for kerosene, charcoal, and matches, so you can focus on what really matters—enjoying the outdoors. With its easy assembly, removable griddle top, foldable legs, and four industrial-strength caster wheels, transportation is a breeze. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Large cooking surface ✙ Convenient grease management system ✙ Portable and versatile – Heat distribution may not be even

2 Hisencn Outdoor Griddle Hisencn Outdoor Griddle View on Amazon Indulge in culinary adventures with this outdoor griddle, boasting high-performance features that ensure impeccable cooking results every time. With powerful 304 stainless steel burners generating 24,000 BTUs of heat, enjoy consistent and even heating for delectable meals. Thanks to the integrated piezo igniter and lid's temperature gauge, precise control is at your fingertips, guaranteeing convenience and accuracy in monitoring cooking temperatures.With a spacious 22-inch cooking surface made of durable cast iron, this griddle provides ample space for cooking up to 24 small burgers or 12 pancakes, perfect for family gatherings. Cleanup is a breeze with the removable grease cup and oil leak hole, ensuring effortless maintenance after each use. Plus, enjoy enhanced portability with sturdy feet and an included carry bag, making it ideal for outdoor excursions. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Portable and easy to use ✙ Large cooking surface ✙ Heavy-duty construction – Heavy to move from one surface to another

3 Captiva Designs Outdoor Griddle Captiva Designs Outdoor Griddle View on Amazon Elevate your outdoor cooking game with this outdoor griddle, featuring a ceramic-coated cast iron pan for non-stick perfection. Experience hassle-free cleanup and even heat distribution, promoting healthier cooking with minimal oil. Transition effortlessly from free-standing grill to tabletop grill, perfect for backyard parties or picnics. Plus, with convenient central gas cylinder storage, enjoy newfound stability for a secure cooking experience. Crafted for durability and ease of use, this griddle is your go-to companion for all your outdoor culinary adventures.Enjoy the convenience of easy assembly and fast heating with versatile burners that ensure consistent cooking temperatures for various foods. With glowing reviews and satisfied customers raving about its sturdiness and performance, this grill is a must-have for any outdoor cooking enthusiast. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Ceramic coated cast iron pan ✙ 33 ✙ 000 BTU output ✙ 3-burner flat top grill – Somewhat pricey

4 Royal Gourmet GB4001B Outdoor Griddle Royal Gourmet GB4001B Outdoor Griddle View on Amazon Be in control with this outdoor griddle featuring 4 independently controlled stainless steel burners, ensuring personalized heating for every dish. Enhance your cooking experience with two collapsible side tables, providing extra space for food prep and storage, adding versatility to your outdoor cooking setup.Cleanup is a breeze with the presence of an oil leak hole and removable grease cup, simplifying post-cooking maintenance. Enjoy effortless mobility with two casters and two directional wheels, ensuring easy relocation and secure placement. With a spacious 766 sq. in. cooking area, this griddle is perfect for family gatherings or parties. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Large cooking surface ✙ Powerful heating capacity ✙ Easy to clean – There's no shelf below the griddle

5 Skok Outdoor Griddle Skok Outdoor Griddle View on Amazon Enjoy the pinnacle of outdoor fry-up versatility with this propane outdoor griddle, boasting three independently controlled stainless-steel tube burners for precise heat control from low to high. With a spacious 614.25 square inch cooking surface, this griddle provides ample space for all your culinary creations, allowing you to effortlessly flip food with its large, flat surface.Cleanup is a breeze thanks to the easy-to-clean cooking grates and oil collection system, ensuring hassle-free maintenance after every use. Equipped with foldable side shelves for added convenience and storage, as well as a collapsible griddle stand and high-quality wheels for easy transport, this griddle offers unparalleled portability and functionality. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Foldable design for easy storage ✙ Large cooking area for versatile cooking ✙ High BTU output for quick cooking – No back splash or guard to prevent grease splatters

6 Mfstudio Outdoor Griddle Mfstudio Outdoor Griddle View on Amazon Take your outdoor cooking game up a notch with this versatile flat-top griddle, boasting a spacious 450 sq inches of heavy-duty cast iron cooking surface. Whether it's breakfast favorites like eggs and pancakes or dinner delights like steak and potatoes, this Teppanyaki-style griddle has you covered for all your culinary cravings.Experience the ultimate convenience with its dual functionality as both a standing outdoor grill and a tabletop cooker, allowing for seamless transitions between cooking setups. With a corner grease trap for effortless cleanup and three independently adjustable heat zones delivering a total of 33,000 BTUs, you'll enjoy precise temperature control and versatile cooking options. With dimensions of 20.3"D x 51"W x 36.4"H and compatibility with standard 20 lb LP tanks, this outdoor griddle is the perfect addition to your outdoor cooking arsenal. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 3 burners for faster cooking ✙ Can be used as a table top ✙ Comes with a lid for versatile cooking – Low heat setting may still be very hot

7 Royal Gourmet GD403 Outdoor Griddle Royal Gourmet GD403 Outdoor Griddle View on Amazon This versatile outdoor griddle offers two individual cooking zones for pure cooking freedom. Fry up your favorite veggies, eggs, or bacon on the ceramic-coated griddle, while the porcelain-enameled cast iron cooking grates are perfect for grilling steaks, ribs, and more.Enjoy high-performance cooking with four separately controlled stainless steel burners, delivering a total of 48,000 BTUs of heat with precise high-to-low control. Designed for ultimate convenience, features like a paper towel holder, tool hooks, detachable wind deflector, and durable side tables make grilling a breeze. With easy-to-fold legs and four lockable caster wheels, this griddle is portable enough for outdoor adventures like camping. Plus, cleanup is a snap with a full-width grease tray and grease cup. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Portable ✙ Has 4 burners ✙ Grill and griddle combo – Might not operate well in windy conditions

FAQ

Q: Are outdoor griddles suitable for camping trips?

A: Absolutely! Many are designed with portability in mind, making them ideal for camping adventures. Look for models with foldable legs and lightweight construction for easy transportation. Additionally, some griddles feature propane or butane fuel options, allowing you to cook up delicious meals even in remote locations without access to electricity. With a portable outdoor griddle, you can enjoy the convenience of cooking outdoors while soaking in the beauty of nature.

Q: Can I use outdoor griddles for cooking breakfast foods?

A: Yes, they are perfect for cooking a wide range of breakfast foods, from fluffy pancakes to crispy bacon and eggs. The flat surface of the griddle provides ample space for cooking multiple items simultaneously, allowing you to whip up a hearty breakfast for the whole family in no time. Plus, many griddles come with features like adjustable heat settings and grease management systems, ensuring that your breakfast dishes are cooked to perfection with minimal mess.

Q: How do I clean and maintain my outdoor griddle?

A: Cleaning and maintaining are essential for prolonging its lifespan and ensuring optimal performance. After each use, allow the griddle to cool down before gently scraping off any food residue with a flat spatula or scraper. Then, wipe the surface clean with a damp cloth or paper towel. For tougher stains, you can use a mild dish soap or griddle cleaner. It's also important to regularly season your griddle to prevent rust and maintain its non-stick surface. Simply apply a thin layer of cooking oil to the griddle after cleaning and heat it up until it begins to smoke.

Q: Can outdoor griddles be used indoors?

A: While they are primarily designed for outdoor use, some models can be used indoors with proper ventilation. However, it's essential to check the manufacturer's guidelines and ensure that your indoor space is adequately ventilated to prevent the buildup of smoke and fumes. Additionally, consider the size and weight of the griddle, as larger models may be more challenging to maneuver indoors. If you're unsure, it's always best to err on the side of caution and use your outdoor griddle in a well-ventilated outdoor space.

Q: Are outdoor griddles suitable for large gatherings and events?

A: Absolutely! They are perfect for feeding a crowd at large gatherings and events like backyard barbecues, tailgating parties, and family reunions. With their spacious cooking surfaces and adjustable heat settings, outdoor griddles allow you to cook large quantities of food quickly and efficiently. Plus, the versatility of outdoor griddles means you can cook a variety of dishes to suit everyone's tastes, from juicy burgers and hot dogs to sizzling stir-fries and grilled veggies. So fire up the griddle and get ready to impress your guests with delicious outdoor cuisine!

