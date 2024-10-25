The Best Outdoor Lights of 2024: Reviewed

Our Top Picks

Outdoor lights do more than just brighten up your space. They bring life to your backyard, create ambiance, and turn ordinary nights into magical moments. Whether you're looking to host late-night barbecues, relax under the stars, or simply improve your home’s curb appeal, the right outdoor lighting can make all the difference. In this guide, we’re diving into the best outdoor lights you can find on Amazon, breaking down which ones will make your outdoor space shine—literally! Ready to add some glow to your nights? Let’s jump in!

1 Brightown Outdoor Lights Brightown Outdoor Lights View on Amazon If you're looking for complete control over your outdoor lighting, these outdoor lights let you customize both brightness and length to fit any space or mood. They stretch up to 50 feet and are an ideal choice for adding a cozy and inviting vibe to any space. They're super lightweight, easy to hang, and can be connected end-to-end—up to 17 strings long! Plus, no worries about rainy days or snowstorms—these lights are totally weatherproof. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Waterproof and weatherproof design ✙ Connectable for extended length ✙ Dimmable LED bulbs included – Dimmer not included

2 Brightever Outdoor Lights Brightever Outdoor Lights View on Amazon Need to light up a large area? These outdoor lights offer an impressive 100 feet of coverage with 52 charming vintage bulbs, perfect for transforming bigger spaces. Whether you're hosting a party or just chilling on the porch, their dimmable 2700K warm light creates that perfect bistro vibe. Plus, these lights are built tough, which means they’re shatterproof, weatherproof, and designed to last up to a whopping 30,000 hours. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Suitable for larger outdoor spaces ✙ Save up to 90% on electricity ✙ Compatible with most dimmers – You'll have to buy a dimmer separately

3 Doukedge Outdoor Lights Doukedge Outdoor Lights View on Amazon Whether you want to light up your garden or create a cozy wall display, these versatile outdoor lights give you the flexibility to do both with ease. It’s also a great way to add a vintage touch to your outdoor space. With 50 shatterproof bulbs (plus 2 spares!), these lights are made for year-round use. Their durable PET construction ensures they’ll stand strong against the elements while casting a 2700K glow to create the perfect ambiance. Easy to hang and ideal for a variety of settings. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Long length for outdoor illumination ✙ Weatherproof & shatterproof ✙ Creates a relaxing and inviting glow – Cord maybe slightly thin

4 Addlon Outdoor Lights Addlon Outdoor Lights View on Amazon Bring a charming Italian bistro vibe to your backyard with these outdoor lights. These 48 feet of vintage Edison bulbs create a stunning glow that’s perfect for any outdoor occasion. Built with commercial-grade weatherproof construction, these lights are tough enough to handle any weather, from hot summer days to snowy winters. Plus, with dimmer compatibility, you can adjust the brightness to suit any mood, whether it’s a lively party or a cozy evening. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Shatterproof Edison bulbs ✙ Commercial-grade weatherproof design ✙ LED bulbs save on electricity – Unrolling the string can be tricky

5 Govee Outdoor Lights Govee Outdoor Lights View on Amazon Get ready to customize your outdoor lighting like never before. These outdoor lights offer 75 scene modes and smart voice control through Alexa and Google Assistant. Plus, these lights have you covered with 150 feet of vibrant and smart RGBIC lighting that brings the party to your backyard, eaves, or porch. Plus, they’re smart home-ready, meaning you can control them with your voice using Alexa or Google Assistant. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 75 scene modes ✙ Works with Alexa and Google Assistant ✙ Built to last up to 50 ✙ 000 hours – Light strands cannot be cut to adjust length

6 Kaxiida Outdoor Lights Kaxiida Outdoor Lights View on Amazon For an eco-friendly solution that keeps your garden glowing all night, these outdoor lights offer solar power and three adjustable lighting modes to suit any occasion. These solar-powered landscape lights are packed with 56 LEDs, providing excellent brightness to keep your outdoor spaces shining from dusk till dawn. With three adjustable lighting modes—dim, bright, and highlight—you can customize the perfect ambiance for your yard, driveway, or patio. Plus, they’re super easy to install with a 2-in-1 function that lets you stake them in the ground or mount them on a wall. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Powerful illumination ✙ Solar-powered with adjustable panels ✙ 3 lighting modes – Not suitable for large areas

7 MGVIG Outdoor Lights MGVIG Outdoor Lights View on Amazon Take full control of your lighting setup with these outdoor lights, featuring remote-controlled dimming and multiple lighting modes to create the perfect ambiance for any event. These 100-foot lights come with 37 shatterproof ST38 bulbs that are perfect for creating a warm and inviting ambiance. With a remote control, you can easily adjust the brightness, switch between lighting modes, and even set timers. Whether it's for a backyard party or a cozy evening on the porch, these weatherproof and energy-efficient string lights are built to withstand the elements while keeping your energy bills low. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Easy remote control ✙ Four brightness levels ✙ Withstands extreme weather – PVC wiring may be a little thin

FAQ

Q: Are solar-powered outdoor lights reliable?

A: Solar-powered outdoor lights can be a reliable and eco-friendly option, especially in areas that receive plenty of sunlight. They operate by collecting sunlight during the day and storing it in a rechargeable battery to power the light at night. However, their reliability can diminish during cloudy days or in heavily shaded areas. It’s essential to place them where they receive maximum sunlight exposure, and choosing models with efficient photovoltaic panels and larger batteries can enhance their performance. They are perfect for pathways, gardens, and areas with no easy access to electrical wiring.

Q: How can I choose outdoor lights that are both energy-efficient and bright?

A: For energy efficiency and brightness, LED outdoor lights are the top choice. LEDs consume significantly less energy than traditional incandescent or halogen bulbs, making them cost-effective in the long run. They also produce a brighter, more focused light and last longer, often up to 50,000 hours. When selecting outdoor LEDs, consider lumens instead of watts to gauge brightness. A light with 700-1,300 lumens is generally suitable for security, while lower lumens work well for ambient garden lighting.

Q: Can outdoor lights be controlled remotely?

A: Yes, many modern outdoor lights come with remote control options, often via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Smart outdoor lighting systems allow users to control lights from their smartphones or other devices, no matter where they are. This includes turning lights on or off, adjusting brightness, setting timers, or even changing the light color in certain models. Integration with smart home ecosystems like Google Home or Amazon Alexa is also common, making remote control seamless. This can be particularly convenient for homeowners who travel or want to automate their lighting system.

Q: What is the ideal color temperature for outdoor lighting?

A: The ideal color temperature for outdoor lighting depends on the intended use. For security or task lighting, a cooler white light (around 4000K to 5000K) is ideal because it provides a bright, clear view of the area. For ambiance or decorative purposes, such as garden or patio lighting, warmer tones (around 2700K to 3000K) create a more inviting and relaxed atmosphere. Adjustable color temperature lights can offer flexibility, allowing you to customize the lighting based on the occasion or time of day.

Q: How do outdoor lights with dusk-to-dawn sensors work?

A: Outdoor lights with dusk-to-dawn sensors are equipped with a photocell that detects changes in natural light levels. These lights automatically turn on when it gets dark and off when daylight returns, making them convenient for homeowners who want automatic illumination without having to flip a switch. They are ideal for security and energy conservation because they ensure lights are only on when needed. Dusk-to-dawn lights are commonly used for porch lights, driveway illumination, and perimeter lighting.

