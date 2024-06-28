The Best Rain Jacket of 2024 for Rainy Days

Our Top Picks

Investing in a quality rain jacket can be your ultimate solution when it comes to staying dry and comfortable during unpredictable weather. Whether you're a hiker braving the elements, a commuter dodging downpours, or simply someone who loves outdoor adventures, a reliable rain jacket is essential. This guide will reveal some of the best rain jackets available on Amazon, highlighting top picks that offer unbeatable waterproof protection, breathability, and versatile features. Get ready to explore options that keep you dry and fit your style and budget. Let's find the perfect rain jacket for you!

1 Carhartt Rain Jacket Carhartt Rain Jacket View on Amazon This rain jacket is our first pick because it combines functionality with comfort effortlessly. This jacket features a durable water repellent (DWR) finish that keeps you dry in light rain, making it ideal for those unexpected drizzles. The polyester mesh lining enhances breathability, while the Taffeta sleeve lining ensures easy on-and-off. You'll appreciate the full-zip front with kissing welt construction for added protection. The adjustable hood and drawcord hem allow for a personalized fit, and the hook-and-loop adjustable cuffs add to the versatility. With plenty of secure pockets—including a zipper chest pocket, two drop-in lower pockets, and two internal pockets—this jacket offers ample storage for your essentials. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Durable water repellent material ✙ Lightweight and easy to pack ✙ Multiple secure pockets for convenience – Breathability could be better

2 Under Armour Rain Jacket Under Armour Rain Jacket View on Amazon The second product features UA Storm technology that repels water without sacrificing breathability, ensuring you stay dry and comfortable. With a 1k/1k rating, this rain jacket offers reliable protection against the elements. Designed with windproof materials and construction, this jacket shields you from harsh winds, making it perfect for unpredictable weather. The 2-layer bonded fabric has a durable, smooth exterior that looks and feels premium, while the full mesh lining provides added breathability to keep you comfortable during active wear. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Features UA Storm technology ✙ Windproof materials for superior protection ✙ High-quality construction – Limited length options – no tall sizes available

3 Fit Space Rain Jacket Fit Space Rain Jacket View on Amazon Our next rain jacket boasts an impressive waterproof rating of 20,000 mm/H20/24h and breathability of 18,000 g/24h, ensuring you stay dry and comfortable in any weather condition. What sets this jacket apart is its 4-way stretch fabric, providing a greater range of movement without the use of elastic fibers. The lightweight and flexible design make it suitable for any activity. Additionally, the convertible sleeves allow you to switch between short and long sleeves, adapting to different weather conditions effortlessly. With full seam-sealed construction, stretch mesh lining, and zipper pockets on both sides, this jacket offers practical features for any outdoor activity. The adjustable cuff and collar add to the comfort, while the reflective elements on the side pocket and back collar seams enhance visibility. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High waterproof rating ✙ 4-way stretch fabric for flexibility ✙ Convertible sleeves for versatile use – Limited pocket availability compared to full-zip version

4 Columbia Rain Jacket Columbia Rain Jacket View on Amazon This rain jacket ensures that a torrential downpour won't slow down your plans, offering top-notch waterproof protection in an ultralight package. With a lightly relaxed fit, it allows for a comfortable range of motion, making it perfect for any outdoor adventure. This jacket is crafted with a two-layer design, featuring a plain weave outer and waterproof membrane. The Omni-Tech shell provides fully seam-sealed protection, while the breathable design allows moisture vapor from perspiration to escape, keeping you dry and comfortable. It also features an adjustable drawcord drop-tail hem and brimmed storm hood, which ensures a perfect fit and additional protection from the elements. The full mesh lining enhances breathability, although it may feel a bit uncomfortable against the skin in humid conditions. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Superior waterproof protection ✙ Lightweight and packable design ✙ Durable construction with a two-layer design – Runs slightly large

5 Adidas Rain Jacket Adidas Rain Jacket View on Amazon Here’s our next rain jacket, which features a regular fit that is wider at the body, with a straight silhouette, providing a comfortable and relaxed feel. The full zip with hood allows for adjustable coverage, ensuring you stay dry and protected from the elements. Designed with side seam pockets, this jacket offers convenient storage for your essentials, making it perfect for those long days in the field. The elastic cuffs provide a snug feel, keeping the rain and wind out effectively. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Side seam pockets for convenient storage ✙ Full zip with hood ✙ Elastic cuffs for a snug feel – Zipper quality could be improved

6 ICreek Rain Jacket ICreek Rain Jacket View on Amazon We selected this rain jacket with pants for its high-tech Nano polyester pongee fabric, which is not only waterproof but also soft and comfortable. Whether you are caught in a storm or need a reliable rain suit for various outdoor activities, this suit ensures you stay dry without sacrificing comfort. This rain suit features special waterproof glue-treated sutures, providing high toughness and preventing water leakage at the zipper position. The double seal design adds to its durability, ensuring long-lasting use. The airflow holes on the back and the inside mesh lining enhance breathability, although it can get a bit warm during extended wear. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Waterproof ✙ soft ✙ and comfortable ✙ Jacket comes in a set with pants ✙ Air flow holes and mesh lining for improved ventilation – Can be warm during prolonged wear

7 33,000ft Rain Jacket 33,000ft Rain Jacket View on Amazon This two-piece set includes a rain jacket and pants, both designed to offer maximum protection while remaining lightweight and easy to pack. The included storage bag ensures that this rain gear doesn't occupy much space in your suitcase, making it perfect for travel. The rain jacket features a hideaway hood that can be adjusted based on your needs, along with elastic cuffs and an adjustable drawcord hood to keep you dry. The hem also contains an elastic rope for added protection against wet conditions. The jacket's 2 side zipper pockets and 1 inner zipper pocket provide ample storage for your essentials. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Highly portable with a convenient storage bag ✙ Hideaway hood for customizable coverage ✙ Reflective piping for increased visibility – Flap over pockets may channel rain into pockets

FAQ

Q: How do breathability ratings work, and why are they important for rain jackets?

A: Breathability ratings measure how effectively a rain jacket allows moisture vapor to escape, preventing the wearer from becoming clammy and uncomfortable. This is usually quantified in grams of moisture that can pass through a square meter of fabric in 24 hours (g/m²/24h). Higher ratings indicate better breathability, which is essential for high-intensity activities like hiking or running. For instance, a jacket with a breathability rating of 10,000 g/m²/24h will perform well during moderate activities, while ratings of 20,000 g/m²/24h or higher are ideal for intense activities. Breathability is crucial because it ensures you stay dry from the inside out, maintaining comfort and preventing overheating.

Q: What is seam sealing, and why is it critical in rain jackets?

A: Seam sealing involves applying waterproof tape or glue over the seams of a rain jacket to prevent water from seeping through the stitch holes. This process is crucial because even the most waterproof fabrics can fail if water penetrates through the seams. There are two types of seam sealing: fully taped and critically taped. Fully taped seams mean every seam in the jacket is sealed, offering maximum protection, while critically taped seams focus on high-exposure areas like shoulders and hood. For activities involving heavy rain or prolonged exposure to wet conditions, fully taped seams are recommended for the best protection.

Q: What features should I look for in a rain jacket if I plan to use it for multiple outdoor activities?

A: Versatility is key when choosing a rain jacket for various outdoor activities. Look for features like adjustable hoods and cuffs, which allow you to customize the fit for different conditions. Pit zips or other ventilation options are essential for regulating temperature during high-intensity activities. Multiple pockets, both internal and external, provide convenient storage for essentials like maps, snacks, and gadgets. A lightweight and packable design ensures easy transport, making the jacket suitable for hiking, camping, cycling, and more. Reflective elements can enhance safety during low-light conditions. These features collectively ensure your rain jacket meets the demands of diverse outdoor activities.

Q: How do I choose the right size and fit for my rain jacket to ensure optimal performance and comfort?

A: Choosing the right size and fit for your rain jacket is crucial for comfort and performance. Consider your intended use; if you plan to layer underneath, opt for a slightly larger size to accommodate extra clothing without restricting movement. Rain jackets typically come in different fits, such as regular, slim, and relaxed. A regular fit offers a balance of comfort and mobility, suitable for most activities. A slim fit is more tailored, ideal for activities requiring less bulk, while a relaxed fit provides more room for layering and freedom of movement. Refer to the manufacturer's sizing chart and, if possible, try on the jacket before purchasing to ensure the best fit.

Q: What is the difference between water-resistant and waterproof rain jackets?

A: Water-resistant and waterproof rain jackets differ in their level of protection against moisture. Water-resistant jackets are treated with a DWR coating that repels light rain and snow but can become saturated during prolonged exposure to heavy rain. They are ideal for activities where you expect brief, intermittent showers. Waterproof jackets, on the other hand, are designed to withstand continuous, heavy rain. They feature fully sealed seams, waterproof membranes (like Gore-Tex), and more robust construction. For extended outdoor activities in wet conditions, a waterproof jacket provides the necessary protection to keep you dry and comfortable.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.