The Best Shower Curtains of 2024

Our Top Picks

You might not give much thought to a shower curtain, but it actually has a big impact on both the look and functionality of your bathroom. In this guide, I've narrowed down a selection of shower curtains that can help you find the ideal match for your space. We’ll explore different styles, materials, and key features, all based on feedback from real users. By the time you’re done with this guide, you'll have a clear idea of which shower curtain will be the perfect fit for your bathroom. Let’s check out the options!

1 Creative Scents Waffle Shower Curtain Creative Scents Waffle Shower Curtain View on Amazon As the name suggests, this shower curtain has a simple waffle weave design that gives it a clean, stylish look. The curtain itself is made with 230 GSM (grams per square meter) of heavy-duty, water-resistant fabric that feels weighty and luxurious. The material is PVC-free and offers a soft, cotton-like feel, which is both environmentally friendly and comfortable. As a cherry on top, it's also equipped with rustproof metal grommets that ensure they can withstand moisture without any damage. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Luxurious waffle weave design ✙ Water repellent feature ✙ High-quality weighty fabric – Does crease a little

2 Felisa Shower Curtain Felisa Shower Curtain View on Amazon This shower curtain checks all the boxes. It has this cute gathered ruffle that gives it a bit of a vintage vibe, and everything is sewn together so neatly it just looks well put together. The fabric itself is a cotton-linen blend, so it’s soft but still holds up after you wash and iron it. Plus, the white color really brightens up the bathroom and works with just about any décor. In terms of cleaning, the curtain is machine washable, so when it needs a refresh, just toss it in the wash and you’re good to go. Super easy to keep clean! Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Clean and crisp design ✙ Soft linen blend material ✙ Gathered ruffle at the bottom – Not pure white

3 KIBAGA Shower Curtain KIBAGA Shower Curtain View on Amazon If you’re hoping to add some flair to your bathroom and like a touch of retro style, this shower curtain is a great pick. The mid-century boho design, with its fun patterns and coordinated colors, really stands out. The craftsmanship is impressive too, with delicate hems giving it a polished look. But it’s not just about the style—this curtain has some great practical features. Made from 100% waterproof polyester, it’s tough, lightweight, and dries super quickly. Plus, if you’re someone who gets their shower curtain dirty often, no worries! It’s machine-washable, so you can easily toss it in the wash for a fresh clean. It even comes with hooks for a quick setup, so your bathroom can be upgraded in minutes. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Gorgeous Boho design ✙ 100% waterproof polyester ✙ Quick-drying – Hooks could be more sturdy

4 AmazerBath Shower Curtain AmazerBath Shower Curtain View on Amazon If you’re working with a super tight budget but still want something practical, this shower curtain from AmazerBath might be exactly what you need. It strikes the perfect balance between being lightweight and staying in place, thanks to its clear plastic design. The material is durable, quick-drying, and doesn't feel flimsy. To keep the curtain from flying around while you shower, there are three weighted magnets at the bottom to hold it steady. Unlike fabric liners that soak up water, this plastic curtain dries quickly and lets soap scum slide right off, making it easy to clean. It’s also great as an inner liner, protecting your outer curtain from water damage. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Affordable ✙ Lightweight ✙ Can be used as a liner – Magnets are clingy

5 YoKii Shower Curtain YoKii Shower Curtain View on Amazon If you’re noticing a trend, it’s because we’re a bit obsessed with mid-century, boho-style shower curtains. Sure, spending nearly $70 on a shower curtain might sound a little over-the-top to some, but if you’re ready to indulge in a more luxurious bathroom vibe, we say go for it! This one definitely earns its higher price point. What makes this curtain so special is its gorgeous hand-woven macrame design. Made from cotton cords, it features intricate, delicate patterns that really stand out compared to the usual shower curtains. And here’s the kicker—it’s versatile enough to use as a wall hanging or even a room divider. Basically, it’s cute enough to work anywhere in your home, not just the bathroom! Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Hand-woven macrame ✙ Waterproof ✙ Versatile – Expensive

FAQ

Q: Do shower curtains with weighted bottoms really stay in place better?

A: Yes, shower curtains with weighted bottoms really do help keep the curtain in place better. The weights, usually small magnets or sewn-in pieces at the bottom, prevent the curtain from blowing inward or moving around while you shower. This helps keep water inside the tub and avoids that annoying clingy feeling when the curtain sticks to you.

Q: How do I know if my shower curtain is truly waterproof or just water-resistant?

A: The difference between a waterproof and water-resistant shower curtain comes down to how much water it can handle. A waterproof curtain completely blocks water from passing through, so water beads up and rolls right off. On the other hand, a water-resistant curtain can handle some moisture but may eventually allow water to soak through if exposed for a long time.

Q: What materials are best for preventing mold and mildew buildup?

A: To prevent mold and mildew buildup, the best materials for shower curtains are those that dry quickly and resist moisture. Vinyl and PEVA (polyethylene vinyl acetate) are popular choices because they’re completely waterproof, so water doesn’t soak in, reducing the chance for mold to grow.

Q: Can I use a fabric shower curtain without a liner?

A: You can use a fabric shower curtain without a liner, but it depends on the type of fabric. Some fabric curtains, especially those made from water-resistant materials like polyester, can handle getting wet and may not need a liner. However, most fabric curtains are not fully waterproof, meaning they can absorb water and may not keep it from splashing outside the tub.

Q: How do I prevent my shower curtain from billowing inward while I’m showering?

A: To stop your shower curtain from billowing inward, you can try a few simple tricks. One easy option is to use a shower curtain with weighted magnets at the bottom. These weights help hold the curtain in place and prevent it from blowing around. Another option is to keep your bathroom door or window slightly open to reduce the air pressure difference, which often causes the curtain to move. You can also try installing a curved shower rod, which gives you a bit more space inside the shower and helps keep the curtain away from you.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.