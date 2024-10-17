The Best Smelling Candles of 2024 for a Luxurious Home

Our Top Picks

It’s hard to deny the power of a nice smell to improve your mood, increase focus, and enhance the ambiance of your space. With countless options out there—from soy wax blends to seasonal scents—it can be tough to choose the perfect candle for your home. That’s where this curated list comes in handy. Explore some of the best-smelling candles that not only deliver long-lasting fragrance but also add a touch of style to your decor, making them well worth the investment.

1 96NORTH Tropical Coconut Soy Candle 96NORTH Tropical Coconut Soy Candle View on Amazon This candle is one of the best you have ever smelled. The scent strikes a perfect balance of toasted coconut, banana leaf, and a hint of buttery rum that she swears lasts forever! And the crackling sound really does make it feel like you're sitting around a fire — love! With its large, 3-wick jar, it offers up to 50 hours of burn time, filling your space with a refreshing tropical beach scent. Made from 100% natural soy wax, it delivers a clean, long-lasting fragrance experience without any harsh chemicals. The elegant design easily complements any room, adding a touch of warmth and style. It’s not just about the scent; it’s about creating an inviting atmosphere, making it an ideal housewarming gift for both men and women. If you want a candle that offers more than just a scent, this one gives you that perfect tropical ambiance. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Tropical fragrance blend ✙ Long-lasting 50-hour burn ✙ natural soy wax. – Faint scent throw

2 Bath & Body Works Candle Bath & Body Works Candle View on Amazon Best known for its super-scented mall presence, Bath & Body Works actually makes a decent candle for the price. The company’s Mahogany Teakwood High Intensity candle emits a strong, pleasant scent that evokes a blend of rich woods and subtle lavender. This 3-wick candle offers a bold fragrance experience that fills larger rooms effortlessly, making it a top choice for anyone who prefers a noticeable scent that lingers. Infused with notes of mahogany and teakwood, it creates a warm, inviting atmosphere wherever you place it. The sleek, minimalist glass design fits seamlessly into any decor, giving it both style and substance. Plus, the three wicks ensure an even burn, allowing you to enjoy up to 45 hours of fragrance. If you want a candle that gives you both strength and elegance, this one stands out with its high-intensity aroma and refined look. It’s more than just a candle—it's a lasting experience. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High-intensity fragrance ✙ sleek design ✙ vegetable wax blend – Burns too fast

3 Dianne's Candle Dianne View on Amazon It'll make you crave something sweet. The sweet smell is the perfect aroma for the fall and winter months. Made with 100% premium soy blend, the candle comes in a delightful twin pack. This candle quickly tackles 95% of pet, smoke, food, and other unwanted smells. Each candle offers up to 80 hours of burn time, ensuring long-lasting freshness with a clean and even burn. Infused with a delightful vanilla fragrance, these candles not only refresh your home but also create a cozy atmosphere. Ideal for any room, they provide an effective and aromatic solution to everyday odors. Handcrafted with care, the candles feature lead-free wicks and proprietary odor-eliminating technology that bonds with malodors rather than just masking them. If you're seeking a way to enhance your space with a sweet and inviting scent, this twin pack is a fantastic choice. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Odor eliminating technology ✙ handcrafted design ✙ luxurious vanilla scent – Scent can be overpowerin

4 Thymes Frasier Candle Thymes Frasier Candle View on Amazon This candle is like walking through an enchanted forest that just had its first snowfall. It’s a perfect magical wintry mix of crisp pine needles, warm cedarwood, and soothing sandalwood. The single-wick design, nestled in an elegant 6.5 oz container, envelops your space with a rich, long-lasting fragrance that evokes freshly cut pine trees. Whether you light it during the holiday season or year-round, its highly scented formula guarantees a consistently immersive aromatic experience. Many users rave about its authentic and calming scent, making it a top choice for those looking to create a cozy, luxurious atmosphere in their homes. This candle serves as a wonderful gift or a personal indulgence, adding a touch of nature's tranquility to any room. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Iconic forest scent ✙ Elegant glass jar ✙ Long-lasting burn time – Single-wick only

5 Capri Blue Volcano Scented Candle Capri Blue Volcano Scented Candle View on Amazon There's a reason why this is one of the top-selling candles. Its gorgeous exterior fits seamlessly in nearly any room, and the perfection of its beachy scent—tropical fruits, sugared oranges, lemons, limes, and mountain greens—can't be denied. This scented candle offers a luxurious fragrance experience, enhancing your home ambiance with its tropical fruit and sugared citrus scent. Made from a premium soy wax blend, this 19 oz white candle is designed for long-lasting use, ensuring consistent fragrance release. The refreshing aroma is favored for creating a welcoming atmosphere, making it a standout choice for both everyday use and special occasions. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Iconic tropical fragrance ✙ Elegant jar design ✙ Long-lasting burn time – Wicks can be finicky

6 Yankee Scented Candle Yankee Scented Candle View on Amazon Clear your senses with this limited-edition mix of fir and pine; it’s like filling your space with Christmas trees. The refreshing aroma envelops your home with the delightful scent of freshly cut pine, cedarwood, and juniper berry. This classic large jar candle holds 22 ounces of pure holiday magic and features a single wick that provides over 110 hours of burn time for long-lasting fragrance. Buyers rave about its high-quality ingredients and reliable burn, making it a favorite among candle enthusiasts. The sturdy glass jar enhances any décor and allows you to enjoy the inviting scent safely. Perfect for creating a warm and cozy atmosphere, this candle is ideal for gatherings or simply unwinding at home. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Long burn time ✙ Festive forest aroma ✙ Quality paraffin wax – Fragrance can be overpowering in smaller spaces

7 LA JOLIE MUSE Scented Candle LA JOLIE MUSE Scented Candle View on Amazon This warm, inviting evergreen scent uses sandalwood and a harmonious blend of crisp apple, green fig, and warm clove. Plus, the candle vessels are not just containers; they’re repurposeable works of art. The unique wood wick adds a soothing crackle as it burns, enhancing your sensory experience. Encased in an elegant glass jar, this large candle emits a rich Santal Himalayen fragrance, perfect for creating a relaxing atmosphere at home. Designed for long-lasting enjoyment, it makes a thoughtful gift for anyone who appreciates a luxurious scent. Buyers consistently praise its premium quality and the way it effortlessly fills a room with warmth. This candle shines in any setting, making it ideal for special occasions or simply unwinding after a long day. Its sophisticated aroma and aesthetic appeal truly set it apart, inviting you to indulge in a moment of tranquility. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Wood wick design ✙ luxurious scent profile ✙ elegant decorative jar – The scent isn’t very present when lit

FAQ

Q: How do the different types of wax affect the scent throw?

A: Each wax type affects scent diffusion. Soy wax has a clean burn but may not be as fragrant as paraffin, which often delivers a stronger scent. Beeswax burns longer and cleaner, while coconut wax holds fragrances well, making it ideal for scented candles.

Q: What are the benefits of using essential oils in scented candles?

A: Essential oils provide natural scents that many prefer for their purity and therapeutic properties. They can create a calming atmosphere or boost mood. However, some brands use high-quality synthetic fragrances, which can also deliver pleasant aromas without compromising quality.

Q: Are there health concerns associated with burning paraffin candles?

A: Paraffin candles, made from petroleum-based wax, raise concerns among some consumers about potential soot and toxins released when burned. However, many believe the health risks are minimal if the candles are of good quality and burned correctly.

Q: How can I ensure my candle burns evenly and lasts longer?

A: To achieve an even burn and prolong the life of your candle, keep the wick trimmed to about 1/4 inch before lighting. Allow the candle to burn long enough for the top layer of wax to melt completely, preventing tunneling and ensuring even fragrance release.

