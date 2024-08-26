The Best Soft Queen Mattress of 2024

Our Top Picks
A good night's sleep is really important for how you feel and perform during the day, and finding the right mattress is key. With so many choices out there, finding the right one can be tough. Everyone has their own idea of what's comfortable, which can make it even harder to pick a mattress that gives both softness and support. That's why we've done the research for you, narrowing down the best soft queen mattresses that not only provide comfort but also support your overall health and wellness.
DynastyMattress Soft Queen Mattress
Starting off with a soft queen mattress that will never let you wake up in a puddle of your own sweat again, thanks to it's cooling gel-infused memory foam. It is made in the USA and has a medium-soft feel, giving you the right mix of comfort and support. It's built with durable materials for long-lasting use and offers a luxurious sleep experience. Plus, with a size of 60x80 inches, this mattress is designed to help relieve pressure points while having plenty of space to sleep and relax.
Modway Soft Queen Mattress
For some, comfort doesn’t mean sinking into a soft, cloud-like mattress all night. It’s about finding the right balance between softness and firmness to provide excellent back support. If that sounds like you, this soft queen mattress might be exactly what you've been searching for. It combines individually wrapped coils to give specific support to different parts of your body, while the memory foam layer molds to your shape to increase comfort overtime. Additionally, the 8-inch thickness is perfect for those who prefer a firmer feel, without sacrificing comfort.
Flash Furniture Soft Queen Mattress
If you're after that perfect balance of softness and firmness but think 8 inches isn't enough, this soft queen mattress offers 10 inches of comfort with the same benefits. It combines the support of pocketed coils with the comfort of foam layers that contour to your body. It's also CertiPUR-US certified, which means it's made without harmful chemicals.
Dourxi Soft Queen Mattress
When it comes to cloud-like softness, this queen mattress truly delivers with its 12-inch thickness and plush feel. It combines gel memory foam with pocket springs for a soft, cool sleep that relieves pressure points. The organic cotton cover is breathable and adds comfort. With its large size, there’s plenty of space to stretch out and relax.
Crayan Soft Queen Mattress
Sleeping with a partner sounds great—until they spend the night tossing and turning, disrupting your rest. That's where this soft queen mattress with motion isolation comes in, minimizing movement transfer from one side of the bed to the other for a more peaceful sleep. But that's not all—this mattress also offers strong support around the edges and helps relieve pressure on your body. Plus, with its CertiPUR-US certification, you can rest easy knowing it's made without harmful chemicals or materials.
FAQ
Q: Is a soft queen mattress suitable for all sleeping positions?
A: A soft queen mattress can be comfortable for all sleeping positions, but it may not provide enough support for those who prefer to sleep on their stomach. If you are a stomach sleeper, you may want to consider a firmer mattress.
Q: Will a soft queen mattress cause me to sink in too deeply?
A: A high-quality soft queen mattress should provide a comfortable amount of sinkage without causing you to feel like you are sinking too deeply. Look for a mattress with a good balance of softness and support.
Q: Is a soft queen mattress good for people with back pain?
A: A soft queen mattress can be a good choice for people with back pain, as it can help relieve pressure on sensitive areas. However, it's important to choose a mattress that provides enough support to keep your spine properly aligned.
Q: Can I use a soft queen mattress on an adjustable bed frame?
A: Yes, many soft queen mattresses are compatible with adjustable bed frames. However, it's always a good idea to check with the manufacturer to make sure the mattress you are interested in is compatible.
Q: How long can I expect a soft queen mattress to last?
A: The lifespan of a soft queen mattress can vary depending on the quality of the materials and construction. On average, you can expect a high-quality soft queen mattress to last between 7 and 10 years with proper care.
