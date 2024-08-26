The Best Soft Queen Mattress of 2024

Our Top Picks

A good night's sleep is really important for how you feel and perform during the day, and finding the right mattress is key. With so many choices out there, finding the right one can be tough. Everyone has their own idea of what's comfortable, which can make it even harder to pick a mattress that gives both softness and support. That's why we've done the research for you, narrowing down the best soft queen mattresses that not only provide comfort but also support your overall health and wellness.

1 DynastyMattress Soft Queen Mattress DynastyMattress Soft Queen Mattress View on Amazon Starting off with a soft queen mattress that will never let you wake up in a puddle of your own sweat again, thanks to it's cooling gel-infused memory foam. It is made in the USA and has a medium-soft feel, giving you the right mix of comfort and support. It's built with durable materials for long-lasting use and offers a luxurious sleep experience. Plus, with a size of 60x80 inches, this mattress is designed to help relieve pressure points while having plenty of space to sleep and relax. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Plush medium-soft comfort ✙ CoolBreeze gel memory foam ✙ USA Made quality – May be too soft for some people

2 Modway Soft Queen Mattress Modway Soft Queen Mattress View on Amazon For some, comfort doesn’t mean sinking into a soft, cloud-like mattress all night. It’s about finding the right balance between softness and firmness to provide excellent back support. If that sounds like you, this soft queen mattress might be exactly what you've been searching for. It combines individually wrapped coils to give specific support to different parts of your body, while the memory foam layer molds to your shape to increase comfort overtime. Additionally, the 8-inch thickness is perfect for those who prefer a firmer feel, without sacrificing comfort. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Good support ✙ Memory foam ✙ Individually encased coils – May be too firm for some people

3 Flash Furniture Soft Queen Mattress Flash Furniture Soft Queen Mattress View on Amazon If you're after that perfect balance of softness and firmness but think 8 inches isn't enough, this soft queen mattress offers 10 inches of comfort with the same benefits. It combines the support of pocketed coils with the comfort of foam layers that contour to your body. It's also CertiPUR-US certified, which means it's made without harmful chemicals. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Comfortable sleep ✙ Hybrid pocket spring ✙ CertiPUR-US certified – May be too firm

4 Dourxi Soft Queen Mattress Dourxi Soft Queen Mattress View on Amazon When it comes to cloud-like softness, this queen mattress truly delivers with its 12-inch thickness and plush feel. It combines gel memory foam with pocket springs for a soft, cool sleep that relieves pressure points. The organic cotton cover is breathable and adds comfort. With its large size, there’s plenty of space to stretch out and relax. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Organic cotton fabric cover ✙ Cooling gel memory foam ✙ 12-inch thickness – May not be suitable for those who prefer a firmer mattress

5 Crayan Soft Queen Mattress Crayan Soft Queen Mattress View on Amazon Sleeping with a partner sounds great—until they spend the night tossing and turning, disrupting your rest. That's where this soft queen mattress with motion isolation comes in, minimizing movement transfer from one side of the bed to the other for a more peaceful sleep. But that's not all—this mattress also offers strong support around the edges and helps relieve pressure on your body. Plus, with its CertiPUR-US certification, you can rest easy knowing it's made without harmful chemicals or materials. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Innerspring for support ✙ Motion isolation for sleep ✙ Fireproof foam for safety – Might be an initial off-gassing odor when first unpacked

FAQ

Q: Is a soft queen mattress suitable for all sleeping positions?

A: A soft queen mattress can be comfortable for all sleeping positions, but it may not provide enough support for those who prefer to sleep on their stomach. If you are a stomach sleeper, you may want to consider a firmer mattress.

Q: Will a soft queen mattress cause me to sink in too deeply?

A: A high-quality soft queen mattress should provide a comfortable amount of sinkage without causing you to feel like you are sinking too deeply. Look for a mattress with a good balance of softness and support.

Q: Is a soft queen mattress good for people with back pain?

A: A soft queen mattress can be a good choice for people with back pain, as it can help relieve pressure on sensitive areas. However, it's important to choose a mattress that provides enough support to keep your spine properly aligned.

Q: Can I use a soft queen mattress on an adjustable bed frame?

A: Yes, many soft queen mattresses are compatible with adjustable bed frames. However, it's always a good idea to check with the manufacturer to make sure the mattress you are interested in is compatible.

Q: How long can I expect a soft queen mattress to last?

A: The lifespan of a soft queen mattress can vary depending on the quality of the materials and construction. On average, you can expect a high-quality soft queen mattress to last between 7 and 10 years with proper care.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.