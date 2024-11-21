The Best Space Heaters for Large Rooms of 2024

Our Top Picks

Whether you live in a chilly climate or want to reduce your energy bills during winter, investing in one of the best space heaters is essential. Instead of relying on your central heating to warm the entire house, a space heater targets just the room you’re in and gets the job done much faster. But performance can vary from one model to another. If you're shopping for a space heater, whether for a large room or something compact that can be mounted on the wall, we've rounded up the top picks to fit any home, need, or budget.

1 MORENTO Space Heater for Large Rooms MORENTO Space Heater for Large Rooms View on Amazon The 1500W space heater offers versatile heating with multiple modes, including fan and two heat settings, making it suitable for any season. It features an intuitive thermostat for easy temperature control and an energy-efficient ECO mode. With a quiet operation that runs below 35 decibels, this heater is ideal for bedrooms or offices. The 70° oscillation function ensures even warmth throughout the room. Built-in safety features like automatic shutdown and tip-over protection add peace of mind, while the compact design makes it easy to move from room to room. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Quiet operation ✙ 70° oscillation ✙ Safe shutdown ✙ – Fan mode isn't very strong

2 Ballu Space Heater for Large Rooms Ballu Space Heater for Large Rooms View on Amazon The convection panel space heater efficiently warms large indoor spaces with its 1500W power. Designed with flexibility in mind, it can be used as a freestanding unit or mounted on the wall. The sleek \"Moon White\" finish blends seamlessly into various home decor styles, adding a modern touch. With its programmable thermostat, this heater ensures consistent warmth, while the remote control and mobile app offer easy access to temperature settings from anywhere in the room. The smart integration with Alexa allows voice control, making it even more convenient to adjust the temperature. Featuring a rapid heat-up time of 30 seconds, it heats rooms quickly and quietly, providing a comfortable atmosphere without the noise of traditional heaters. Additionally, it’s equipped with multiple safety features, including tip-over protection and overheat prevention, offering peace of mind. This efficient, energy-saving solution is ideal for maintaining comfort in any indoor space. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Rapid heat up ✙ Smart app control ✙ Voice control compatibility – Takes time to warm up

3 Lasko Space Heater for Large Rooms Lasko Space Heater for Large Rooms View on Amazon The ceramic tower heater offers efficient heating for various spaces like home offices, bedrooms, or living rooms. Featuring a sleek design, it quickly warms up the room with its powerful air penetration and widespread oscillation. The adjustable thermostat ensures consistent temperature control, while the 8-hour timer provides automatic shutoff for convenience. A remote control makes it easy to adjust settings from a distance, and its compact size allows it to fit neatly into smaller areas. Equipped with safety features like overheat protection and a cool-touch exterior, it ensures secure operation. Its quiet performance adds to its appeal, making it suitable for both relaxation and work environments. Additionally, its lightweight design and portability make it simple to move from room to room, providing warmth exactly where it's needed. The heater’s combination of style, functionality, and safety features makes it a practical solution for consistent warmth. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Remote control storage ✙ Adjustable thermostat ✙ Lightweight design – Overheating shut off

4 Aikoper Space Heater for Large Rooms Aikoper Space Heater for Large Rooms View on Amazon This space heater offers efficient and rapid heating with three adjustable heat settings, making it suitable for year-round use. Designed with a compact, portable structure, it’s easy to move between rooms, providing warmth in bedrooms, offices, or living areas. The adjustable thermostat ensures consistent comfort by maintaining the preferred temperature. It features built-in safety protections, including tip-over and overheat safeguards, making it a reliable choice for families with pets or children. Despite its many advantages, the shorter power cord may limit flexibility in larger spaces. The low noise level adds to its appeal, ensuring minimal disruption in quiet environments like a home office or bedroom. Ideal for small to medium-sized areas, this heater’s combination of portability, efficient performance, and safety features makes it a versatile option for indoor heating. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Multiple modes ✙ Portable ✙ Efficient fan – Short power cord length

5 Dr Infrared Space Heater for Large Rooms Dr Infrared Space Heater for Large Rooms View on Amazon Featuring an advanced dual heating system, this heater combines infrared and PTC elements to deliver rapid and efficient warmth. Its sleek design fits easily in smaller spaces, while the high-velocity low-noise blower ensures quiet operation. With a built-in thermostat for easy temperature control, the auto energy-saving mode adapts to maintain consistent comfort. Safety features like the cool-to-touch exterior, tip-over protection, and automatic shut-off provide peace of mind. The compact size and portability make it a convenient addition to any room, and while heat distribution can occasionally be uneven, this minor issue is easily adjusted. The heater’s efficient performance and safety features make it a standout in its category, ideal for those seeking reliable and quick warmth. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Dual heating system ✙ Fast heating performance ✙ Auto energy saving mode – Uneven heat distribution

6 Dreo Space Heater for Large Rooms Dreo Space Heater for Large Rooms View on Amazon This 25\" space heater offers fast and efficient warmth with its 11.5ft/s airflow, ideal for bedrooms, offices, or any indoor space that needs extra heat. Featuring three heating modes and an adjustable thermostat, it allows for easy customization of the room's temperature. The 70° oscillation ensures even heat distribution, while built-in safety features, including overheating and tip-over protection, provide added security. The sleek design blends seamlessly into any room, and its compact size makes it easy to place without taking up too much space. A convenient remote control adds to its user-friendly design, making it simple to adjust settings from a distance. While it may not cover larger rooms as effectively, its efficient performance and quiet operation make it a reliable choice for smaller spaces during colder months. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Fast heating ✙ Quiet operation ✙ Precise temperature control – Limited heat coverage area

7 GiveBest Space Heater for Large Rooms GiveBest Space Heater for Large Rooms View on Amazon This 1500W space heater provides quick heating with adjustable temperature settings and an energy-saving ECO mode. It offers flexible use, either mounted on the wall or as a portable unit, and integrates seamlessly with Alexa and smart apps. Equipped with safety features like overheat protection and flame-retardant materials, it ensures secure operation. The WiFi setup may be difficult for some users, and the heater can be bulky for smaller spaces. Wall mounting also requires additional tools, adding complexity to installation. Despite these drawbacks, it delivers reliable warmth efficiently for larger areas. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Smart voice integration ✙ Versatile wall or floor placement ✙ Eco energy saving mode – WiFi setup can be tricky

FAQ

Q: Are space heaters safe for use around pets?

A: While space heaters come equipped with safety features like tip-over protection and overheat sensors, they still pose risks, especially in households with curious pets. It's important to place the heater on stable surfaces, away from where pets might accidentally knock them over. Some models are designed with extra safety features to minimize such risks, but it’s always best to supervise their use.

Q: Can a space heater be used in a bathroom?

A: Most space heaters are not designed for use in high-humidity areas like bathrooms unless they are specifically labeled as bathroom-safe. These models typically have built-in moisture protection to avoid electrical hazards. Always check the manufacturer's guidelines before using a heater in the bathroom to ensure it's safe and won’t short-circuit due to steam or water exposure.

Q: What is the difference between fan-forced and ceramic space heaters?

A: Fan-forced heaters work by using a fan to circulate warm air across a space, making them effective at heating larger areas quickly. Ceramic heaters, on the other hand, use ceramic plates to generate heat and rely on convection to warm the air, often providing a quieter and more energy-efficient heating solution for smaller, more confined spaces.

Q: Do space heaters affect indoor air quality?

A: While space heaters don't directly pollute the air, they can dry out the environment, which may lead to discomfort, dry skin, or respiratory issues, especially in people with allergies or asthma. It’s advisable to use a humidifier in tandem with a space heater to maintain better air quality in heated spaces.

Q: Can a space heater help with energy savings in the winter?

A: Yes, using a space heater strategically in rooms you use the most can help reduce reliance on a central heating system, leading to potential energy savings. By warming only the immediate area you're occupying, rather than heating the entire home, a space heater can significantly lower heating bills during the colder months.

