The Best Sports Water Bottles We’ve Reviewed in 2024

There's nothing worse than being in the middle of an intense workout, sweating profusely, and discovering that your sports water bottle has leaked or, even worse, the water inside is lukewarm. It disrupts your focus, hampers your performance, and can be downright frustrating when you need hydration the most. That's why we've put in the legwork to help you avoid these workout problems. We've reviewed a host of sports water bottles based on factors like durability, insulation capabilities, ease of use, and leak-proof design. Each one of our top-rated sports water bottles will ensure that your drinks stay secure and you stay hydrated.

1 IRON FLASK Sports Water Bottle IRON FLASK Sports Water Bottle View on Amazon This is, by far, the best sports water bottle we've reviewed. The bottle has garnered over 100 thousand positive reviews online due to its ease of use and build quality. It's made from high-quality stainless steel with double insulation to keep your drinks hot or cold for up to 12 hours at a time. The bottle's wide mouth opening is great for adding ice cubes or fruit to your beverage. It also features 3 leak-proof lids that make it easy to stay hydrated as you work out or train. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Triple leak-proof lids ✙ Double-walled insulation ✙ Stainless steel material – Straw buildup difficult to clean

2 AQUAFIT 1 Gallon Sports Water Bottle AQUAFIT 1 Gallon Sports Water Bottle View on Amazon Having trouble staying hydrated? This sports water bottle will be your aide, motivating you to reach your daily goal. The bottle comes with time markers for every couple of hours, along with motivational messages, to help you track your intake throughout the day. It also features a chug-or-sip lid that allows you to adjust your intake based on your thirst level or preference. Lastly, the bottle is made of BPA-free material that ensures safety, while its large built-in handle makes it easy to carry as you train. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Hydration progress markers ✙ Built-in handle ✙ Chug-or-sip lid – Not sweatproof

3 Gatorade Sports Water Bottle Gatorade Sports Water Bottle View on Amazon When you're out on the field with a large helmet on, most sports water bottles, with their conventional lids, can make it really difficult to stay hydrated. That's why these bottles by Gatorade feature a squeezable design that shoots water out of its high-flow valve wherever it is aimed. The bottle also features a screw-on cap with a wide mouth that makes it easy to clean or refill without any spills or messes. The screw-on cap with a wide mouth makes filling up the bottle a breeze and also allows for easy cleaning. Plus, the bottles are made with durable materials, so they can withstand a beating. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Squeezable design ✙ High-flow valve ✙ Durable – No way to close the nozzle

4 Under Armour Playmaker Sport Jug Water Bottle Under Armour Playmaker Sport Jug Water Bottle View on Amazon Our favorite thing about this sports water bottle is the sheer amount of convenience it provides to those with active lifestyles. The bottle features foam-insulated construction that can retain the drinks' temperature for up to 12 hours. The lid has a lockable, leak-proof design that also keeps the sprout clean for extra hygiene. It also has an ergonomic side handle that provides plenty of support and makes it easy to carry. We especially like that the bottle is super-sized, so you don't have to worry about refills while you work out or train. The fence hooks on the bottle are the cherry on top of this bottle, making it easy to hang up wherever you find convenient. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Foam-insulated ✙ Super-sized ✙ Built-in fence hooks – Takes a few tries to release spout cover

5 STANLEY IceFlow Tumbler with Straw 30oz Azure STANLEY IceFlow Tumbler with Straw 30oz Azure View on Amazon Stanley tumblers are all the rage right now, and this sports water bottle by the Stanley store surely lives up to the hype. Instead of using plastic reusable or disposable straws, this tumbler features a flip straw that is leak-resistant and made of recycled fish nets. The rotatable handle of this tumbler makes it easy to carry around when on the go. It's also thoughtfully designed to fit most standard cup holders. In terms of construction, the tumbler is made of 18/8 stainless steel with double walled insulation to keep your drinks chilled for 12 hours and iced for 2 days. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ IceFlow flip straw ✙ Rotatable handle ✙ Double-walled insulation – Straw detaches when using ice

6 Adidas Sport Water Bottle Adidas Sport Water Bottle View on Amazon With this sports water by Adidas, it's all in the details. The bottle's body features a dotted design that makes it easy to grip. It also features ounce and millimeter markings to help you monitor your hydration more effectively. The plastic construction is lightweight and durable, so you won't have to worry about it breaking if it accidentally falls out of your gym bag. Plus, we personally think that the stain-resistant black-and-white design adds a little style to just about any outfit. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Easy to grip ✙ Ounce and ml markings ✙ Stain-resistant – Plastic smell persists for some time

7 Owala FreeSip Tropical Water Bottle 24oz Owala FreeSip Tropical Water Bottle 24oz View on Amazon A push-button lid like this one may remind you of the bottles you had when you were really young, but it's probably the most convenient and hygienic way to drink water. Aside from the push button, this sports water bottle also has a FreeSip spout that allows you to either sip or gulp your water, based on your preference. The bottle can keep any drink chilled for a total of 24 hours, so you come back to a thirst-quenching drink after your workout. Plus, it's eye-catching orange color is sure to turn a few heads at the gym. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Push-button lid ✙ Patented FreeSip spout ✙ Eye-catching color – Could be more ergonomic

Q: Which is better; squeeze bottles and rigid bottles?

A: Choosing between squeeze bottles and rigid bottles depends on your needs. Squeeze bottles are great for quick, one-handed hydration during activities like running or cycling because you can drink without tilting the bottle. They're lightweight and easy to use on the go. On the other hand, rigid bottles are more durable and often have better insulation, keeping your drinks cold or hot for longer. They're ideal for hiking, gym workouts, or everyday use. So, if you need convenience and speed, go for a squeeze bottle. If you want durability and temperature control, a rigid bottle is better.

Q: What are the best types of lids on sports water bottles?

A: The best type of lid for your sports water bottle depends on your activity and preference. Flip-top lids are great for quick access and one-handed use, making them perfect for running or gym workouts. Screw-top lids are very secure and prevent leaks, ideal for hiking or tossing in a bag. Straw lids or bite valves let you sip without tilting the bottle, which is convenient for cycling or driving. Push-button lids offer easy, one-handed operation and are great for on-the-go use.

Q: How do I ensure my sports water bottle doesn't retain odors or flavors?

A: To ensure your sports water bottle doesn’t retain odors or flavors, clean it regularly. Use warm, soapy water and a bottle brush to reach all areas. For stubborn smells, try a mixture of baking soda and water or a splash of vinegar, letting it sit for a few hours before rinsing thoroughly. Avoid leaving beverages in the bottle for long periods, and always let it dry completely with the cap off. Stainless steel and glass bottles are less likely to retain odors compared to plastic, so consider these materials if this is a frequent issue.

Q: What features should I look for in a sports water bottle for running or cycling?

A: When choosing a sports water bottle for running or cycling, look for a few key features. First, make sure it’s lightweight so it doesn’t weigh you down. A secure, leak-proof lid is essential to prevent spills. Opt for a bottle with an easy-access lid, like a flip-top or a straw, so you can hydrate quickly without stopping. A contoured or textured grip helps you hold onto the bottle, even when you’re sweaty. Finally, check that it fits in your bike’s bottle cage or your running belt for easy carrying.

Q: What are the benefits of a wide-mouth vs. narrow-mouth sports water bottle?

A: Wide-mouth sports water bottles make it easy to add ice cubes, clean the inside thoroughly, and fill quickly without spills. They’re great if you like your drinks cold or if you use the bottle for smoothies and shakes. On the other hand, narrow-mouth bottles are easier to drink from while you’re on the move, as they reduce the risk of spilling. They’re perfect for activities like running or cycling where you need to hydrate quickly and efficiently. Choose based on whether you prioritize ease of cleaning and filling (wide-mouth) or convenient drinking (narrow-mouth).

