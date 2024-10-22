The Best Throw Blanket of 2024 to Keep You Warm and Cozy

Our Top Picks

Whether you're curling up with a book or adding a splash of style to your couch, nothing beats a cozy throw blanket. Perfect for getting comfy and adding some warmth, these blankets double as décor, with endless options for material, texture, and color. Here are the top picks that balance comfort, style, and versatility—whatever the season or aesthetic you prefer.

1 Bedsure Throw Blanket Bedsure Throw Blanket View on Amazon Not only has this cozy throw earned over 125,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, but its super-soft feel has made a lasting impression. Its lightweight yet warm design ensures comfort throughout the year. Machine washable and dryer-safe, the blanket maintains its softness even after several washes. With a luxurious blend of Sherpa fleece and faux fur in a trendy tie-dye grey, it’s a stylish addition to any room. Measuring 50x60 inches and featuring a thick 640 GSM, it adds an extra layer of warmth and comfort to couches, beds, or chairs. The fluffy texture and plush warmth make it a perfect blend of function and flair for your home. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Fluffy reversible design ✙ festive pre-packaged wrap ✙ perfect warmth-to-weight balance – Best for warmer months

2 Snuggle Sac Throw Blanket Snuggle Sac Throw Blanket View on Amazon If you're after a soft and cozy throw, this one is a winner. Made from signature fabric, it’s incredibly gentle—you might catch yourself rubbing your face against it. It’s lightweight enough to be a year-round staple, and the reversible design brings a comforting touch. At 50 x 60 inches, it’s perfect for indoor lounging or outdoor adventures like camping. Its heather blue knit adds a subtle elegance to any room. Plus, it’s OEKO-TEX certified, so you can relax without worrying about harmful chemicals. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Luxurious heather color design ✙ Antistatic and breathable ✙ Permanently non-shedding – Synthetic material feel

3 UGG Throw Blanket UGG Throw Blanket View on Amazon If you love the chic look of faux fur blankets, this one is a fantastic choice. Crafted from a soft and fluffy polyester material, it’s incredibly cozy for those lazy couch days. Measuring 70 x 50 inches, it wraps you up perfectly for maximum comfort. Although it’s dry clean only, it stands the test of time, proving to be a worthwhile investment. The reversible design offers a luxurious faux fur side and a smooth finish on the other, making it suitable for any decor. Its blend of comfort and sophistication adds a touch of hotel-style elegance to your home, perfect for chilly evenings. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Ultra-soft faux fur ✙ Reversible design ✙ Cozy oversized dimensions – Dry-clean only

4 Cozy Bliss Throw Blanket Cozy Bliss Throw Blanket View on Amazon This faux fur blanket can give your space a luxurious and glamorous upgrade. One of our favorites, it features a ruched, ripple effect that gives it a soft yet luxe appeal. The weight of this throw blanket provides a comforting sensation similar to a weighted blanket, enhancing its coziness. Measuring 50 x 60 inches, this beige throw is crafted from plush faux fur that offers warmth and thickness. Its elegant design pairs beautifully with any decor, and its solid construction ensures it withstands daily use. This blanket effortlessly blends functionality and style, making it a must-have for those who appreciate comfort and sophistication. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Ultra-soft comfort ✙ Luxurious dense fur ✙ Lightweight and portable – Dry-clean only

5 EMME Throw Blanket EMME Throw Blanket View on Amazon If you crave comfort without the weight, this throw is the perfect lightweight luxury to wrap yourself in. Made from 100% organic cotton, it delivers a soft and breathable experience that adds elegance, whether you drape it over your sofa or layer it on your bed. The gauzy texture enhances coziness, and the airy weave softens with every wash, becoming more inviting over time. Measuring 55\"x75\", this light tan blanket features a four-layer gauze design for warmth without bulk. It's pre-washed for lasting softness and durability, making it ideal for cozy nights. Buyers rave about its gentle touch and versatile nature, making it a top pick for anyone seeking style and practicality in their home. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Soft and breathable ✙ Versatile for all seasons ✙ Stylish design options – Not suitable for colder weather

6 Eddie Bauer Throw Blanket Eddie Bauer Throw Blanket View on Amazon Featuring a velvet plush fabric on one side and warm Sherpa on the other, this throw is the epitome of cozy elegance. The softness wraps you in warmth, making it a perfect companion for chilly evenings. While it's machine washable, keep in mind that it can't go in the dryer. This minor detail hardly diminishes its value, especially given how well it has held up after months of use with minimal wear. Its neutral edgewood khaki shade seamlessly fits into any decor, serving as both a functional blanket and a stylish accent piece. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Reversible design ✙ Ultra-soft plush ✙ Easy care – Only one side of the blanket is sherpa fleece

7 Bertte Throw Blanket Bertte Throw Blanket View on Amazon If you're looking for a throw blanket that's cozy enough to cuddle up with year-round but not too thick, this option is perfect. Crafted from ultra-soft microfiber, it feels like a cloud against your skin, inviting you to touch its fuzzy surface again and again. This blanket stands out for its lightweight and breathable design, allowing airflow while keeping you snug. Available in a classic pink hue, it complements any room's decor beautifully. Measuring 50\" x 60\", this decorative stripe blanket enhances your couch or bed, combining style with comfort that buyers rave about. It’s machine washable, making care effortless while retaining its luxurious feel. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Soft and cozy comfort ✙ Lightweight and breathable ✙ Stylish decorative design – Only available in one size

FAQ

Q: What is a throw blanket used for?

A: A throw blanket is designed for versatility. It’s large enough to cover your legs and feet while lounging but compact enough to move around the house or take on trips. Many oversized options are also available for added comfort. Additionally, throw blankets serve as décor pieces, often draped over chairs or sofas for a pop of color.

Q: Can you use a throw blanket as a bedspread?

A: Yes, throw blankets can be used as bedspreads, especially if you prefer a lightweight cover. Oversized throws work well for larger beds, and materials like wool, cashmere, or thick fleece provide excellent warmth for colder nights. Cotton and polyester options are ideal for a lighter, breathable feel.

Q: Why are throw blankets expensive?

A: The price of throw blankets depends on the quality and type of materials. Budget-friendly options, often made from synthetic fibers like polyester, are available for under $20. Higher-priced throws use materials like pure wool, cashmere, or sustainable fabrics, which significantly increase their cost due to quality and craftsmanship.

Q: What is the best material for a throw blanket?

A: The best material depends on personal preference. Natural materials, like cashmere or wool, offer superior warmth and durability, making them ideal for cooler months. Heavy cotton throws work well in spring. Wool and cotton are often recommended for their comfort and long-lasting quality.

Q: What is the best throw blanket for a couch?

A: For couches, smaller, lightweight throws are preferable. A great option is the Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket, known for its soft, cozy texture without being too bulky. Its animal print design also adds a decorative touch to your living space when not in use.

