The Best Water Dispensers We’ve Reviewed in 2024

During hot summer days, when the heat is unbearable, having cold, fresh water is key for survival. But that's not all - you need an easy and efficient way to stay hydrated, and, unfortunately, pouring from large jugs every time just doesn't cut it. That's something that only a reliable water dispenser can do. In this guide, we review a variety of these handy gadgets, evaluating their safety, user-friendliness, and drip-rate, to help you select one that's best for you. You'll notice how each dispenser on the list is geared towards different kinds of needs; all you have to do is choose one that meets yours.

1 Avalon Water Dispenser Avalon Water Dispenser View on Amazon This product has everything you'll ever need in a water dispenser and more. With its advanced three temperature settings, you can enjoy hot, cold, or room-temperature water at your convenience. The durable stainless steel cabinet ensures longevity and elegance, while the NSF-certified filter guarantees that your water is always clean and fresh. Plus, the dispenser is UL-listed, so you can trust in its safety and quality. But what truly sets this water dispenser apart is its self-cleaning feature, which uses ozone technology to sanitize and purify the dispenser to ensure that your water is always healthy and delicious. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Self-cleaning feature ✙ 3 temperature settings ✙ Durable stainless steel cabinet – Pricier than competitors

2 Igloo Water Dispenser Igloo Water Dispenser View on Amazon If you can't commit to a specific-sized water bottle, you'll be happy to know that this water dispenser comes with the ability to accommodate both 5-gallon and 3-gallon bottles for versatility and convenience. And for those with families, it also comes with child safety locks to provide extra peace of mind when around young children. The removable drip tray makes it really easy to clean and maintain the dispenser. Plus, the paddle push design makes it super easy to use. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Universal compatibility ✙ Child safety lock ✙ Removable drip tray – Noisy heating/cooling element

3 New Wave Enviro Water Dispenser New Wave Enviro Water Dispenser View on Amazon If you don't mind an earthen pot-like design, you'll love the classic blue stripe design of this water dispenser. But it's not just a pretty face - this dispenser is packed with features that make it an excellent choice for various needs. The 2.5-gallon capacity means you'll always have enough water on hand for yourself and your guests, while the included BPA-free spigot ensures that your drinks stay pure and free from harmful chemicals. The dispenser is also not just limited to water - it can also be used to dispense lotions, shampoos, and other liquids. The porcelain construction is not only durable and long-lasting, but it's also super safe and gives you that extra peace of mind you might not get with other kinds of dispensers. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Porcelain material ✙ BPA-free spigot ✙ Multi-purpose use – Plastic spout has inferior aesthetic appeal

4 Brita XL Water Dispenser Brita XL Water Dispenser View on Amazon This product combines the benefits of a filter and water dispenser into one sleek package. It has a large capacity of 27 cups that removes the need of frequent refills. The built-in standard filter, which lasts for an impressive 2 months, ensures that every drop of water you pour is free from impurities and contaminants. It can effectively remove anything from chlorine taste and odors to heavy metals like lead and mercury. The dispenser's BPA-free construction makes sure that your water is safe and healthy to drink. Additionally, it is fridge-friendly, so you don't have to worry about pouring ice for chilled water. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Built-in filter ✙ Fridge-friendly ✙ BPA free – Heavy unit; difficult to carry from fridge to sink

5 SPOVEN Water Dispenser SPOVEN Water Dispenser View on Amazon Have a hectic work-from-home schedule? This water dispenser ensures you remain hydrated while working. It can be attached directly on your office desk, completely removing the need to pause your work for a cup of water. Unlike manual pumps, this one runs on electricity and does not require an arm workout every now and then. The pump has an adjustable height design that can easily accommodate bottles ranging from 1 to 5 gallons. It's also powered by a convenient Type-C charging system, so you can easily recharge the dispenser for continuous use. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Adjustable height ✙ Type-C charging ✙ Versatile placement – Attracts fingerprints

6 Myvision Water Dispenser Myvision Water Dispenser View on Amazon This water dispenser comes with a range of user-friendly features that make it convenient to stay hydrated. For starters, it can accommodate just about any sized water barrel out there. It's designed to fit perfectly on top of the bottle and allows you to dispense water with just a touch of a button. No more heavy lifting or awkward pouring! With its USB charging capability, this portable electric dispenser is incredibly portable and always ready to go. Additionally, the charging indicator LED light lets you know exactly when the device needs to be plugged in. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ One touch button ✙ LED charging indicator ✙ USB charging – Slow pour rate

7 Brio Water Dispenser Brio Water Dispenser View on Amazon With its simplistic design, this product serves two purposes: it works as a water dispenser and as a stand for your water barrels. It's rust-resistant and stainless steel construction is built to last. The non-slip design ensures stability for both indoor and outdoor use. Its fast-flow water spout provides a quick and easy way to fill up your cup or bottle. Plus, the BPA-free material ensures that your water remains safe and free from harmful chemicals. The stand comes with two caps included, giving you the flexibility to use it with or without a water jug. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Non-slip and rust-resistant ✙ Dual function ✙ Stainless steel construction – Needs sturdy counter

FAQ

Q: How often should I replace the filters in my water dispenser?

A: You should replace the filters in your water dispenser every 6 months to ensure the water stays clean and tastes good. However, the exact timing can depend on the model of your dispenser and how much water you use. Some dispensers have filter change indicators that will let you know when it's time for a replacement. If your water starts to taste different or the flow slows down, it's a sure sign that the filter needs changing.

Q: How do top-loading versus bottom-loading water dispensers differ?

A: Top-loading and bottom-loading water dispensers differ mainly in how you set up the water bottle. With a top-loading dispenser, you place the water bottle on top, letting gravity feed the water into the dispenser. This type is usually cheaper and you can easily see when the bottle needs to be replaced. Bottom-loading dispensers have the water bottle stored in a compartment at the bottom, making it easier to change the bottle since you don’t have to lift it as high. They also look sleeker because the bottle is hidden.

Q: Is using a water dispenser more environmentally friendly than bottled water?

A: Yes, using a water dispenser is generally more environmentally friendly than buying bottled water. Water dispensers encourage the use of large refillable bottles, which reduces the amount of plastic waste compared to single-use bottles. This means fewer plastic bottles end up in landfills or oceans. Additionally, many dispensers have energy-efficient features, which help save electricity. By using a water dispenser, you're not only cutting down on plastic waste but also minimizing your environmental footprint. It’s a simple switch that can make a big difference in reducing pollution and conserving resources.

Q: What features should I look for in a water dispenser for high-traffic areas?

A: high-traffic areas like offices or gyms, look for a water dispenser with a large capacity to handle frequent use without constant refills. Choose a model with fast cooling and heating capabilities to ensure a steady supply of cold and hot water. Durability is key, so opt for a dispenser made from high-quality materials like stainless steel. Easy maintenance features, such as self-cleaning options or easily replaceable filters, are also important. A drip tray to catch spills and prevent messes is a plus. Lastly, consider a dispenser with multiple spouts or faucets to reduce waiting time for users.

Q: Can water dispensers handle different types of water, such as well water or municipally treated water?

A: Yes, water dispensers can handle different types of water, including well water and municipally treated water. However, it's important to ensure that the water you use is clean and safe. Well water might contain more impurities, so using a dispenser with a built-in filtration system can help improve water quality. Municipally treated water is usually already safe to drink, but a filtration system can still help remove any residual chlorine or contaminants.

