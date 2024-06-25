The Best Water Purifiers of 2024: Reviewed

Our Top Picks

Water is the most important resource for our health and well-being. However, not all water is safe to drink and free from harmful substances. But that does not mean you cannot have access to clean and drinkable water. Luckily, there are water purifiers that remove impurities and make water healthy and drinkable for you. With so many water purifiers available, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. That’s why we’ve spent time finding the best ones, considering factors like portability, durability, value for money, ease of use, and purification ability. After a thorough review process, we have brought you the best options available. Read below to explore our top picks.

1 Waterdrop Water Purifier Waterdrop Water Purifier View on Amazon Despite being a bit on the pricier end, this water purifier secures the top spot on our list due to its impressive capacity of 800 gallons per day, which can easily handle the water needs of a large family. Plus, this purifier is NSF/ANSI 42, 53, 58, and 372 certified, and its tankless design means you won't have to worry about limited storage capacity or waiting for the system to refill. With a 3:1 pure-to-drain ratio, you can trust that this system is both water-efficient and eco-friendly. Additionally, the LED display allows you to easily monitor the purification process and know when it's time for a filter replacement. Plus, the smart faucet offers intuitive touch controls and a sleek design that complements any kitchen décor. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 800 GPD fast flow ✙ NSF/ANSI certified ✙ Tankless under sink – More expensive than other options listed

2 Melissani Water Purifier Melissani Water Purifier View on Amazon This water purifier is lightweight, installation-free, highly portable, and perfectly designed for countertops. When it comes to purifying water, this system's 5-stage RO filtration and LED-UVC sterilization work tirelessly to filter out impurities down to 0.0001 microns, removing nearly all contaminants, including lead, chlorine, and fluoride, from your tap water. With its 3-second hot or cool feature, you can enjoy a cup of hot tea or a refreshing glass of chilled water in no time. Overall, this water purifier is easy to use, maintain, and clean, making it the ideal choice for anyone who values health, convenience, and sustainability. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 5-Stage filtration and reverse osmosis ✙ No installation required ✙ Portable design – Water tank for filtered water is difficult to empty

3 SimPure Water Purifier SimPure Water Purifier View on Amazon Like the previous option, this water purifier is also portable, lightweight, and doesn’t require installation. What differentiates it, however, is its price—it is a budget-friendly alternative to the previous model. This powerful 4-stage RO water filter is designed to provide you with a steady flow of pure, BPA-free water, free from harmful contaminants and minerals. With a 4:1 pure-to-drain ratio, this water purifier ensures that you get more of what you want and less of what you don't. The UV sterilization feature eliminates up to 99.99% of bacteria and viruses, ensuring that the water you drink is not only pure but also safe. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Plug and use ✙ UV purification system ✙ Test and certified by SGS – Slow water dispensing speed

4 Brondell H2O+ Coral Water Purifier Brondell H2O+ Coral Water Purifier View on Amazon If you have a large household or a bigger family, you should consider this water purifier. The good thing about this purifier is that it's not only affordable but also highly effective in making your water contaminant-free. Featuring a three-stage filtration system, this under-counter water purifier can effectively remove up to 99% of contaminants, including chlorine, lead, and sediment, providing you with the cleanest and safest water possible. Designed for easy installation, this water purifier comes with a quick-change filter that can be replaced effortlessly without the need for any tools. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Wastewater-free operation ✙ Perfect for large households ✙ Advanced 3-stage fiteration – Occasional filter replacement needed

5 Stokk Water Purifier Stokk Water Purifier View on Amazon What we love most about this water purifier is its array of user-friendly features. It offers real-time water quality monitoring and filter lifespan detection to remind you when it's time to replace filters, ensuring you always have the highest quality water. This purifier is designed to reduce TDS and PFAS, removing harmful contaminants that can compromise your health. Additionally, its carafe alkaline boost feature enhances the water's taste, providing a refreshing beverage every time. Thanks to its cutting-edge filter technology, you can enjoy up to 75 gallons of purified water per day, making it an ideal choice for families or households with high water consumption. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 6-Stage filteration and UV purification ✙ User-friendly design ✙ Alkaline boost – Tank refilling can be challenging

6 Bluevua Water Purifer Bluevua Water Purifer View on Amazon This portable water purifier not only provides you with clean, purified water but also minimizes energy consumption with its automatic power-saving standby mode, making it an eco-friendly choice for your home. With a 2:1 pure-to-drain ratio, this water purifier is an environmentally friendly option that doesn't waste water like other filtration systems. The counter RO filtration system removes up to 99% of impurities. This water purifier is easy to install and operate, making it a convenient addition to any home. Its compact size means it won't take up too much counter space, while its lightweight and portable design makes it a great option for travelers or those who want pure water on the go. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Compact and portable ✙ Power-saving design ✙ Improves taste and removes odor – Loud beeping during operation can be annoying

7 Ecoviva Countertop Water Purifier Ecoviva Countertop Water Purifier View on Amazon We love this water purifier for its sleek design, efficient purifying capacity—which removes harmful substances and unpleasant odors from water—and its intelligent control panel that shows you everything. Not only does this purifier provide you with great-tasting water, but it also features a TDS monitor that lets you know when it's time to change the filter. And with its faster delivery flow and 3:1 pure-to-drain ratio, you won't have to wait long to enjoy a refreshing glass of water. Plus, this purifier is incredibly easy to use - simply plug it in and you're ready to go! Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Intelligent control panel ✙ Plug and use ✙ No secondary pollution – Tank handle could be better

FAQ

Q: How often should I change the filter in my water purifier?

A: It depends on the type of filter and the level of usage. Generally, it is recommended to change the filter every 6-12 months for optimal performance and efficiency.

Q: What is the difference between a water purifier and a water filter?

A: A water purifier is designed to remove a wider range of contaminants, including bacteria and viruses, while a water filter typically removes only larger particles such as sediment and chlorine.

Q: Do I need a water purifier if I have a water softener?

A: Yes, a water softener only removes minerals such as calcium and magnesium, while a water purifier removes a wider range of contaminants, including bacteria and chemicals.

Q: Can a water purifier remove fluoride from water?

A: Yes, some water purifiers are designed to remove fluoride from water. However, it is important to check the specifications of the purifier before purchasing to ensure it is capable of removing fluoride.

Q: How do I maintain my water purifier?

A: To keep your water purifier in top shape, clean the exterior regularly, replace filters as recommended (usually every 6-12 months), and check for any leaks or issues. Follow the manufacturer’s guidelines, and if you run into problems, consult the manual or contact customer support. Simple maintenance ensures pure water.

