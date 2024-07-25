The Best Water Slides for 2024

Our Top Picks

Summertime and water slides are a match made in heaven. Picture a sunny weekend, your backyard transformed into a mini water park, and the sound of kids laughing with joy. It's an irresistible scene! But finding the perfect water slide can be tricky with so many options out there. That's why we’ve done the hard work for you. We’ve explored various water slides, focusing on durability, safety features, and pure fun. We’ve found some fantastic picks that could make your backyard the go-to spot for summer excitement. Ready to see which slides made the cut? Dive in below!

1 Intex Kool Splash Inflatable Water Slide Intex Kool Splash Inflatable Water Slide View on Amazon If summer fun is on your radar, this inflatable water slide should be at the top of your list. It’s perfect for turning your backyard into a splash-tastic adventure zone. The sprayer keeps the slide slick and fast, while the strong handles make climbing easy. Plus, the cushioned landing pad means your kids land softly after their slide. The bright red color adds a lively touch to your outdoor space, making it the star of the summer. The slide is made from tear-resistant material and can easily handle all the action and tough weather. It's a great pick to keep the little ones entertained all season long! Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Fun outdoor play ✙ Easy to set up ✙ Reliable safety features – Requires careful setup to prevent leaks

2 Inflatable Water Slide Bouncer Castle Inflatable Water Slide Bouncer Castle View on Amazon Looking to upgrade your summer backyard fun? This water slide has you covered! It’s packed with features that make outdoor play exciting, including a climbing wall, splash pool, and inflatable slides. With its large size and durable design, this slide is built to handle energetic play and last for years. Whether you’re hosting a backyard party or just cooling off on a hot day, this slide turns any summer afternoon into a blast. It’s a fantastic way to keep the kids entertained and create lasting family memories! Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Fun climbing wall ✙ Safe mesh netting ✙ Easy setup & storage – Blower not included

3 Ultra Climber Water Slide Park Ultra Climber Water Slide Park View on Amazon Turning your backyard into a water park might seem like a big task, but this outdoor play center makes it a breeze. It’s perfect for everyone in the family. The tall climbing wall adds a fun challenge, and you can choose between two thrilling slides that lead to a splash pool. Inflating it is quick and easy with the included air pump, and the carrying case makes storage a snap. Ideal for those hot summer days, this slide offers endless fun without the hassle of crowded parks. Bring the water park to your home with this inflatable slide! Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Heavy-duty for outdoor fun ✙ Fast setup & easy to inflate ✙ Climbing wall & two slides – Bulky size can be hard to manage

4 2 in 1 Ocean Bounce House Water Slide 2 in 1 Ocean Bounce House Water Slide View on Amazon If keeping the kids entertained this summer sounds like a challenge, this inflatable water slide has got you covered. It combines a bounce house and water slide into one fun package, perfect for backyard parties and family play. With its ocean theme, the slide creates an exciting underwater adventure, and the splash pool and ball pit offer cool relief on those scorching hot days. Setting it up is a breeze thanks to the included air blower, and its durable build promises lots of playtime. Make your backyard the go-to spot for fun with this inflatable slide. Watch the kids have the best moments! Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Attractive ocean theme ✙ Versatile wet/dry use ✙ Multiple safety features – Needs frequent refills

5 Inflatable Water Slide with Bounce House Inflatable Water Slide with Bounce House View on Amazon Looking for multiple entertainment options to keep the kids busy on sunny days? This water slide has you covered! It combines a bounce house, splash pool, double water cannon, and climbing wall into one fantastic play zone. The heavy-duty blower makes sure everything stays inflated and safe for endless fun. Its vibrant design and strong build are perfect for creating memorable summer adventures. With its easy setup and clear instructions, your little ones will be splashing and sliding in no time. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Multiple entertainment options ✙ Safety-focused design ✙ Complete accessories included – Needs more space for setup

6 8-in-1 Bounce House Water Slide Park 8-in-1 Bounce House Water Slide Park View on Amazon Are you looking to turn your backyard into the ultimate summer hangout? This water slide is everything you asked for! It’s packed with eight thrilling features that will keep kids bouncing, sliding, and laughing all day. With a built-in climbing wall, they can conquer new heights before zooming down into a splash pool. Add in two water cannons, a basketball hoop, and a crocodile sprinkler, and you’ve got a recipe for non-stop fun. The included 450W blower makes setup a snap, so the party starts in no time. Made from durable materials, this water slide is built to last and keep the fun going all summer long. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 8-in-1 water park ✙ Advanced safety features ✙ Comes with 2 water cannons – Limited capacity to prevent overcrowding

7 Mountain River Inflatable Water Slide Mountain River Inflatable Water Slide View on Amazon Need creative ideas to make summers more fun? This inflatable water slide is your answer! It's packed with excitement with two speedy slides with spray hoods for non-stop fun. Kids will love racing to the splash pool and getting drenched by the surprise dump bucket above the climbing wall. The durable material makes it stand up to plenty of play, Plus, the setup is a breeze with the amazing blower. It even comes with a repair kit and storage bag, so you can focus on the fun. Perfect for endless summer enjoyment! Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Large play area ✙ Durable material ✙ Fun multicolor design – Too heavy to carry alone

FAQ

Q: How tall should a water slide be?

A: For a water slide that’s both exciting and safe, aim for at least 6 feet in height. Of course, the perfect height can vary based on how you plan to use it and where you’ll set it up.

Q: What’s the cost to install a water slide?

A: Installing a water slide can range widely in price, from around $5,000 to over $20,000. The final cost depends on factors like the slide’s size, materials, and any special features you choose.

Q: What materials are typically used for water slides?

A: Water slides are usually made from fiberglass, plastic, or metal. Each material offers different advantages, so pick one that best suits your needs and the environment where the slide will be used.

Q: Are water slides safe for kids?

A: Water slides can be safe for children when they’re properly maintained and used as intended. Always follow the safety guidelines and keep an eye on kids while they’re sliding to ensure a fun and secure experience.

Q: Can water slides be used in commercial settings?

A: Absolutely! Water slides are a staple in commercial settings like water parks and resorts. They’re designed to be a hit with both kids and adults, providing endless fun and entertainment.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.