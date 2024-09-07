The Best Weighted Blanket For Adults in 2024 for a Restful Night's Sleep

Our Top Picks

Investing in a weighted blanket could be the key to unlocking a better night's sleep and a more relaxed mind. Weighted blankets have become increasingly popular among adults for their incredible ability to soothe anxiety, improve sleep quality, and provide a comforting embrace that mimics a gentle hug. And to help you make the right choice, we bring you the top available options in this guide. So, without further ado, let's explore the top-rated weighted blankets that Amazon has to offer and find the perfect one for you.

1 Quilty Weighted Blankets for Adults Quilty Weighted Blankets for Adults View on Amazon Crafted from 100% durable, breathable cotton, this top pick offers long-lasting use with its machine-washable, removable cover. This weighted blanket for adults evenly distributes micro glass beads for balanced pressure, promoting relaxation and maintaining an optimal temperature for a restful night’s sleep. Designed to offer the warmth and comfort of a gentle hug, it reduces tossing and turning, enhancing overall sleep quality. Its unique 7-layer design adds an extra touch of softness; perfect for unwinding after a busy day. Available in various sizes, you can easily find the ideal weight for your needs by consulting the weight chart. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Made from 100% breathable cotton ✙ Machine washable cover ✙ Unique 7-layer design – Cover can pill if not washed with care

2 Royal Therapy Weighted Blankets for Adults Royal Therapy Weighted Blankets for Adults View on Amazon Our next top recommendation is engineered with a 7-layer design. This weighted blanket for adults features breathable, lightweight fabric that adapts to your body’s needs. Whether you need a cooling blanket or a heated comforter, its advanced temperature regulation ensures you stay comfortable throughout the night. The small diamond-shaped compartments evenly distribute the glass beads and provide consistent weight across your body. This thoughtful design helps reduce stress and promotes restful sleep. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High-quality ✙ eco-friendly materials ✙ Premium ✙ non-toxic glass beads ✙ Designed to regulate body temperature effectively – Some users may find it too heavy

3 Gravity Weighted Blankets for Adults Gravity Weighted Blankets for Adults View on Amazon On the third spot, we have the latest generation of Gravity’s weighted blanket for adults, which maintains its signature look and feel while featuring internal upgrades for enhanced performance. This blanket offers a super-soft micro-fleece exterior duvet cover and a 100% cotton interior. Fine-grade glass beads are uniformly distributed thanks to gridded stitching, and the upgraded zipper system keeps the blanket securely in place and ensures consistent weight distribution throughout the night. Measuring 48\"x72\", this blanket is perfect for one user at a time; ideal for twin or single beds. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Evenly distributed fine-grade glass beads ✙ Upgraded zipper system ✙ Machine washable duvet cover – Limited coverage for king-sized mattresses

4 Wemore Weighted Blankets for Adults Wemore Weighted Blankets for Adults View on Amazon Our next weighted blanket for adults is a cozy and fluffy choice designed to improve your sleep experience. It features a dual-sided design with ultra-soft fleece on one side and fuzzy Sherpa on the other. This blanket offers the perfect weight to promote restful sleep, with a velvety soft touch for extra comfort. Its 7-layer design includes premium ceramic beads encased in double-layer polyester fabric to prevent bead shuffling and noise, ensuring absolute quietness and coziness. Although some may find the 15 lbs version too light, its superior comfort and sleep benefits make it a fantastic addition to your bedtime routine. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Dual-sided with ultra-soft fleece ✙ 7-layer design with premium ceramic beads ✙ Durable & wrinkle-resistant – Quite lightweight at 15 lbs

5 Weighted Idea Weighted Blankets for Adults Weighted Idea Weighted Blankets for Adults View on Amazon Next up, we have this weighted blanket for adults crafted with real sleep science, using Deep Pressure Stimulation (DPS) to reduce stress and boost relaxation. This leads to quicker sleep onset, prolonged rest, and a refreshed feeling upon waking. Made from OEKO-Tex certified fabric, this blanket is comfortable and breathable, offering a slight cooling effect in summer and warmth in winter. The recyclable glass beads provide perfect weight and temperature regulation. The upgraded 5+2 layer design and precise stitching keep the beads securely in place, preventing leakage. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Made from OEKO-Tex certified fabric ✙ Deep Pressure Stimulation (DPS) for better sleep ✙ Filled with recyclable glass beads – Shifts during the night

6 L’AGRATY Weighted Blankets for Adults L’AGRATY Weighted Blankets for Adults View on Amazon Our next weighted blanket for adults offers year-round comfort with its premium, soft, and breathable microfiber material. Filled with hypoallergenic, non-toxic glass beads, it provides cooling in summer and warmth in winter. This blanket is designed with precise positioning technology, and the glass beads are evenly distributed, ensuring optimal comfort. Ideal for twin beds, the optimal size focuses weight on your body without hanging over the edges. While some users may need time to adjust, the benefits of sleep and relaxation are worth it. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Filled with hypo-allergenic glass beads ✙ Adjusts temperature according to seasons ✙ Even weight distribution – Takes time to adjust to the weight

7 Yescool Weighted Blankets for Adults Yescool Weighted Blankets for Adults View on Amazon The seventh and final weighted blanket for adults on our list is designed to provide optimal comfort and relaxation. Made from 100% polyester, it offers durability and ensures relaxing sleep. This weighted blanket is crafted with tightly stitched 5\"x5\" compartments to ensure that the premium glass beads stay put and evenly distributed. This design prevents bead leakage and enhances the blanket's durability. Although you might feel the beads move occasionally, the overall weight and comfort help reduce anxiety and improve sleep quality. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Made from 100% polyester ✙ Machine washable ✙ Great for reducing anxiety and improving sleep quality – Not suited for summers

FAQ

Q: How do weighted blankets help with anxiety and stress relief?

A: Weighted blankets use Deep Pressure Stimulation (DPS), a therapeutic technique that applies gentle, even pressure across your body, similar to a firm hug. This pressure boosts the production of serotonin and dopamine, the \"happy hormones,\" while lowering cortisol, the stress hormone. The result? A calming effect that helps alleviate anxiety, promoting a sense of security and tranquillity to enhance your overall mental health.

Q: Can weighted blankets be used year-round, or are they only suitable for certain seasons?

A: You can enjoy weighted blankets all year! Many are made with breathable fabrics like cotton or microfiber, which help regulate temperature by letting heat escape. Some even have dual-sided designs with cooling materials on one side and warming fabrics on the other. For those who tend to get hot at night, choosing a blanket with moisture-wicking and breathable properties ensures comfort in any season.

Q: Are there any medical conditions that might contraindicate using a weighted blanket?

A: While generally safe, weighted blankets might not be suitable for everyone. If you have respiratory issues like asthma or sleep apnea, the added weight could restrict movement or worsen breathing difficulties. Similarly, those with circulatory problems or skin conditions should consult a healthcare professional. Pregnant women and children under three should also avoid them due to the risk of restricted movement and overheating.

Q: How does the weight of a blanket affect its therapeutic benefits?

A: The weight of a blanket is crucial for its therapeutic benefits. It should be around 10% of your body weight to effectively stimulate Deep Pressure Stimulation (DPS) without being overwhelming. If the blanket is too light, it won't provide the desired calming effects; if too heavy, it could cause discomfort or restricted movement, negating its benefits. Choosing the right weight is key for maximum comfort and therapeutic value.

Q: Are weighted blankets safe for children and the elderly?

A: Weighted blankets can be safe for children and the elderly when used correctly. For children, choose a blanket that's no more than 10% of their body weight and ensure they can remove it independently. Weighted blankets aren't recommended for children under three due to suffocation risks. For the elderly, especially those with mobility or respiratory issues, consult a healthcare provider before use. The blanket should be light enough for them to handle comfortably.

