The Complete Guide to Pool Thermometers: Features, Benefits, and Top Picks

Everybody loves a good pool party. Sunshine, cool dips, and...wait, is the water actually freezing? Or maybe a little too toasty? Jumping in surprised by an unexpected temperature does wreck the fun a little bit. Luckily, a good pool thermometer can save the day. These devices let you know the water temperature ahead of time. In this guide, we explore different pool thermometers, comparing their features and answering burning questions (like \"Do I need a night light on my thermometer?\"). So grab a towel, settle in, and let's make sure your pool is the perfect temperature all season long.

1 Swimline Cool Penguin Thermometer Swimline Cool Penguin Thermometer View on Amazon Ever squint to see your pool thermometer underwater? Ditch the blurry reading with this magnified pool thermometer! It's like having a tiny magnifying glass for your pool that lets you easily check the water temperature in both Fahrenheit and Celsius. No more second-guessing that pre-swim dip – you'll know exactly how refreshing (or not!) it'll be. Plus, the shatterproof body and tether ensure it won't become another pool toy casualty. This little guy is perfect for pools, hot tubs, and even your kiddie's inflatable pool! Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Shatter resistant ✙ Easy to read ✙ Cute penguin design – String is on the shorter side

2 GAME Solar Pool Thermometer GAME Solar Pool Thermometer View on Amazon This pool thermometer caught our eye due to the impressive number of positive reviews online. It features an oversized, easy-to-read LCD screen that displays temperatures in Fahrenheit or Celsius. It reaches a depth of five inches below the water to ensure accurate readings. The double-sided display means you can check the temperature from any angle. Plus, it's solar-powered, so no batteries are required—ever. The long tether string prevents it from being drawn into the skimmer and makes it super convenient. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Solar powered ✙ Dual display ✙ Five-inch depth – Display fogs up occasionally

3 XY-WQ Floating Pool Thermometer XY-WQ Floating Pool Thermometer View on Amazon If LCDs aren't your thing, this pool thermometer uses a large-sized temperature display that allows you to quickly and accurately check the water temperature of your pool. The thermometer comes with a chill turtle that floats alongside you and a convenient string that allows you to easily attach it to your pool ladder or any other object near the water. It’s also made from durable plastic that can withstand enthusiastic pool toys and roughhousing swimmers. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Chill turtle floater ✙ Large thermometer display ✙ Convenient string – Numbers could be larger

4 Pircaath Solar Pool Thermometer Pircaath Solar Pool Thermometer View on Amazon This pool thermometer isn't just adorable (perfect for impressing the little ones with the cute flamingo!), it's also a feature-packed party bird. Its bright, oversized LCD that shows the water temperature clearly. The thermometer reads water temperature accurately, day or night thanks to its solar panels. It even glows at night with a fun neon pink! Plus, it throws in free test strips to keep your pool sparkling clean. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Solar-powered ✙ Fun flamingo design ✙ Neon pink light – Lens tends to fog up

5 Inkbird IBS-P01R Pool Thermometer Inkbird IBS-P01R Pool Thermometer View on Amazon This pool thermometer has been thoughtfully designed for your comfort and convenience. If you hate going through the hassle of fetching the thermometer, this device actually syncs to your device with a wireless connection of 300 feet. This means you can read your pool's thermometer without getting wet. Not only that, but the thermometer features better sealing with a waterproof ring to keep water out. The stainless steel probe is sensitive and corrosion-resistant. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Wireless connectivity ✙ Stainless steel probe ✙ Better sealing – Display can be difficult to read at certain angles

6 KingSom Pool Thermometer KingSom Pool Thermometer View on Amazon Throwing a pool party at night? You can't miss these pool thermometers. They feature fun RGB night lights that change color to add some funk to your party. But it's not just a pretty face (well, ball). It's also made from durable materials that are immune to fading, even in higher temperatures where other thermometers often fall short. The large, easy-to-read display shows the current water temperature, so you can always be sure that your pool or spa is the perfect temperature for your needs Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Solar powered ✙ Color changing light ✙ Immune to fading – More lightweight than premium counterparts

Q: How accurate are digital vs. analog pool thermometers?

A: Generally, digital thermometers for pools are considered more precise. Think of it like this: digital shows the temperature like the numbers on your phone, while analog is like an old-fashioned ruler - it gives you a good idea, but might be a tad off. However, for most pool uses, even a basic analog thermometer will be accurate enough. Unless you need super exact readings, a digital one won't make a huge difference. The bigger perk of digital is the easy-to-read display!

Q: Can pool thermometers be used in both saltwater and freshwater pools?

A: Yes, you can definitely use the pool thermometer for both saltwater and freshwater pools. The type of water in the pool (saltwater or freshwater) doesn't affect how the thermometer measures temperature. These thermometers are designed to simply measure the water temperature, and the salinity of the water doesn't interfere with that process. So, whichever type of pool you have, one thermometer will do the trick!

Q: Are pool thermometers safe to use in hot tubs?

A: It's not ideal to use a pool thermometer in a hot tub. While the thermometer itself might not be damaged, hot tubs get much hotter than most swimming pools, often reaching well over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Most pool thermometers aren't designed for such high temperatures and may give inaccurate readings over time. In short, it's better to use a thermometer specifically designed for hot tubs to ensure you get a safe and accurate reading.

Q: What should I do if my pool thermometer's display fogs up?

A: A foggy pool thermometer can be frustrating, but it's an easy fix! The fog is just moisture trapped inside. There are two simple ways to clear it up. If it's a sunny day, let the thermometer bake in direct sunlight for a few hours. The warmth will naturally dry out the moisture. Alternatively, bring the thermometer indoors and place it in a warm spot, like a sunny windowsill. Just avoid using heat sources like hairdryers, which could damage the thermometer. Once the fog disappears, you'll be able to see the water temperature clearly again.

Q: Why is my pool thermometer not floating upright?

A: There could be a couple of reasons your thermometer isn't floating upright. One possibility is that some water might be trapped inside. This can happen if the seal isn't perfect or if it got dunked a little too much. Try gently shaking it out to see if any water comes loose. Another reason could be uneven weight distribution. Maybe the thermometer got bumped or something got stuck inside, making it wonky. You can try carefully inspecting it and see if there's anything obvious causing the imbalance.

