The Most Space-Saving Outdoor Storage Sheds of 2024

Our Top Picks

Lawnmowers, garden tools, bicycles—All of this outdoor equipment can make your lovely yard look like a jumbled mess. And if there's one thing that can bring your yard back to its gorgeous shape, it's an outdoor storage shed. These structures are built to keep all of your tools in good condition while also being able to handle inclement weather. This guide discusses the top 6 outdoor storage sheds to keep your yard in great shape. Check them out below.

1 YardStash Outdoor Storage Shed YardStash Outdoor Storage Shed View on Amazon If you move places a lot, you'll appreciate the high portability that this outdoor storage shed provides. This shed has an easy-to-assemble and disassemble mechanism, which makes it incredibly easy to move to a new location or take it down. Although it is lightweight, it is sturdy and long-lasting. The shelter can withstand a wide range of weather conditions because of its sturdy construction and thick tarp material. It is also immune to peeling, rust, and corrosion. The door has a convenient zipper for easy opening and closing. Moreover, it has ample room for storing items like firewood, lawnmowers, bicycles, pool supplies, and garden tools. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Durable heavy-duty material ✙ Easy to set up ✙ Weather-resistant protection – Top zipper is difficult to work with

2 YITAHOME Outdoor Storage Shed YITAHOME Outdoor Storage Shed View on Amazon This outdoor storage shed is perfect for those with limited space in their yards or for those with extremely particular storage requirements. It is the ideal size to accommodate garden and lawn equipment as well as trash cans. Its sturdy reinforced floor can support the weight of heavier objects like bicycles and snow blowers, even with its compact shape. The shed's hinged lid makes it easy to get to all the corners, so you can make the most of inside. It has a three-door locking mechanism with a padlock hasp for keeping all of your stuff secure for extra safety. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lockable for added security ✙ Waterproof resin construction ✙ Easy to assemble – Hardware difficult to figure out

3 Lifetime Outdoor Storage Shed Lifetime Outdoor Storage Shed View on Amazon This outdoor storage shed is outstanding in every way. It's made to prevent UV damage and stains, so even after being in the sun for a long time, it won't fade or crack. It's also made to last and built from high-density polyethylene reinforced with steel. The roof has strong steel trusses that provide added strength and stability, and the slip-resistant floor is designed to withstand oil, solvents, and other potential stains. Accessible from either side, this shed's dual-entry design is its defining feature. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Spacious dual entry design ✙ Durable construction material ✙ Attractive desert sand color – Doors aren't heatproof

4 Patiowell Outdoor Storage Shed Patiowell Outdoor Storage Shed View on Amazon If, like us, you also love everything black, then you'll adore the somber, dark look that this storage shed gives a landscape. However, its charm extends beyond aesthetics. This shed's space-saving design makes it perfect for tiny gardens. Even so, the towering wall construction makes it possible to store children's toys, outdoor furniture, and long-handled items like brooms and shovels in an effective manner despite its small size. The shed has a lockable door for increased protection and a slanted roof to avoid water buildup. It is also made of sturdy galvanized steel that is resistant to rust, UV rays, and inclement weather. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Compact design ✙ Lockable door ✙ Sloping roof – Difficult to remove plastic wrap on every piece

5 Rubbermaid Resin Outdoor Storage Shed Rubbermaid Resin Outdoor Storage Shed View on Amazon If the thought of assembling an entire outdoor storage shed is horrifying, you'll be happy to know that this shed is made for an easier and faster setup, requiring 33% fewer parts than similar models. The shed's well-thought-out design includes elements like dormer windows, which let in an abundance of natural light for better vision within. It also has an integrated rain gutter system that efficiently controls water flow and provides year-round defense against any harm. The shed's roomy interior allows for ample storage for large, bulky goods like patio furniture, garden tools, riding and push mowers, and trash cans. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Weather resistant design ✙ Spacious size ✙ Durable resin construction – Roof is difficult to assemble alone

6 Keter Manor 4x6 Resin Storage Shed Keter Manor 4x6 Resin Storage Shed View on Amazon With its lovely wood-like texture, this shed complements any yard and gives your outdoor area a chic touch. It's ideal for storing items like lawnmowers, bikes, garden tools, and patio furniture despite being on the smaller side. It also has a window and a skylight, so you can obtain natural light and decent ventilation inside. It's made of long-lasting resin plastic and steel, so it won't peel, rot, or rust, and it does not require to be painted. It is a reliable, low-maintenance solution for organizing your outside belongings. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Durable resin construction ✙ Attractive grey & white design ✙ Easy to assemble – Some parts could be better labeled

FAQ

Q: How should I prepare the ground for an outdoor storage shed?

A: Preparing the ground for an outdoor storage shed is pretty simple. First, choose a level spot that’s clear of rocks and debris. Measure and mark the shed’s footprint using stakes and string. Dig down a few inches within this area to remove the topsoil and create a flat base. Next, fill the area with gravel to improve drainage and prevent the shed from sinking. Compact the gravel to make it stable. Finally, place concrete blocks, pavers, or a treated wood frame on top of the gravel to serve as a foundation.

Q: How can I make my outdoor storage shed more secure?

A: You can make your shed more secure by installing a strong lock on the door, such as a padlock or deadbolt. If your shed has windows, cover them with a shatterproof film or install bars to prevent break-ins. Motion sensor lights around the shed can deter intruders by illuminating the area at night. For added security, consider an alarm system or a security camera.

Q: Can I customize my outdoor storage shed?

A: Absolutely, you can customize your outdoor storage shed to suit your needs and style. We recommend starting with the interior: add shelves, hooks, and pegboards to organize your tools and equipment. You can install a workbench if you plan to use the shed as a workspace. For better lighting, add windows or skylights. Exterior customization options include painting or staining the shed to match your home, adding decorative trim, or installing flower boxes.

Q: Do I need a permit to install an outdoor storage shed?

A: Whether you need a permit to install an outdoor storage shed depends on your local regulations. In many areas, small sheds (usually under 120 square feet) may not require a permit, while larger ones do. Your local building department or municipal office can provide information on size limits, placement guidelines, and any other requirements. Even if a permit isn't needed, there might be restrictions on how close the shed can be to property lines or other structures.

Q: Can I install electricity in an outdoor storage shed?

A: Yes, you can install electricity in your outdoor storage shed, but it's important to do it safely. Start by planning what you need: lighting, outlets, or both. You’ll need to run an underground electrical cable from your house to the shed, which involves digging a trench. Since working with electricity can be dangerous, it's often best to hire a licensed electrician to ensure everything is installed correctly and safely.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.