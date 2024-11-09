The Top 7 Stick Vacuum Cleaners in 2024

Our Top Picks

Looking for a vacuum that’s light, powerful, and easy to store? Stick vacuum cleaners are the must-have tool for anyone looking for a convenient, no-fuss way to keep their home clean. From quick daily sweeps and cleaning those tight corners to dealing with pet hair and dust, these vacuums pack power in a small frame—giving you just what you need to keep your home tidy. Hop in and join us while we take you on the ride to finding the best suitable stick vacuum cleaner for your quick home cleanups,

1 Eureka Stick Vacuum Cleaner Eureka Stick Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon This stick vacuum cleaner is your best call if you're looking for an ace of all trades. Its two standout perks are its strong suction and how easily it converts to a handheld vacuum. In addition, it gives you a 40-minute runtime on low power mode, which makes it an ideal choice for quick cleanups. Whether under the couch or along baseboards, the vacuum's swivel head and LED headlights make sure you don’t miss a speck of dust, even in dimly lit corners. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lightweight ✙ Converts into handheld vacuum ✙ Built-in LED lights – Not standalone

2 Eureka Mini Stick Vacuum Cleaner Eureka Mini Stick Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon If you're looking for a stick vacuum cleaner that’s lightweight but heavy on versatility, this is the one. Its real highlight is its 3-in-1 design, which helps you switch between stick vacuum, handheld mode, and stair vacuum. Its versatility and swivel steering ensures easier cleanup around furniture. The lightweight design and handheld conversion allow for easy maneuverability and convenience, especially in tight spaces. Plus, the long cord makes it perfect for people who don’t want to worry about recharging batteries. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 3-in-1 design ✙ Easy to maneuver ✙ Compact size – Cord could be longer

3 Levoit Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Levoit Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon If you're fed up with vacuum cleaners getting clogged with pet hair, it's time to upgrade to this stick vacuum cleaner. It has a tangle-free brush head, which is perfect for pet owners—it sucks pet hair without getting clogged. It has both Eco and Turbo power modes, which let you switch between quiet, everyday cleaning and stronger suction for tougher messes. Another big plus is the five-step filtration system, which traps particles as small as 0.3 microns to improve air quality while you clean. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Tangle-free brush ✙ Five-step filtration system ✙ 50-minute runtime (on Eco mode) – May struggle with high-pile rugs

4 Shark Rocket Deluxe Stick Vacuum Cleaner Shark Rocket Deluxe Stick Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon Don't know how to clean the heavy rugs lying around in your home? The stick vacuum cleaner excels in tackling pet hair and deep-cleaning carpets with ease. The vacuum’s Pet Multi-Tool and Hard Floor Hero attachments make it ideal for homes with pets and various floor types. Another highlight is the extra-large dust cup that allows longer cleaning sessions without frequent emptying. Plus, its LED headlights help illuminate every tiny speck of dust in hard-to-reach areas like under furniture. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Strong suction ✙ LED headlights. Extra-large dust cup – Needs to be leaned when not in use

5 Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon Are you allergic to dust but also a clean freak? The Dyson V8 is your ultimate best partner. Its HEPA filtration system is an expert at capturing fine dust and allergens, making it ideal for households with allergy sufferers. The cordless stick vacuum cleaner has a 40-minute runtime, and you can choose from standard and max power depending on the type of mess. In addition to its other detangling features, the detangling technology on the Motorbar cleaner head prevents pet hair from clogging. This makes it a game-changer for pet owners. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ De-tangling Motorbar head ✙ HEPA filtration system ✙ Two power settings – The 40-minute runtime may not suit extended cleaning sessions

6 Shark Rocket Stick Vacuum Cleaner Shark Rocket Stick Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon If you need something lightweight yet powerful for quick cleanups, this is a solid choice. Its 2-in-1 design allows seamless switching from a stick vacuum to a handheld unit. This makes it versatile enough for cleaning floors, stairs, and even your car. The best part of this stick vacuum cleaner is its 30-foot power cord that allows extended cleaning without interruptions. Also, the vacuum’s compact design, paired with a simple wall mount, makes storage a breeze. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 2-in-1 design. Delivers powerful suction on carpets and hard floors ✙ 30-foot cord – The canister may need frequent emptying

7 NADALY Stick Vacuum Cleaner NADALY Stick Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon Are you tired of recharging your old vacuum cleaner in between cleaning sessions? The stick vacuum cleaner is all you need. On a single charge, it can clean an entire house, and for smaller apartments, it can last for two full cleanings. Moreover, the added benefit of a removable battery for easy replacement is what gives it more longevity than other vacuums in its class. This vacuum is also relatively quiet and comes with versatile attachments, allowing effortless cleaning of windowsills, curtains, and furniture. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lightweight design. Effective filters ✙ Easily replaceable battery – Noisy at max power

FAQ

Q: How long does the battery last in cordless stick vacuum cleaners?

A: The battery life in cordless stick vacuums typically ranges from 20 to 60 minutes, depending on the model and the power mode you're using. On higher power settings, like “Max” or “Turbo,” the battery drains faster, sometimes lasting only 10-15 minutes. On a standard setting, you can expect around 30 to 40 minutes of use. Some models also come with removable batteries, which allow you to swap them out for longer cleaning sessions.

Q: Are stick vacuum cleaners suitable for pet hair?

A: Yes, stick vacuums can be great for picking up pet hair, especially if they come with special attachments like motorized brushes or anti-tangle technology. These features are designed to lift hair off carpets and furniture without getting tangled in the brush. Models with HEPA filters are particularly useful for homes with pets, as they trap allergens like pet dander. Keep in mind that some lower-end models may struggle with thicker or longer pet hair, so it’s a good idea to choose a model specifically designed for homes with pets.

Q: Do stick vacuum cleaners require regular maintenance?

A: Yes, stick vacuums do require regular maintenance to keep them running efficiently. This usually involves emptying the dustbin after each use, cleaning or replacing the filters every few weeks, and checking the brush roll for tangled hair or debris. Some models have washable filters, which makes upkeep easier. Additionally, the brush head may need occasional cleaning to remove dust buildup or pet hair. While it’s not a huge task, sticking to a simple maintenance routine ensures your vacuum maintains strong suction and lasts longer.

Q: Is a stick vacuum safe for delicate flooring like hardwood?

A: Absolutely! Many stick vacuums are designed to be safe for delicate floors like hardwood. Look for models with soft roller heads or non-abrasive brushes that won’t scratch your floors. Some vacuums even have settings that allow you to adjust suction power so you can clean more gently on hardwood without causing damage.

Q: How do stick vacuums perform on stairs and in tight spaces?

A: Stick vacuums perform quite well on stairs and in tight spaces, thanks to their lightweight and compact design. Many models have a detachable handheld mode that makes it easier to clean stairs or small areas like corners, under furniture, or in between couch cushions. Additionally, some vacuums come with crevice tools or flexible hoses designed to reach tight spots. Since most of them are cordless, you can move freely without worrying about finding outlets, making them a convenient option for cleaning tricky areas like stairs or small rooms.

