Tiny But Mighty: A Guide to Small Microwaves

Our Top Picks

Looking for a microwave that doesn’t take up your entire countertop? A small microwave can be the perfect solution, whether you’re in a dorm, a tiny apartment, or just trying to save space in your kitchen. But with so many options out there, it can be hard to know which one’s actually worth it. That’s where we come in. We’ve reviewed some of the best small microwaves to help you find one that’s compact, efficient, and fits your needs. Ready to make meal prep a little easier without losing all your counter space? Let’s get started!

1 GE 3-in-1 Small Microwave GE 3-in-1 Small Microwave View on Amazon This small microwave packs a punch with its 3-in-1 functionality, combining a microwave, convection oven, and air fryer in one compact design. Perfect for those who want to maximize counter space, it can handle everything from simple reheating to baking or even crisping up fries. The standout feature is the built-in air fryer, which allows for crispy textures without the oil. With customizable settings, it’s ideal for people looking for versatility in a small package. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Air fryer built-in ✙ Compact and space-saving ✙ Multiple cooking functions – Higher price point

2 Magic Chef Small Microwave Magic Chef Small Microwave View on Amazon This small microwave brings simplicity and function together in a compact design which makes it perfect for small kitchens or dorm rooms. Its standout feature is the one-touch cooking options which allow you to heat your favorite meals without needing to adjust multiple settings. With a sleek design and user-friendly controls, it focuses on efficiency and convenience. Whether you're reheating leftovers or making popcorn, this microwave gets the job done without taking up much counter space. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ One-touch cooking settings ✙ Compact and lightweight ✙ Easy-to-read display – No convection feature

3 Nostalgia Retro Small Microwave Nostalgia Retro Small Microwave View on Amazon This small microwave brings a fun retro vibe to your kitchen while delivering modern functionality. Its standout feature is the vintage design which makes it a stylish addition to any countertop. Beyond its nostalgic looks, this microwave is packed with practical features like pre-programmed cooking options and a rotating glass tray for even heating. The compact size makes it perfect for apartments or dorms, and it still offers enough space to heat up meals quickly and efficiently. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Retro aesthetic design ✙ Pre-programmed cooking options ✙ Compact and space-saving – Lower power output

4 Toshiba Small Microwave Toshiba Small Microwave View on Amazon This small microwave is designed with a focus on even heating which makes it perfect for reheating leftovers or preparing quick meals. What sets this model apart is its eco-mode which reduces standby power consumption, saving energy when the microwave is not in use. The compact design fits easily in small kitchens while still offering a spacious interior for larger dishes. Plus, its one-touch cooking presets make it incredibly easy to use for anyone in the household. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Energy-saving eco-mode ✙ One-touch cooking presets ✙ Compact but spacious interior – Slightly noisy operation

5 BLACK+DECKER Small Microwave BLACK+DECKER Small Microwave View on Amazon This small microwave brings simplicity to your kitchen with its easy-to-use digital controls and a powerful heating system. What makes this model stand out is its pre-programmed settings for popular dishes like popcorn, pizza, and frozen vegetables which allow for quick, hassle-free cooking. The sleek and compact design makes it perfect for tight spaces without sacrificing internal capacity. With a convenient express cook option, meals can be heated with just one press of a button. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Compact design with ample space ✙ Express cook option ✙ Sleek digital controls – No interior light

6 COMFEE' Small Microwave COMFEE View on Amazon This small microwave is a great option for anyone on a budget looking to add a reliable appliance to their kitchen. Its affordable price makes it stand out, especially for students or small households needing basic microwave functions. It features multi-stage cooking, so you can defrost and cook without resetting the timer. The compact design allows it to fit seamlessly into small kitchens, dorms, or office break rooms without taking up too much space. Despite its size, it packs a good range of features to meet your everyday cooking needs. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Affordable price ✙ Compact and space-saving ✙ Multi-stage cooking option – Limited power settings

7 Toshiba Countertop Small Microwave Toshiba Countertop Small Microwave View on Amazon This small microwave blends style and functionality which makes it a top pick for kitchens that need reliable cooking power in a compact space. Its sleek stainless steel finish adds a modern touch, but what truly sets it apart is its advanced sensor cooking feature. This automatically adjusts the time and power for optimal results, taking the guesswork out of heating up meals. The one-touch popcorn button is also a nice bonus for snack lovers. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Sensor cooking feature ✙ Sleek stainless steel finish ✙ One-touch popcorn button – No backlit buttons

FAQ

Q: What size is considered a small microwave?

A: Small microwaves generally have a capacity between 0.5 and 1.0 cubic feet, making them compact enough for tight spaces like dorm rooms, small kitchens, or offices. The dimensions typically range from about 15 to 20 inches wide, 10 to 12 inches tall, and 12 to 16 inches deep. They’re great for reheating meals, making popcorn, or heating up coffee, but they might not fit larger plates or casseroles. If space is your main concern but you still need versatility, a small microwave with a turntable diameter around 10 inches should suit most everyday tasks.

Q: Do small microwaves have the same power as larger models?

A: Small microwaves usually have less power than larger models. Most compact microwaves range from 600 to 900 watts, while full-sized microwaves can go up to 1,200 watts or more. Lower wattage means small microwaves may take longer to cook or heat food, but they still handle basic tasks like reheating leftovers or popping popcorn. If you need something for quick meals or heavy use, a slightly higher wattage within the small microwave range, closer to 900 watts, is ideal. For basic use like warming coffee or snacks, 700 watts is usually sufficient.

Q: Are small microwaves energy-efficient?

A: Small microwaves are generally more energy-efficient than larger models because they use less power to operate. Their lower wattage (usually between 600 to 900 watts) means they consume less electricity during use, which can be helpful if you're looking to reduce energy costs. Since they’re typically used for shorter tasks like reheating food or making small meals, they don’t require as much energy as larger models designed for cooking bigger dishes. If energy efficiency is a priority, check for models with an “Eco Mode” that reduces standby power usage when the microwave is not in use.

Q: How safe are small microwaves?

A: Small microwaves are generally very safe as long as they are used correctly. Look for features like a child lock to prevent unintended use by kids, especially if the microwave will be in a family space. Always ensure your microwave is placed on a stable, flat surface to prevent tipping. Avoid placing metal objects inside, and always use microwave-safe containers to prevent fires or damage. Make sure there’s adequate ventilation around the microwave to avoid overheating. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for safe operation, and you’ll minimize any risks associated with everyday use.

Q: Can a small microwave handle more than just reheating?

A: Yes, small microwaves can do more than just reheat leftovers. While they’re perfect for quick jobs like warming up coffee or heating up a meal, many models also include defrost functions, adjustable power settings, and even preset cooking programs for things like popcorn or pizza. However, because of their lower wattage and smaller size, they may not cook large meals or heavier dishes as quickly or evenly as bigger models. For basic tasks like steaming vegetables, melting butter, or cooking small portions, though, a small microwave can still be a very handy appliance.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.