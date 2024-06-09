Tiny Powerhouse: Your Guide to the Best Compact Vacuum Cleaners

Our Top Picks

A good vacuum that’s small enough to save space but powerful enough to get the job done can really make life easier. Compact vacuum cleaners are built to be lightweight, easy to store, and still strong enough to tackle everyday messes. Whether you're in a small apartment or dorm room, or just need something convenient for quick cleanups, a compact vacuum might be exactly what you’re looking for. With so many options out there, it can be tricky to figure out which one’s best. That’s why we’ve rounded up the top compact vacuum cleaners to help you find the perfect fit for your home.

1 Eureka Compact Vacuum Cleaner Eureka Compact Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon This vacuum cleaner is on the top of our list because it has an innovative airflow system that directs suction straight to the surface, resulting in a deep clean despite its lightweight design. What makes it so different from other compact vacuum cleaners is its unique multi-surface cleaning nozzle, which easily moves between carpets and hard floors without requiring any manual adjustments. Another thing that sets it apart is its minimalist design, which, despite weighing only 7.7 pounds, houses an extra-large dust cup that requires less frequent emptying, allowing for more continuous cleaning. Its washable filter is also meant to be used for a long time, saving money on replacements and making it an eco-friendly choice. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Comes with useful tools ✙ The filter can be rinsed and reused ✙ Ideal for upholstery and windows – Requires removal of multiple screws to clean

2 Eureka WhirlWind Compact Vacuum Cleaner Eureka WhirlWind Compact Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon This compact vacuum cleaner offers a great blend of power and convenience, making it perfect for homes with hard floors and carpets. One of its standout features is the cyclonic filtration system, which provides powerful suction while keeping the air cleaner by trapping dust and debris. Being bagless, it eliminates the hassle of buying replacement bags, and the easy-to-empty dust cup with a one-button release is a user-friendly touch. Its lightweight design—under 8 lbs—makes it a breeze to carry up and down stairs, and its compact build allows for easy storage. The integrated 2-in-1 crevice tool and dusting brush are built right into the handle, so there’s no need to worry about losing attachments. Plus, the washable filter helps keep maintenance costs low. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Affordable option ✙ Washable filter ✙ Bagless design – Not ideal for thick – high-pile carpets

3 Eureka Mini Compact Vacuum Cleaner Eureka Mini Compact Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon This compact vacuum cleaner is perfect for quick cleanups around the house without the bulk of a full-sized vacuum. One of its standout features is its ultra-lightweight design, making it easy to carry and maneuver, especially in tight spaces or up and down stairs. Despite its small size, it delivers surprisingly strong suction, efficiently picking up dirt, dust, and even pet hair from hard floors and low-pile carpets. The vacuum’s bagless design and easy-to-empty dust cup reduce the hassle of replacing bags and allow for quick maintenance. Its built-in crevice tool and dusting brush make it versatile enough to clean furniture, shelves, and other hard-to-reach spots, adding more convenience to its compact design. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Ultra-lightweight and easy to carry ✙ Strong suction for its size ✙ Bagless design – Noisy compared to its size

4 Eureka PowerSpeed Upright Compact Vacuum Cleaner Eureka PowerSpeed Upright Compact Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon This vacuum machine combines strong suction with a lightweight, user-friendly design, making it a solid choice for those looking for an all-around household cleaner. One of its standout features is its powerful motor, which allows it to pick up dirt, debris, and even stubborn pet hair from both carpets and hard floors with ease. Despite being an upright vacuum, it's surprisingly lightweight, making it easy to push around and carry upstairs. The extra-large dust cup holds more dirt, reducing the need for frequent emptying during longer cleaning sessions. It also comes with multiple attachments, including a crevice tool and upholstery brush, adding versatility for cleaning furniture, tight spaces, and above-floor areas. The washable filter keeps maintenance costs low, and the bagless design makes it convenient to use. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Strong suction ✙ Lightweight design for easy maneuvering ✙ Extra-large dust cup – Cord length could be bigger

5 Eureka Lightweight Compact Vacuum Cleaner Eureka Lightweight Compact Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon This compact canister vacuum machine is designed to deliver powerful performance in a lightweight and easy-to-maneuver package. One of its standout features is its portability—it weighs less than 9 lbs, making it easy to carry around the house or up and down stairs. This vacuum is especially suited for cleaning hard floors, low-pile carpets, and upholstery, offering strong suction to tackle dust, dirt, and pet hair. The canister design allows for better flexibility when reaching under furniture or into tight corners. With its bagged design, it’s great for those who prefer not to deal with emptying dust cups. It also comes with multiple attachments, including a crevice tool and dusting brush, adding versatility for a range of cleaning tasks. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lightweight and easy to carry ✙ Strong suction ✙ Includes multiple attachments for versatile cleaning – Not ideal for high-pile carpets

6 Shark Rocket Compact Vacuum Cleaner Shark Rocket Compact Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon This compact vacuum cleaner combines the ease of a stick vacuum with the power of a traditional upright, making it a great option for both quick cleanups and more thorough deep cleaning. One of its key features is its versatility—it can easily switch from an upright vacuum to a handheld model, perfect for tackling everything from floors to stairs and even cars. Weighing just around 8 lbs, it’s ultra-lightweight and easy to maneuver, especially in tight spaces or when navigating around furniture. The strong suction works well on both carpets and hard floors, and the swivel steering adds to the convenience. Being bagless, this vacuum cleaner also keeps ongoing costs low, and the dust cup is easy to empty. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lightweight and easy to maneuver ✙ Converts to handheld for versatile use ✙ Strong suction – Can feel top-heavy during longer sessions

7 Shark Rocket Vacuum Machine Shark Rocket Vacuum Machine View on Amazon This compact vacuum cleaner offers the convenience of a lightweight stick vacuum with the power of an upright. One of its standout features is its versatility—it easily converts into a handheld vacuum for quick clean-ups, making it a great option for homes with both carpets and hard floors. The powerful suction works well on pet hair, dirt, and debris, while the extra-large dust cup reduces the need for frequent emptying. It’s equipped with LED lights on the floor nozzle and handheld unit, helping illuminate hidden dirt in dark corners or under furniture. Despite being corded, the vacuum is lightweight, making it easy to maneuver and carry around the house. The included pet tools make it a great choice for pet owners who need to tackle fur on upholstery or stairs. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Strong suction on various floor types ✙ LED lights for cleaning dark areas ✙ Lightweight and easy to maneuver – Higher price point

FAQ

Q: Are compact vacuum cleaners suitable for pet hair?

A: Yes, many compact vacuum cleaners are designed to handle pet hair, but it's important to check for specific features that enhance performance. Look for models with strong suction and motorized brush attachments, which help lift pet hair from carpets and upholstery. Some compact vacuums also have specialized filters, like HEPA filters, that trap allergens like pet dander. However, keep in mind that compact vacuums usually have smaller dustbins, so if you have multiple pets or shed-prone animals, you may need to empty the bin more often compared to a full-sized vacuum.

Q: How much power can I expect from a compact vacuum cleaner?

A: While compact vacuums are smaller, many offer impressive suction power that’s more than enough for everyday tasks like cleaning floors, rugs, and even furniture. However, they might not match the raw power of a full-sized vacuum, especially when it comes to deep cleaning thick carpets. Corded models often have stronger suction compared to cordless options, but newer cordless models are closing that gap. For harder-to-clean areas or pet hair, look for compact vacuums with motorized brush heads or multiple suction settings for better control.

Q: Are compact vacuum cleaners corded or cordless?

A: Compact vacuums come in both corded and cordless options, each with its own advantages. Corded models typically offer stronger, consistent suction and are ideal if you don’t want to worry about battery life during a longer cleaning session. Cordless models provide more flexibility and convenience since you’re not tethered to an outlet, but they usually have a shorter runtime, ranging from 20 to 60 minutes depending on the model and suction settings. Choosing between the two depends on your cleaning habits—cordless is great for quick touch-ups, while corded might be better for deeper cleaning.

Q: How often do I need to empty the dustbin on a compact vacuum cleaner?

A: Since compact vacuums are designed to be smaller, their dustbins tend to fill up faster than those on full-sized models. How often you need to empty the dustbin depends on how much dirt and debris you're cleaning up, but for most compact vacuums, it’s a good idea to empty it after each use. If you’re vacuuming pet hair or cleaning large areas, you may need to empty the bin even more frequently. Regularly emptying the dustbin ensures optimal suction and prevents clogging, so try to stay on top of it to keep your vacuum running smoothly.

Q: Are compact vacuum cleaners safe to use on all floor types?

A: Yes, most compact vacuum cleaners are safe to use on a variety of floor types, including hardwood, tile, laminate, and low-pile carpets. Many models come with adjustable suction settings or specific brush heads designed to handle different surfaces. If you have delicate flooring, like hardwood, look for a vacuum with a soft brush roll or a setting that turns off the brush to avoid scratching. For thicker carpets, you’ll want to ensure the vacuum has enough suction power to pull dirt from deep within the fibers. Always check the product’s specifications to ensure it’s compatible with your flooring.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.