Top Carpet Vacuum Cleaners to Buy in 2024

Keeping carpets clean can be challenging, but the right vacuum makes all the difference. In this guide, we’ve rounded up the best carpet vacuum cleaners of 2024 to help you find the perfect one for your needs. Whether you're dealing with pet hair, deep dirt, or everyday messes, these top-rated vacuums offer powerful suction and simple handling. We’ve considered features like performance, ease of use, and value to ensure each pick delivers excellent results. Read on to discover the best options for keeping your carpets spotless and your home feeling fresh all year long.

1 Shark Carpet Vacuum Cleaner for Home Shark Carpet Vacuum Cleaner for Home View on Amazon If you’re dealing with tight spaces and different floor types, this vacuum cleaner for home stands out with its lift-away functionality. You can detach the pod to reach under furniture or clean stairs and upholstery with ease. The powerful suction digs deep into carpets while also switching smoothly to bare floors with the brushroll shutoff feature. It’s also great for allergy sufferers thanks to the HEPA filter and Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology, keeping dust and allergens locked inside. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lift-away design for versatile cleaning ✙ HEPA filter seals allergens and dust ✙ Swivel steering improves maneuverability – Vacuum is not cordless

2 Bissell Carpet Vacuum Cleaner for Home Bissell Carpet Vacuum Cleaner for Home View on Amazon This vacuum cleaner for home combines the convenience of vacuuming carpets with top-notch pet hair removal. Its standout feature, the Lift-Off detachable pod, allows for simple cleaning in hard-to-reach spots. A HEPA-sealed allergen system traps 99.97% of allergens, ensuring cleaner air as you vacuum. The Tangle-Free Brush Roll actively prevents hair wrap, making it perfect for homes with pets. The LED headlights illuminate hidden debris, allowing for thorough cleaning. This vacuum is ideal for pet owners because it is lightweight and powerful enough to clean carpets and concrete floors equally well. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Simple emptying process ✙ LED headlights reveal hidden dirt easily ✙ Swivel steering offers effortless cornering – Lacks height adjustment for different carpets

3 Eureka Carpet Vacuum Cleaner Eureka Carpet Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon Among the many excellent things about this vacuum cleaner are its lightweight construction and effective dual-cyclone technology. Whether you have deep carpets or hardwood floors, this carpet vacuum cleaner will effortlessly get the job done, making it ideal for pet owners. Swivel steering and LED headlights make short work of navigating around furniture and other obstacles. No matter how stubborn the dirt or hair, the onboard pet tool and multi-surface brush roll will get it all. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Pet turbo brush removes embedded fur ✙ Five height settings for multi-floor cleaning ✙ Dust cup empties with single button press – Wand attachment can be hard to remove

4 Hoover Carpet Vacuum Cleaner Hoover Carpet Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon This cleaner simplifies deep cleaning with its automatic motion-sensing technology—just push forward to wash and pull back to dry. It is equipped with FlexForce PowerBrushes, which easily lift embedded dirt and pet messes, while HeatForce speeds up drying time. The no-mix formula guarantees the consistent application of the correct solution, simplifying carpet care. Additionally, the removable nozzle and brush roll make cleanup simple. This carpet vacuum cleaner includes specialized tools to tackle upholstery, stairs, and tricky corners. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Automatically adjusts cleaning solution mixture perfectly ✙ HeatForce technology speeds up drying time ✙ FlexForce brushes handle tough pet stains – Heavier design makes it less portable

5 Intercleaner Cheap Vacuum Cleaner Intercleaner Cheap Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon For people who have a lot of appliances to take care of, this vacuum cleaner works for multiple items and not just your carpet or the floor. With its 12-in-1 design, you can easily tackle everything from floors and stairs to those tricky spots in your car or on your sofa. The suction power is surprisingly strong, making quick work of dust and crumbs on hardwood floors and even short carpets. Plus, the 16.4ft cord is a lifesaver—no more constantly searching for a new outlet. Weighing just 3 pounds, it's light enough for anyone to use, even kids or grandparents. And switching to handheld mode for smaller tasks? Super convenient. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Long cord ✙ Pro-Max Filtration System ✙ Handheld Vacuum Mode – Not great for thick carpets

6 Roomie Carpet Vacuum Cleaner Roomie Carpet Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon This machine packs power and portability in one sleek design. It's perfect for quick cleanups around the house, weighing just 5.5 lbs in upright mode and a mere 2.1 lbs in handheld mode. Equipped with two power settings and six LED headlights, this carpet vacuum cleaner ensures thorough cleaning even in low-light areas. Its motorized floorhead tackles various surfaces with ease, while the auto-recharge dock eliminates the hassle of plugging in. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lightweight design makes it easy to maneuver ✙ LED headlights improve visibility in dark spaces ✙ Auto-recharge dock simplifies charging between uses – Shorter battery life in maximum power mode

7 Dirt Devil Cheap Vacuum Cleaner Dirt Devil Cheap Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon When you're short on time but cannot be satisfied till every particle of dirt has been cleaned, the next product in our guide is made for you. This surprisingly strong vacuum cleaner weighs less than 9 pounds and can suction powerfully on hard surfaces and carpets. Its washable filter guarantees little maintenance, and its small size makes it ideal for cleaning under furniture and in other hard-to-reach places. With its longer reach for high surfaces and quick-release wand, this cleaning tool is perfect for any job. This budget-friendly vacuum effectively collects small debris and dust without exceeding your budget. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Extended reach ✙ Consistent suction ✙ Washable filter – Bin can be small for some

Q. Can a vacuum cleaner affect the lifespan of my carpet? A. Yes, the vacuum you use can impact your carpet's lifespan. Using a vacuum with an overly aggressive brush roll can damage delicate fibers, especially on plush or high-pile carpets. It's important to select a vacuum with adjustable suction and brush settings. Regular vacuuming helps remove dirt that can wear down carpet fibers over time, but choosing a model designed for your carpet type ensures you get the best cleaning without unnecessary wear. Look for vacuums that are gentle yet effective, especially if your carpet is made of more delicate materials like wool or silk. Q. How do HEPA filters in vacuums benefit people with allergies? A. HEPA filters are highly efficient in trapping fine particles, including dust, pollen, pet dander, and other allergens, which are often missed by standard filters. If you have allergies, using a vacuum with a HEPA filter ensures that these tiny particles are trapped inside the vacuum rather than being recirculated back into the air. HEPA filters can capture 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, making your indoor air cleaner and reducing allergy triggers. Be sure to regularly clean or replace the filter to maintain its effectiveness and keep allergens at bay.

Q. Is there a difference between vacuums designed for carpets and those for hardwood floors? A. Yes, there is a significant difference. Vacuums designed for carpets often have motorized brush rolls that agitate carpet fibers to lift embedded dirt. However, these brushes can scratch or damage hardwood floors if they aren't adjustable or turned off. Vacuums for hardwood floors typically focus on suction and may feature soft bristles or rubberized wheels to protect the floor surface. Many modern vacuums now offer settings for both carpet and hardwood, allowing you to switch between modes easily. Choosing the right setting ensures you maintain both your carpet's and floor's longevity.

Q. How does vacuum weight affect usability and cleaning performance? A. Vacuum weight can significantly impact usability, especially if you have stairs, multiple floors, or mobility concerns. A lighter vacuum is easier to carry and maneuver around the house, making it ideal for quick cleanups. However, heavier vacuums often come with stronger suction and more powerful motors, which can result in better deep cleaning, especially for carpets. The key is finding a balance that works for your home and cleaning needs. If you have a large, carpeted space, a slightly heavier vacuum with better suction may be worth the extra effort.

Q. Do all vacuums work well with pet hair? A. Not all vacuums are created equal when it comes to handling pet hair. Vacuums designed for pet owners often feature specialized attachments, like tangle-free brush rolls or rubberized tools, to pick up fur more effectively. They also have stronger suction to remove embedded pet hair from carpets and upholstery. Some vacuums without these features can struggle with pet hair, leading to clogged brushes and reduced performance. If you have multiple pets or long-haired animals, it's essential to choose a vacuum designed specifically for pet hair to avoid frustration and ensure efficient cleaning.

