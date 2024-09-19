Top Indoor Compost Bins to Buy in 2024

Our Top Picks

If you're looking for a way to reduce kitchen waste and make your home more eco-friendly, an indoor compost bin might be just the solution. These handy bins let you turn everyday food scraps into nutritious compost without the hassle of outdoor composting. This guide has some of the best indoor garbage bins of 2024, with a focus on ones that will not only look excellent in your kitchen but also keep smells at bay. Whether you're new or looking to upgrade your current setup, these picks will help you start composting in your home with comfort and convenience.

1 AIRNEX Indoor Compost Bin AIRNEX Indoor Compost Bin View on Amazon It is time to save space and go green with this indoor compost bin, which is perfect for any kitchen. The BPA-free materials make the bin both eco-friendly and convenient, and its handy lid makes sure your compost stays contained. You can hang it on the cabinet door or place it on the counter for convenient access. Additionally, it comes with 20 biodegradable garbage liners, two to three-month-lasting charcoal filters, and a beginner's handbook to guide you through the process. Its built-in charcoal filters keep all smells at bay, and it has a handle for easy transfer to your outdoor compost pile, providing you with ease and comfort. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Simple lid design ✙ BPA-free material construction ✙ Space-saving collapsible design – Lid might require frequent cleaning

2 Airthereal Indoor Countertop Composter Airthereal Indoor Countertop Composter View on Amazon Tired of the dirty and smelly kitchen? The countertop composter is your kitchen's secret weapon for turning waste into something amazing. With its 2.5-liter capacity, you can compost a variety of waste in one go by pressing just a single button. Modern technology speeds things up by breaking down food waste much faster than traditional methods, and the smart aeration system keeps bad odors away at the same time. This compost bin can help you turn your scraps into nutrient-rich fertilizer for your plants or just reduce the size and smell of your trash according to your needs. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Sleek compact design ✙ Odor-eliminating feature ✙ Easy to clean – Takes time to compost fully

3 Compost Genie Indoor Compost Bin Compost Genie Indoor Compost Bin View on Amazon No one expects their compost bin to look this good, but this indoor compost bin definitely ups the game in terms of kitchen aesthetics. Stainless steel construction makes it not only look beautiful but also have a long life. Its 23.5-inch tall size makes it just the right height for daily use in your kitchen. This bin stays fresh and never smells, thanks to its special ventilation system that keeps air flowing and stops moisture as well. It comes with eight compostable bags made from plant-based materials, which makes it the number one choice for people who care about the environment. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Stainless steel build stops rust ✙ Sleek and stylish for modern kitchens ✙ Compostable filters – Heavier than plastic alternatives

4 simplehuman Indoor Compost Bin simplehuman Indoor Compost Bin View on Amazon No more juggling food scraps, as this indoor compost bin's dual compartment design makes separating waste very easy, making it the ultimate kitchen companion for tidy and effortless composting. The detachable lid facilitates tension-free disposal with a sleek brushed stainless steel finish, making it both stylish and practical. It’s also got an invisible fingerprint-proof coating infused with an antibacterial substance that prevents the growth of mold, mildew, and bacteria known as Agion. You also have the option to attach it securely to the side of your trash can with magnets that hold the lid open when needed. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Stylish brushed stainless steel design ✙ Dual compartments ✙ Detachable lid for easy disposal – The dual compartment reduces overall space

5 OXO Indoor Compost Bin OXO Indoor Compost Bin View on Amazon Every sensible person would want their kitchen to smell nice and tidy, and the indoor compost bin helps you achieve that in your kitchen, as its odor-controlling lid flips up for easy access and down-to-lock smells. The removable lid and the smooth inner walls of the bin make cleaning it a simple job, as no food sticks to the sides. With its easy-to-carry handle, moving it around is very easy, and the slim design fits perfectly on any counter without taking up too much space. Its 1.75-gallon capacity is also just right for busy kitchens at the same time. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lightweight and durable ✙ Flip-up lid for easy ✙ Smooth walls for easy and quick cleaning – Lid can get stuck when overfilled

6 RED FACTOR Indoor Compost Bin RED FACTOR Indoor Compost Bin View on Amazon This indoor compost bin will make it possible for you to say goodbye to dirty and smelly kitchens for good, as it's got everything you need to keep your kitchen fresh and stylish. The innovative dual-filter system with an active carbon that knocks out bad smells, even during hot summer days. With a capacity of 1.3 gallons, it fits perfectly on your countertop without taking up much space in your kitchen. The dome-shaped lid with holes adds a sleek touch while also providing proper ventilation to keep things fresh. Furthermore, the rust-resistant powder-coated stainless steel construction makes it an ideal bin. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Compact size ✙ Strong carbon filter ✙ Powder-coated for rust-resistant – Smaller size than expected

7 Perfnique Indoor Compost Bin Perfnique Indoor Compost Bin View on Amazon Tired of kitchen compost bins that look out of place? This indoor compost bin has charm and functionality, all wrapped up in a stylish cream-beige finish with a farmhouse vibe that fits any kitchen style. The high-end carbon filter system keeps odors locked away for up to six months so that you can enjoy a fresh kitchen for a longer time. The non-slip feet keep it in one place, even in the busiest kitchens. The plastic inner pail slides out easily, and dumping your kitchen scraps into the compost tumbler outside is now easier than ever, thanks to the handy little handle. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High-end carbon filter ✙ Removable inner bucket ✙ Non-slip feet keep bin stay in spot – Not suitable for large-scale composting

Q. Can indoor compost bins really handle food scraps like meat and dairy? A. Yes, some indoor compost bins can handle meat and dairy, but it depends on the composting method. If you're considering composting a wider range of food scraps, it's important to choose the right system, like bokashi composting, that supports these materials without compromising air quality. ​

Q. What's the best way to prevent fruit flies in my indoor compost bin? Fruit flies can be a common issue with indoor composting, especially if the bin is not properly maintained. To prevent them, ensure you cover fresh food scraps with carbon-rich materials like shredded newspaper or dry leaves. Additionally, some compost bins come with a tightly sealed lid or built-in filters to keep pests out.

Q. How long does it take for food waste to turn into compost in an indoor bin? A. The time it takes for food waste to turn into compost varies depending on the system used. Traditional aerobic composting can take between two and four months, especially if you regularly turn the compost to aerate it. Worm bins may take around three to four months, as worms break down the waste much faster. Bokashi composting can expedite the process, transforming scraps into pre-compost within a few weeks, following which the material requires burial to complete its decomposition. ​

Q. Can I use the compost from an indoor bin directly in my garden or pots? Yes, you can use the compost from an indoor bin to enrich garden soil or potted plants, but it may require some preparation. If you're using a worm bin or traditional compost bin, the compost may need to be sifted to remove larger, unfinished pieces. On the other hand, Bokashi compost is initially acidic and requires mixing into the soil for several weeks before it becomes suitable for plants. ​

Q. Are there specific temperature requirements for keeping an indoor compost bin? A. Yes, temperature plays a crucial role in the efficiency of an indoor compost bin. Most composting systems, including worm bins, function best at room temperature. Bokashi composting is more resilient to temperature variations, making it ideal for indoor environments.

