Top Landscape Tools of 2024 for a Perfect Lawn

Our Top Picks

Having the right tools can make all the difference when it comes to creating and maintaining a beautiful landscape. Whether you’re a gardening pro or just getting started, the tools you choose can really shape your results. Good landscape tools don't just get the job done—they make tasks like edging, digging, and pruning a lot easier and even more enjoyable. When you're looking for the best options, think about tools that are durable, easy to handle, and fit your specific needs. With the right edger, trimmer, or shovel in hand, you’ll find that keeping your garden looking great becomes a lot less of a chore and a lot more rewarding.

1 Tietoc Landscape Tools Tietoc Landscape Tools View on Amazon For those looking to make garden maintenance a breeze, this mini chainsaw is a perfect choice. With its high-powered motor and manganese steel chain, it effortlessly slices through 6-inch branches, making trimming and cutting tasks almost too easy. Ideal for homeowners, this cordless wonder saves you money by allowing you to do your own trimming without the need for professional help. It’s lightweight, user-friendly, and designed for everyone—especially those who find larger chainsaws intimidating. Plus, the auto oiler system ensures smooth operation, reducing wear and tear. The large-capacity battery keeps you working longer, and the thoughtful safety features mean you can use it with confidence. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Easily cuts through 6-inch branches ✙ Extended battery life ✙ Security lock feature – Needs to be oiled

2 AMES Landscape Tools AMES Landscape Tools View on Amazon If you’re looking to achieve perfectly edged lawns and garden beds, this landscaping edger is a game-changer. Its durable, serrated 15-gauge steel blade slices through grass and earth in a single step, making clean, straight, or curved edges a breeze. The footplate design adds an extra layer of control and comfort, ensuring each cut is consistent and precise. Whether you’re dealing with overgrown grass along sidewalks or shaping your garden beds, this tool offers the simplicity and effectiveness you need. Lightweight and easy to handle, it’s the ideal companion for any lawn enthusiast. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Sharp serrated blade ✙ Footplate provides control and consistency ✙ Lightweight and easy to handle – Requires force in hard soil

3 Fiskars Landscape Tools Fiskars Landscape Tools View on Amazon For gardeners who demand power and precision, this square garden spade is an essential tool. Its all-steel construction ensures maximum durability and rust resistance, making it perfect for tough soil and demanding tasks. The square blade is excellent for edging, digging, and precise planting, helping you achieve a pristine garden effortlessly. With an ergonomically designed teardrop-shaped shaft and oversized D-handle, this spade offers superior control and reduces fatigue during extended use. Whether you’re turning soil, cutting through turf, or planting, this shovel is built to last, delivering excellent performance time after time. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ All-steel build enhances strength ✙ Perfect for precise edging and planting ✙ Blade stays sharp – Can be a little heavy

4 WORX Landscape Tools WORX Landscape Tools View on Amazon This electric lawn edger and trencher is designed to give your lawn a professional finish. Powered by a 12 Amp motor, the 7.5” blade spins at an impressive 4700 RPM, making quick work of creating clean, sharp edges along your sidewalks and flower beds. With three adjustable depth settings, you can tailor your cuts to suit any landscaping task. The adjustable shaft and D-grip handle ensure comfort for users of all heights, while the cutting line indicator helps you maintain straight and precise edges. Lightweight and easy to handle, it’s perfect for homeowners looking to elevate their lawn care routine. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Adjustable cutting depth ✙ Lightweight and easy to move around ✙ Adjustable shaft and D-grip – Cord limits mobility

5 Roamwild Landscape Tools Roamwild Landscape Tools View on Amazon Experience a new level of gardening efficiency with this innovative hybrid garden digging and edging tool. Designed with dual grip handle technology, it offers unparalleled power and control, making digging and breaking up soil easier than ever. The unique diamond-pointed tines and non-clumping, tapered design significantly reduce effort, allowing you to tackle tough soil with ease. The lightweight fiberglass shaft and AIR light design ensure both durability and ease of use, while the extra-wide footplates double as effective root cutters and edge clearers. Perfect for any gardener looking for a versatile, all-in-one tool that makes tough tasks manageable. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Efficient digging with tine design ✙ Reinforced fiberglass shaft ✙ Extra wide footplates – Needs some getting used to

6 Colwelt Landscape Tools Colwelt Landscape Tools View on Amazon Achieve neat, clean borders for your walkways and gardens with this manual lawn edger. Designed with an arched, saw-tooth steel blade, it effortlessly slices through dense turf, creating sharp, defined edges. The extra-wide foot platform allows you to apply maximum force with ease, ensuring efficient and safe performance. Standing 39 inches tall with a comfortable T-handle, this tool saves your back and knees by eliminating the need to bend over or kneel. Low-maintenance and eco-friendly, this edger is perfect for anyone looking to maintain a tidy yard without the hassle of powered tools. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Efficient saw-tooth blade ✙ Powder-coated steel ✙ Eco-friendly and low maintenance – The shaft is not adjustable

7 Walensee Landscape Tools Walensee Landscape Tools View on Amazon For those seeking a reliable tool for heavy-duty tasks, this steel tamper is built to deliver. Featuring a durable 8-inch by 8-inch stainless steel head and a 48-inch all-steel handle, this tamper is perfect for flattening and leveling a variety of materials such as asphalt, gravel, and soil. The slightly padded handle provides comfort and control, making it easier to apply force without straining. Designed for both industrial and residential applications, its rustproof construction ensures longevity and performance. With adjustable height settings, this tamper accommodates users of all sizes, ensuring comfortable and efficient use every time. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Stainless steel head ✙ Versatile application ✙ Customizable handle height – The tool is a little heavy

FAQ

Q: What are the benefits of using lightweight landscape tools?

A: Lightweight tools are easier to handle, reducing fatigue and strain, especially during prolonged use. They are particularly beneficial for older users or those with limited strength. Despite their lighter weight, many tools are made from durable materials like fiberglass or aluminum, ensuring they remain robust while providing ease of use, making gardening tasks more accessible and less exhausting. Q: How do I choose the right tool for edging my lawn?

A: Choose an edger with a sharp, durable blade, preferably serrated for cutting through tough grass and soil. Consider features like depth adjustments for varying edging needs and a comfortable handle design to reduce strain. A wide footplate or stabilizer can also help in maintaining control and achieving a clean, straight edge. Electric models offer power, while manual ones provide more control and precision. Q: Are manual landscape tools still effective compared to powered ones?

A: Yes, manual tools are effective for precision tasks, offering more control and requiring less maintenance than powered ones. They’re ideal for small to medium gardens and quieter operation. However, they require more physical effort and may take longer to complete tasks compared to their powered counterparts, which are better suited for larger or more demanding landscapes. Q: What features should I look for in a digging tool?

A: Look for features such as a sharp, durable blade made from carbon or stainless steel for penetrating tough soil. An ergonomic handle, ideally with a non-slip grip, reduces strain during use. Some digging tools also come with pointed or serrated edges for cutting through roots, and adjustable handles for customized comfort, enhancing both the ease and effectiveness of digging tasks. Q: How can I ensure my landscape tools are eco-friendly?

A: To ensure eco-friendliness, choose manual tools over gas-powered options to reduce carbon emissions. Look for products made from sustainably sourced materials or recycled components. Durable, long-lasting tools reduce the need for frequent replacements, minimizing waste. Some manufacturers also offer take-back or recycling programs for worn-out tools, further contributing to environmental conservation.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.