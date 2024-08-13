Top-Rated Cold Brew Coffee Maker: Amazon's Buyer's Guide

Our Top Picks

Craving a cold, smooth coffee fix without the bitter aftertaste? You're not alone. Many of us have traded in our hot coffee mugs for iced glasses. But let's face it, not all iced coffees are created equal. If you're tired of watered-down or overly bitter brews, it's time to consider a cold brew coffee maker. This machine extracts the coffee's rich flavors without the harshness that often comes with hot brewing. The result? A naturally sweet, less acidic cup that's perfect for sipping all day long. To help you make the right decision, we’ve scoured Amazon for the top-rated options. So, if you can’t wait to enjoy a perfectly-brewed cup of cold coffee, check out our top recommendations and enjoy. Let’s get started.

1 County Line Kitchen Cold Brew Coffee Maker County Line Kitchen Cold Brew Coffee Maker View on Amazon Starting off our list is this amazing cold brew coffee maker, a robust and reliable choice for cold brew enthusiasts. What makes this product stand out is its simplicity. Just fill the filter with your favorite grounds, add water, and let it steep. The included stainless steel mesh filter ensures a smooth, ground-free brew every time, making it ideal for coffee and tea lovers alike. The design is not only functional but also incredibly durable, thanks to its heavy-duty soda lime glass construction. The leak-proof lid and flip cap pour spout make serving effortless, whether you're at home or on the go. Plus, with its travel-friendly handle, you can easily carry it with you, saving trips to the coffee shop. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Straightforward and easy brewing ✙ Dishwasher-safe components ✙ Heavy-duty soda lime glass is durable – The narrow and long filter can be challenging to clean

2 Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker View on Amazon Our next cold brew coffee maker can do it all. It's made from super tough, BPA-free plastic, so you don't have to worry about it breaking if you drop it. Plus, it’s safe to use for both hot and cold drinks, so it’s not just for summer. What really sets it apart is the airtight lid. It keeps your brew fresh and prevents those annoying spills. And the non-slip handle? Genius. No more shaky pours! It’s also fridge-friendly, which is a major plus. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ BPA-free plastic is both durable and safe ✙ Ensures freshness and prevents spills ✙ Can be used for both cold and hot brews – Pouring too fast can cause leakage from the carafe

3 Zulay Kitchen Cold Brew Coffee Maker Zulay Kitchen Cold Brew Coffee Maker View on Amazon So, if you like to plan ahead and always have friends dropping by, our next cold brew coffee maker is your new best friend. This thing is highly reliable. It's like a bottomless pit of cold brew. You'll never run out. It's made of super thick glass, so it's not going to shatter if you accidentally bump it. Plus, the filter is top-notch, keeping those pesky coffee grounds out of your cup. The best part? It keeps your brew fresh forever. So whether you're hosting a party or just trying to save money on your coffee runs, this giant is worth every penny. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Excellent capacity for large batches ✙ Extra-thick ✙ shatter-resistant glass ✙ Fine Mesh Filter prevents coffee grounds from getting into your drink – Airtight seal can create a vapor lock – requiring you to loosen the lid before dispensing

4 Home Hero Cold Brew Coffee Maker Home Hero Cold Brew Coffee Maker View on Amazon Our next cold brew coffee maker got this classic mason jar look, but don't be fooled, it's tough as nails. Made from super strong glass, it's built to last. And the size? Perfect for those days when you need lots of coffee to conquer the world. What really sets it apart is the two lids. One for chilling at home, the other for on-the-go adventures. It's like the maker thought of everything! Plus, the filter is a total lifesaver. No more gritty coffee grounds ruining your good time. Apart from that, this versatile coffee maker is also suitable for ice tea, lemonade, and more. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Ensures a sturdy and safe brewing experience ✙ Comes with two leak-proof lids ✙ Versatile use – Pitcher may be too tall to fit in some refrigerators

5 Ninja Cold Brew Coffee Maker Ninja Cold Brew Coffee Maker View on Amazon On number five, we have a cold brew coffee maker that’s like having a personal barista on call 24/7. From a classic cup of joe to a refreshing iced brew in under 10 minutes, it's got you covered. And let's talk about options – a small cup for you, a whole pot for your crew! Another great feature is that it’s super easy to use. Filling it up is a breeze, and it makes your coffee taste like pure magic. Plus, no more messing with those pods! You can use your favorite ground coffee and customize your brew to perfection. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Offers four brew styles ✙ Delivers smooth cold brew coffee in as little as 10 minutes ✙ Multiple brew sizes – Beginning of the brewing cycle can be a bit louder

6 ovalware Cold Brew Coffee Maker ovalware Cold Brew Coffee Maker View on Amazon Our next cold brew coffee maker is all about that smooth, less acidic brew that'll make you wonder why you ever bothered with hot coffee. Plus, it makes a decent amount, so you and your friends can enjoy the goodness. This thing is built to last with thick glass and a sturdy filter. The lid keeps your brew fresh for ages, which is a total game-changer. It's like having a little coffee bar right in your fridge. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ This coffee maker brews 70% less acidic coffee ✙ Large capacity for big batches ✙ Locks in freshness and flavor for up to 2 weeks – May have filling limitations

7 KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker View on Amazon Rounding off our list with this sleek, stylish, cold brew coffee maker that's pure luxury. You get a ton of concentrate from one brew, so you can enjoy delicious cold coffee for days. The most interesting feature of this coffee maker is its built-in tap, which means no more messy pouring. And it's small enough to fit anywhere, which is a major plus. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Compact and portable design ✙ Large 38-ounce capacity ✙ Brushed Stainless Steel construction – Small size may not be sufficient for heavy coffee drinkers

FAQ

Q: What is the difference between cold brew and iced coffee, and why should I use a cold brew coffee maker instead of just chilling regular coffee?

A: Cold brew and iced coffee are often confused, but they are quite different in both preparation and flavor. Iced coffee is made by brewing hot coffee and then chilling it by pouring it over ice, which often results in a watered-down beverage. Cold brew, on the other hand, is made by steeping coffee grounds in cold water for an extended period (usually 12-24 hours). This slow extraction process results in a smoother, less acidic drink with a richer flavor profile. A cold brew coffee maker is designed specifically for this method, ensuring optimal extraction and consistency. The use of a cold brew maker also allows you to store a concentrated coffee that stays fresh for up to two weeks, giving you more versatility in how you enjoy your coffee.

Q: Can I use a cold brew coffee maker to make tea, and if so, how does the process differ from making coffee?

A: Yes, you can absolutely use a cold brew coffee maker to make tea. The process is similar to making cold brew coffee but with a few adjustments. For cold brew tea, you’ll want to use loose leaf tea or tea bags, which are placed in the filter, and then steeped in cold water for about 8-12 hours, depending on the type of tea. The steeping time for tea is generally shorter than for coffee because tea releases its flavors more quickly. Cold brew tea is smoother and less bitter than hot-brewed tea, similar to the benefits you get from cold brew coffee. Additionally, cold brew tea retains more antioxidants compared to traditional hot brewing methods, making it not only refreshing but also potentially healthier.

Q: What grind size should I use for cold brew coffee, and how does it affect the final taste?

A: The grind size for cold brew coffee is crucial to the quality of the final product. It is recommended to use a coarse grind, similar to what you would use for a French press. A coarse grind prevents over-extraction, which can make the coffee bitter and overly strong. If the grind is too fine, it can lead to clogging in the filter, resulting in a sludgy brew with a gritty texture. Additionally, a finer grind can cause the coffee to become over-extracted, leading to an unpleasant, overly bitter flavor. Using a coarse grind ensures a smooth, well-balanced brew with a rich, full-bodied flavor that is characteristic of good cold brew coffee.

Q: Why does my cold brew coffee sometimes taste weak or too strong, and how can I adjust the strength?

A: The strength of your cold brew coffee depends on several factors, including the coffee-to-water ratio, the grind size, and the steeping time. If your cold brew tastes weak, it may be due to under-extraction, which can happen if you use too little coffee, too coarse a grind, or a short steeping time. To correct this, try increasing the amount of coffee grounds, grinding the coffee slightly finer, or extending the steeping time. Conversely, if your cold brew is too strong, it could be due to over-extraction from using too much coffee or steeping it for too long. To adjust, dilute the concentrate with more water or reduce the steeping time. Experimenting with these variables will help you find the perfect strength that suits your taste.

Q: Can I reuse coffee grounds in my cold brew coffee maker, and if so, what are the pros and cons?

A: Reusing coffee grounds in a cold brew coffee maker is technically possible, but it comes with significant trade-offs. The main advantage is cost savings, as you get an extra use out of the same coffee grounds. However, the second batch will be much weaker in flavor and may lack the depth and richness of the first brew. Additionally, the grounds will be more prone to over-extraction, leading to a bitter taste. If you do choose to reuse coffee grounds, it's best to use them immediately after the first brew and steep them for a shorter time. For optimal flavor and quality, though, it’s generally recommended to use fresh coffee grounds for each batch.

