Ultimate Comfort: Amazon's Best Cooling Blankets for 2024

Our Top Picks

You know those nights when the heat is unbearable? You’re uncomfortable, can’t sleep, drenched in sweat, and dreaming of an ice age? Well, guess what? Your trusty blanket might be the answer to your prayers. Yeah, we know, blankets and hot weather don't exactly sound like a relatable combo. But trust us, there's a whole new world of blankets out there that actually cool you down. Traditionally only associated with warmth during chilly weather, thee blankets are your best bet to beat the summer heat. Now you can snuggle up in something soft and cozy, but instead of feeling toasty warm, you feel cooler and enjoy a refreshing slumber. Ready to ditch those sleepless nights? Let's find the perfect cooling blanket for you!

1 Bedsure Cooling Blanket, Fleece King Size Bedsure Cooling Blanket, Fleece King Size View on Amazon Our first cooling blanket is seriously soft. Like, ridiculously soft. We're talking upgraded microfiber here, so it's even softer than your old favorites. Now, here's the best part: it's toasty warm without feeling like a lead blanket. This blanket is perfect for chilly nights when you want to snuggle up without getting overheated. And the size is another important feature. You can share it with your partner, your dog, or even your entire family if you're feeling generous. Plus, it's built to last. Also, it wouldn’t fall apart after a few washes. It comes in a bunch of different sizes and colors too, so you can find the perfect one to match your bedroom vibe. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Blanket provides a cozy and comfortable experience ✙ Lightweight blanket is easy to use and manage ✙ Versatile size – Not suitable for people who like heavier blankets

2 Bedsure Cooling Blanket – Cotton Waffle King Size Blanket Bedsure Cooling Blanket – Cotton Waffle King Size Blanket View on Amazon Our second choice is another amazing product if you’re a hot sleeper. Made with a mix of cotton and bamboo, this cooling blanket is super breathable and wicks away moisture like nobody's business. You'll wake up feeling refreshed, not drenched. And this one’s about both function and style. The waffle texture gives it this really cool, laid-back vibe, which instantly adds a fancy touch to your bedroom without trying too hard. Plus, it's light as a feather, so you can use it all year round. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Cooling and breathable ✙ Lightweight blanket is super soft ✙ Waffle weave adds a sophisticated ✙ vintage look – Design may not be suitable for homes with pets that might snag the fabric

3 Bedsure Cooling Blanket – Breescape Queen Size Bedsure Cooling Blanket – Breescape Queen Size View on Amazon If you can’t handle the heat, especially when you hit the bed, this cooling blanket can be your new best friend. It's got this crazy cool technology that makes you feel instantly cooler the second you touch it. We're talking a serious temperature drop – like, 4 whole degrees, which is perfect if you're a hot sleeper or just can't stand the summer heat. What's even cooler? It's got two sides. One side is super duper cold, the other is still really comfy but not quite as chilly. So you can switch it up depending on how hot you're feeling. It's super soft too. Like, ridiculously soft. It's like sleeping on a cloud, but a cold, comfy cloud. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Provides an instant cooling sensation ✙ Features a reversible side for extra cooling ✙ Ultra-soft blanket – Requires air drying only

4 Bedsure Cooling Blanket, Lightweight Cold Blanket Bedsure Cooling Blanket, Lightweight Cold Blanket View on Amazon Our next cooling blanket is ideal if you’re tired of waking up drenched in sweat. We absolutely love how crazy cool this is. It's made with this special fabric that sucks up heat like a champ, so you stay dry and comfy all night long. Another interesting feature is its reversible design. One side is super cold, perfect for those scorcher nights. Flip it over, and you've got a softer side for when things cool down a bit. So basically, it’s like having two blankets in one. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Versatile reversible design ✙ Designed from bamboo rayon for max cooling effects ✙ Lightweight blanket for summer use – Blanket can become tangled and twisted when machine washed

5 Everlasting Comfort Cooling Blanket, Dual-Sided Summer Blanket Everlasting Comfort Cooling Blanket, Dual-Sided Summer Blanket View on Amazon Our next product on this list ensures you don’t toss and turn in a puddle of your own sweat. This blanket transforms your warm sleep to a cool one in just 5 minutes. On one side, you have this chilly adventure, while the other offers a softer, more gentle cooling experience. This means you can choose-your-own-chill adventure every night. Lightweight and breathable, this is a must-have if you’re a hot sleeper and would sweat all night long despite the weather. This cooling blanket is a sleep upgrade. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Provides immediate temperature reduction for hot sleepers ✙ High-quality construction will last you a long time ✙ Lightweight and breathable – May feel more like a top sheet than a traditional blanket due to lightweight

6 HOMFINE Cooling Blanket HOMFINE Cooling Blanket View on Amazon Keep your pillow from becoming your swamp. We bring you another cooling blanket that remains cooler no matter the temperature. This one’s packed with Japanese cooling tech, making it ideal for hot sleepers. But the cooler part is that it’s a dual-sided blanket offering versatile benefits. One side is a summer breeze, the other a gentle springtime hug. It’s adaptable, so you can choose the side as per your needs. It’s also lightweight and ready for adventure, making it perfect for camping, couch lounging, or simply conquering your bedroom. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Excellent sweat-wicking properties ✙ Lightweight and breathable blanket suitable for hot sleepers ✙ Easy to care for – Blanket may have a slippery texture that may not work for everyone

7 Inhand Cooling Blanket Inhand Cooling Blanket View on Amazon Lastly, we have this amazing cooling blanket that would ensure a comfortable night's sleep. It features this super cool tech that sucks the heat right out from under you, so you don’t have to deal with sticky sheets. Apart from being cool, it’s also very comfy. The fabric is super soft, so you will feel refreshed and ready to take on the day, no matter how hot the night was. Plus, it's super versatile. This lightweight blanket is also portable so you can carry it around whether you’re going for a camping trip or planning a beach day. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Suitable for hot sleepers ✙ Decorative and lightweight ✙ Breathable for summer nights – Needs to be washed in a laundry mesh bag to prevent tangling and damage

FAQ

Q: How do cooling blankets work, and what makes them different from regular blankets?

A: Cooling blankets are specifically designed to regulate your body temperature by using materials that actively draw heat away from your skin. Unlike regular blankets that often trap heat, cooling blankets are made with advanced fabrics like Japanese Arc-chill fibers, mica nylon, or breathable cotton blends, which absorb and dissipate heat. The key factor is the Q-Max rating, which measures a fabric’s ability to transfer heat. A higher Q-Max value means the blanket can cool your skin more effectively. These blankets often feature dual-sided designs with one side offering a cool-to-the-touch surface and the other providing a softer, warmer option for versatility throughout the year.

Q: Can cooling blankets be used year-round, or are they only for summer?

A: Cooling blankets are versatile enough to be used year-round, depending on their design. Many cooling blankets feature a dual-sided construction, with one side made of cooling fabric for the summer months and the other side crafted from materials like soft cotton or polyester for a warmer feel in cooler weather. This makes them adaptable to different seasons, providing comfort whether you need to stay cool in the summer or prefer a cozy layer in the winter. Their lightweight nature also makes them suitable for layering with other bedding during colder months.

Q: Do cooling blankets lose their effectiveness over time, and how can I maintain them?

A: Cooling blankets can maintain their effectiveness for a long time if properly cared for. The cooling effect is often due to the specific materials and weave patterns used in the fabric, which are designed to be durable. However, regular washing and exposure to high heat can degrade the fibers and reduce the cooling properties. To maintain your cooling blanket, it’s important to follow the care instructions provided by the manufacturer. Typically, this involves washing in cold water on a gentle cycle and avoiding high heat when drying, which can help preserve the integrity of the cooling fibers.

Q: Are cooling blankets safe for people with sensitive skin or allergies?

A: Cooling blankets are generally safe for people with sensitive skin or allergies, especially those made from natural materials like cotton or bamboo. These materials are hypoallergenic and less likely to cause irritation. Some cooling blankets also incorporate antimicrobial properties that can help prevent the buildup of allergens such as dust mites and mold. However, it’s always advisable to check the material composition if you have specific sensitivities or allergies. If you’re prone to skin reactions, look for blankets labeled as hypoallergenic and free from harmful chemicals or dyes.

Q: Can cooling blankets be used by children or the elderly?

A: Cooling blankets can be safely used by children and the elderly, but it’s important to choose the right size and material for comfort and safety. For children, a lightweight blanket that is not too large is recommended to prevent the risk of suffocation or overheating. For the elderly, who may have more sensitive skin or temperature regulation issues, a cooling blanket can provide relief from night sweats or hot flashes, but it should be soft and gentle on the skin. Always ensure that the blanket is breathable and not too heavy to ensure ease of use.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.