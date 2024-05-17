Unveiling the Best Pizza Paddles for 2024: Our Top Picks

Our Top Picks

Anyone who loves making pizza knows that the key to making mouthwatering pizzas is choosing the right tools. A high-quality pizza paddle can provide the satisfaction of sliding a homemade pizza in and out of the oven. But we understand that finding the right one can feel tricky among all the similar options. That's why we've put in the time to evaluate the details, materials, and designs to deliver a list of the best pizza paddles available. So, get ready to take your pizza game to the next level with our top picks that are waiting for you below.

1 Checkered Chef Pizza Paddle Checkered Chef Pizza Paddle View on Amazon Let's start our guide with this pizza paddle, which has been designed to make your life easier. It comes with a simple snap-and-slip design that makes it ready to use in an instant. The paddle's rubber handle is heat-proof, so you never have to worry about unwanted burns. We also appreciate that the handle is foldable for easy storage. Plus, this it is dishwasher-safe for instant cleaning once you're done. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Simple slip-and-snag design ✙ Heat-proof handle ✙ Dishwasher-safe – Large size 9.5\" x 13\" makes it challenging to work with

2 Zulay Pizza Paddle Zulay Pizza Paddle View on Amazon This pizza paddle takes advantage of bamboo's natural ability to resist heat, water, and bacteria that can wear your paddle down over long use. It also features easy-glide edges that make it easy to transfer the pizza to and from the oven. Moreover, it comes with a contoured handle that provides a comfortable grip. It's also incredibly lightweight, so you don't get tired of making mouthwatering pizzas for the family. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Authentic bamboo material ✙ Easy glide edges for pizza ✙ Comfortable grip – Edges could have been even thinner or more tapered

3 Chef Pomodoro Pizza Paddle Chef Pomodoro Pizza Paddle View on Amazon Have you ever used a pizza paddle to remove a pizza from the oven, but the pizza fell to the floor or, worse, slipped onto your hand? This peel is designed with a safety backstep to protect you! The paddle features high-quality, food-grade aluminum material, whereas the handle is made of pine wood. The surface of the paddle is non-stick, so you can save that extra flour for other uses. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High-quality aluminum material ✙ Safety back step ✙ Non-stick – Handle may be bulky for small hands

4 Ashnaeem Pizza Paddle Ashnaeem Pizza Paddle View on Amazon This is another excellent aluminum pizza paddle that comes with a cutter to help you prep your cooked pizzas. The paddle itself is made of high-quality, rust-free aluminum material that is designed to take the heat (literally). It's incredibly thin so you don't have to worry about how you'll catch all of that dough in one go. Plus, the handle is smooth and splinter-free for added convenience and comfort. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Rust-free aluminum material ✙ Splinter-free handle ✙ Easy to store – Folding the handle is a bit tricky

5 Jiafueo Pizza Paddle Jiafueo Pizza Paddle View on Amazon Now, we've discussed other high-quality wooden pizza paddles, but we adore the versatility that this one offers. It not only helps transfer your pizzas with ease but also doubles as a cutting board for cheese, bread, fruits, and vegetables. The bamboo material is sturdy and lightweight. Cleaning the paddle is not as easy as throwing it into the dishwasher, but it's nevertheless easy to hand-wash it due to its resistance to oil and other food stains. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Versatile use ✙ Durable bamboo material ✙ Easy to clean – Handle is a little short

6 KitchenStar Pizza Peel with Folding Handle KitchenStar Pizza Peel with Folding Handle View on Amazon This innovative pizza paddle features a perforated metal surface, and it ensures your pizza crust comes out perfectly crispy every time by promoting superior air circulation. But that's not all - its space-saving design with a foldable ergonomic handle makes storage a breeze. Crafted from durable stainless steel, it's built to last, resisting rust and standing up to the rigors of regular use. And cleanup? Effortless! Just wipe clean or pop it in the dishwasher for quick and easy maintenance. Enjoy delicious homemade pizzas hassle-free with this must-have pizza peel. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Creates evenly cooked pizzas ✙ BPA-free ✙ Dishwasher-safe – The 12-inch is heavy to work with at 2.53 pounds

7 Chicago Brick Oven Pizza Paddle Chicago Brick Oven Pizza Paddle View on Amazon The standout feature of this pizza paddle is its handle. The handle is extra long, so you never have to worry about coming too close to the heat. It is also detachable, so you can store it easily once its job is done. Unlike other foldable handles, this one is reinforced to be more sturdy and stable. The paddle itself also has rounded edges to protect your fingers from any damage from sharp material. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Long detachable handle ✙ More stable ✙ Rounded edges – Some users reportedly faced difficulties screwing in the handle

FAQ

Q: How do I properly clean and maintain my pizza paddle?

A: To maintain it, wipe it clean with a damp cloth after each use. Avoid soaking it in water or using abrasive cleaners, as this can damage the wood or metal. Periodically season wooden paddles with food-grade mineral oil to prevent cracking and warping. For metal paddles, check for any signs of rust and scrub gently with a non-abrasive sponge. Store your paddle in a dry, cool place to prevent moisture buildup and prolong its lifespan.

Q: Can I use a pizza paddle for other purposes besides making pizza?

A: Absolutely! They are versatile kitchen tools that can be used for various tasks. Besides transferring pizzas in and out of the oven, they can also be used as a serving board for charcuterie, cheese, or appetizers. Additionally, you can use them as a cutting surface for bread or other baked goods. Some people even repurpose them as decorative wall art or DIY projects.

Q: What's the difference between a wooden and a metal pizza paddle?

A: Wooden pizza paddles, typically made from hardwood like beech or acacia, are great for launching pizzas into the oven due to their smooth surface and ability to absorb flour. They also add a rustic charm to your kitchen. On the other hand, metal pizza paddles, often made from aluminum or stainless steel, are more durable and easier to clean. They're ideal for rotating pizzas in the oven and are preferred by professional pizzaiolos for their efficiency.

Q: How do I prevent my pizza from sticking to the paddle?

A: To prevent sticking, lightly dust the paddle with flour or cornmeal before placing the pizza dough on it. This creates a barrier between the dough and the paddle, allowing for easy transfer into the oven. Alternatively, you can use parchment paper or a silicone baking mat on the paddle to prevent sticking. Be sure to shake the paddle gently before sliding the pizza onto the oven rack to ensure it moves freely.

Q: Can I use a pizza paddle on a grill?

A: Yes, you can use it on a grill to cook delicious homemade pizzas. Make sure to preheat the grill and the pizza stone or baking steel before transferring the pizza onto the hot surface with the paddle. Keep the grill lid closed to trap the heat and cook the pizza evenly. Use heat-resistant gloves to handle the paddle and rotate the pizza as needed for even cooking. Enjoy your grilled pizza masterpiece!

Article Contributors

Jessica Schoeman

From dance floors to mountain trails, Jessica finds inspiration in life's adventures. When not whipping up culinary delights, she's tending to her garden, sewing fashion-forward creations, or exploring the great outdoors with her pets.