Your Guide to 2024’s Best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens

Looking to upgrade your kitchen with an airfryer toaster oven? In 2024, these versatile appliances are more advanced than ever, offering a combination of air frying, baking, toasting, and more—all in one convenient unit. Whether you're aiming for healthier meals or faster cooking times, airfryer toaster ovens have become a go-to for busy kitchens. In this guide, we'll go over the best choices, pointing out their best features to help you find the best one for your needs. Are you ready to make cooking easier? Let us talk about the beLet'sr fryer toaster ovens of 2024.

1 Nuwave Air Fryer Oven Toaster Nuwave Air Fryer Oven Toaster View on Amazon This Air Fryer Oven Toaster heats up in a flash, delivering crispy, golden-brown results with unparalleled speed. Its powerful convection technology ensures even cooking, while the stainless steel construction retains heat efficiently and saves energy. This oven simplifies meal prep, allowing you to roast, bake, and air fry all in one with precise temperature controls and multiple cooking functions. The spacious interior handles large family meals with ease, making it the ultimate kitchen companion for busy lifestyles. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Heats up very quickly ✙ Stainless steel for better heat retention ✙ Multiple cooking functions – Large size may need space

2 VAL CUCINA Air Fryer Oven Toaster VAL CUCINA Air Fryer Oven Toaster View on Amazon The infrared countertop convection technology in this airfryer toaster oven makes cooking a whole lot easier. Infrared heating penetrates food deeply, ensuring quicker, faster results that outperform traditional convection. Its compact design packs a powerful punch, allowing you to bake, roast, and grill with ease. Its compact design packs a powerful punch, allowing you to bake, roast, and grill your favorite dishes effortlessly. The intuitive digital controls provide precise temperature adjustments for perfect results, while the sleek modern aesthetic seamlessly integrates into any kitchen without sticking out. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Infrared tech for faster cooking ✙ Compact yet powerful design ✙ Digital controls for precision – Learning curve for first-timers

3 Breville Air Fryer Oven Toaster Breville Air Fryer Oven Toaster View on Amazon This smart air fryer toaster oven is a culinary powerhouse because of its 13 versatile cooking functions, including a dedicated air fry setting; it's one of the most multifunctional ovens on the market. Its unique Element IQ technology automatically adjusts power for precise cooking, which is a necessity in this day and age. It is perfect for big gatherings or holiday feasts thanks to its extra-large interior, which can fit a 14-pound turkey. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Fits large meals like a turkey ✙ 13 versatile cooking functions ✙ Precise Element IQ technology – Takes up significant counter space

4 Geek Chef Air Fryer Oven Toaster Geek Chef Air Fryer Oven Toaster View on Amazon This air fryer toaster oven offers simplicity and impressive performance at a budget-friendly price because of its powerful convection fan. It can manage a wide range of dishes because of its six flexible cooking options while being as compact as possible to conserve counter space. Its ability to air fry with less oil makes it a healthier cooking alternative. It has a simple interface, which makes meal prep quick and stress-free. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Affordable without compromising quality ✙ Six cooking functions for versatility ✙ Air fries with minimal oil – Lacks advanced digital features

5 Cuisinart Air Fryer Oven Toaster Cuisinart Air Fryer Oven Toaster View on Amazon Want toasting and baking functions in one product with cutting-edge air-frying technology? This airfryer toaster oven has come to your rescue. What makes this toaster oven stand out is its digital precision control that offers more cooking accuracy than many of its analog competitors. This oven guarantees quick and consistent cooking regardless of the setting, thanks to its powerful 1800 watts. Its sleek, stainless steel design is a showstopper, and the all-in-one functionality is sure to serve your family for years. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Digital controls for precise cooking ✙ Powerful 1800-watt system ✙ Stylish stainless steel design – May be overwhelming for basic tasks

6 BLACK+DECKER Air Fryer Oven Toaster BLACK+DECKER Air Fryer Oven Toaster View on Amazon This Air Fryer Toaster Oven offers a simple yet effective solution for air-frying and convection cooking. Its user-friendly control knobs make it easy to switch between broiling, baking, and air frying, while the no-nonsense design ensures a straightforward user experience. The stainless steel finish is durable, and the easy-clean crumb tray simplifies maintenance. It is an affordable choice for individuals in search of a dependable appliance that does the job without breaking the bank. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Simple ✙ easy-to-use controls ✙ Offers excellent value for money ✙ Easy-clean crumb tray – Limited to four cooking functions

7 Ninja Digital Air Fryer Oven Toaster Ninja Digital Air Fryer Oven Toaster View on Amazon This airfryer toaster oven is a multipurpose kitchen assistant that packs a strong punch in a compact package. Small kitchens will love this oven's unusual flip-up feature, which saves up to 50% more space than typical ovens. It has eight cooking modes—air frying, air roasting, air broiling, baking, toasting, dehydrating, and warming—despite its compact size. Up to 60% less cooking time is possible thanks to the heating components and the fan's precise control. Its roomy chamber can hold a 13-inch pizza or nine slices of toast. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ The flip-up design saves counter space ✙ Eight versatile cooking functions ✙ Extra-wide interior for large portions – Can be a little loud during air frying mode

Q. Can I bake and air fry at the same time in an air fryer toaster oven? A. While some air fryer toaster ovens can handle multiple functions, you typically can'tcan't bake and air fry at the same time. These ovens use different methods—air frying relies on powerful convection for crispy results, while baking uses more even, steady heat. However, you can prep different parts of a meal in stages. For example, air fry your veggies first, then switch to baking for casseroles or bread. Some higher-end models do offer dual-cooking features, but it's important to read the manual to understand the specific limitations of each appliance.

Q. How much counter space do I really need for an air fryer toaster oven? A. It depends on the model, but many air fryer toaster ovens are designed to save space. Standard ones are around 15-20 inches wide, but larger models can take up more room, especially those with extra functions or bigger capacities. Some units, like foldable models, minimize their footprint when not in use, making them perfect for small kitchens. Before buying, check the exact dimensions and consider clearance for heat ventilation. Also, factor in space for opening the door, as some models need extra room when in use.

Q. Do air fryer toaster ovens handle frozen foods differently? A. Yes, air fryer toaster ovens excel at cooking frozen foods more evenly and quickly than traditional ovens. Their powerful convection circulates hot air quickly, eliminating the sogginess you often get from microwaving frozen foods. You'll likely get crispier results without needing to defrost first. For example, frozen fries, nuggets, and pizzas turn out crispy and evenly cooked. However, it's important to monitor cooking times, as they may vary slightly. Some models even come with preset functions for common frozen items, making it easier to get great results.

Q. Can I replace my microwave with an air fryer toaster oven? A. An air fryer toaster oven can replace some microwave functions but not all. It excels at reheating, baking, and air frying with better texture and flavor than a microwave. However, it doesn't heat liquids as quickly, and it's not as fast for tasks like softening butter or defrosting. If you cook meals frequently, you may miss the speed of a microwave. That said, for crisping leftovers or making meals from scratch, air fryer toaster ovens offer superior cooking quality and versatility over a microwave.

Q. Are air fryer toaster ovens noisy to use? A. Air fryer toaster ovens can be noisier than traditional ovens, but the noise level varies by model. The sound usually comes from the convection fan running, especially during air frying or broiling modes. Higher-end models often have quieter fans, but most will still produce a noticeable hum during use. If you're sensitive to noise, you might find it slightly bothersome during longer cooking sessions. However, the trade-off is faster, more efficient cooking. Checking reviews for noise levels or looking for models with quieter fan technology can help you find one that fits your preferences.

