Your Guide to the Best Hot Tubs on Amazon

Our Top Picks

After a hard day, sometimes there's nothing more comforting than climbing into the warmth of your hot tub and zoning out for a while. Finding 'the one' though? Not so soothing. We're here to tell you that you can get the hot tub of your dreams without having to go through the frustrating ordeal of searching the market. Our guide lists down some of the best options available, along with the specific edge they offer. All you have to do is read below to find out.

1 Intex PureSpa Hot Tub Intex PureSpa Hot Tub View on Amazon If there is one hot tub purchase that you won't regret, it's this one. The hot tub comes with comprehensive features that make it both soothing and efficient. For example, it comes in fiber-tech beam construction, which provides superior structural stability. The built-in hard water treatment system makes the water gentler on your skin and extends the lifespan of the spa by preventing hard water buildup. Temperatures in this hot tub always remain at the ideal level, thanks to its positive temperature coefficient heater that maximizes heat transfer to the water. Plus, it comes with a high-density thermal-resistant foam cover that helps to minimize heat loss and improves the spa’s energy efficiency by up to 50%. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Energy efficient spa cover ✙ LED light feature ✙ Fiber-tech beam construction – Cover is a bit heavy and cumbersome

2 Life Smart Hot Tub Life Smart Hot Tub View on Amazon If you need more targeted and intensive massage therapy, this hot tub comes with 13 powerful hydrotherapy jets designed to provide targeted massage and relieve muscle tension. It has a simple plug-and-play design that is super convenient to install with no need for professional help or additional wiring. Like our previous pick, it also features an energy-efficient cover, except that the cover is designed with full foam insulation and thermal locking that provides superior heat retention. For added pizzazz, the tub also features multi-color LED lights that help create a nice and relaxing environment. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Targeted and intensive massage ✙ Plug and play setup ✙ Multi-color LED lighting system – Cozier for two people

3 Coleman SaluSpa AirJet Hot Tub Coleman SaluSpa AirJet Hot Tub View on Amazon Instead of the hydrotherapy jets found in other standard models, this hot tub uses 114 soothing AirJets that provide a different experience by enveloping you in a bubble massage. The tub itself is made with a 3-layer material that resists punctures and stretching. And in case temperatures get too low, its Freeze Shield automatic heating function protects inner components from freezing. The heat is digitally controlled by a pump that heats the water up to 104°F; however, like all other models, the exact heating time can vary based on ambient temperature. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Spacious 4-6 person capacity ✙ 114 soothing AirJets ✙ Features freeze protection – Heating to desired temperature takes time

4 WEJOY Hot Tub WEJOY Hot Tub View on Amazon The immediately obvious standout feature of this hot tub is its quick heating time. The tub is equipped with an 1800W heater that quickly heats the water to the desired temperature and maintains it efficiently with automatic circulation. It can heat the water up to 104°F and includes a digital control panel for easy adjustments​. The tub is also highly portable with a lightweight and easy-to-deflate design that makes it super easy to transport. In terms of treatment, it features 130 AirJets that provide a soothing massage to your back, neck, and shoulders. Plus, it's made with puncture-resistant tri-tech material and I-beam construction that keeps it stable even when people sit on the side walls. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Portable and easy setup ✙ Spacious for 4-5 people ✙ 130 relaxing bubble jets – Takes longer to heat in colder weather

5 Bestway SaluSpa Hawaii Hot Tub Bestway SaluSpa Hawaii Hot Tub View on Amazon For people who love to stay connected through technology, a smart hot tub like this one may be the best option. You can control this tub's functions from your smart device using the Bestway Smart Hub app. This app allows you to adjust the water temperature, activate the Power Saving Timer, run the water filter, and control the AirJet system. Additionally, a digital control panel inside the tub provides easy access to manage settings​. Aside from its smart features, the tub comes with an EnergySense insulated cover that provides 40 percent better energy efficiency than similar models. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Features LED lights ✙ App-controlled ✙ EnergySense insulated cover – Heat timer function needs clarity

FAQ

Q: How much energy do hot tubs consume?

A: Hot tubs typically consume about 1.5 to 2.5 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per hour when heating the water and running the jets. On average, if used daily, a hot tub might use around 300 to 500 kWh per month. This usage can vary based on factors like the tub's size, how well it’s insulated, the ambient temperature, and how often you use it. To keep energy consumption lower, consider using an insulated cover, maintaining a moderate temperature, and placing the tub in a sheltered area.

Q: How do I balance the chemicals in my hot tub?

A: Balancing chemicals in your hot tub is crucial for clean and safe water. Start by testing the water with test strips to check pH, alkalinity, and sanitizer levels. Ideal pH levels should be between 7.2 and 7.8. If the pH is off, use pH increaser or decreaser to adjust it. Alkalinity should be between 80-120 ppm; adjust it using alkalinity increaser if needed. For sanitizers like chlorine or bromine, keep levels within the recommended range (usually 3-5 ppm for chlorine). Regularly shock the water to break down contaminants and add a non-chlorine shock weekly.

Q: What are the electrical requirements for installing a hot tub?

A: To install a hot tub, you'll need a dedicated 220-240V electrical circuit. This typically requires a 50-amp breaker in your main electrical panel. Make sure the hot tub is connected to a Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter (GFCI) to prevent electrical shocks. The wiring must be copper and properly rated for the amperage. It’s essential to have a licensed electrician handle the installation to ensure everything meets local codes and safety standards. Additionally, the hot tub should be at least five feet away from the electrical panel to prevent any potential hazards.

Q: How often should I drain and refill my hot tub?

A: Draining and refilling your hot tub every 3-4 months is a good rule of thumb. This helps keep the water clean and prevents chemical buildup. If you use your hot tub frequently, have multiple users, or don’t keep up with regular maintenance, you might need to do it more often. On the other hand, if you use it less frequently and maintain it well, you might stretch it to about four months. Always test your water regularly, and if it becomes hard to balance the chemicals or it looks cloudy and smells off, it’s time for a refresh.

Q: Can I use essential oils in my hot tub?

A: Using essential oils in your hot tub is generally not recommended. While they can create a relaxing aroma, they can also cause problems with your hot tub's filtration system. Essential oils can clog the filters, create a residue that’s hard to clean, and even damage the internal components of the hot tub. Instead, look for products specifically designed for hot tub use, like spa-safe aromatherapy crystals or liquids. These are formulated to dissolve completely without harming your equipment. If you really want to use essential oils, consider adding a few drops to a cloth and placing it near the hot tub, rather than directly in the water.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.