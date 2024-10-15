Best 5 Cat Water Fountains Of 2024

Our Top Picks

Few things are as frustrating as realizing your cat isn’t drinking enough water—except maybe discovering they’ve knocked over yet another water bowl. Staying hydrated is critical for a cat’s health, especially for preventing urinary tract issues, but getting them to drink regularly can feel like an impossible task. Luckily, you can change that with a cat water fountain which offers a continuous flow that cats find irresistible. Cats have shown time and time again to prefer fresh and flowing water rather than a water bowl. We can't promise your cat will start to love drinking water, but our guide might include a cat water fountain that your feline can't stay away from.

1 Sandpoy Cat Water Fountain Sandpoy Cat Water Fountain View on Amazon Tangled cords and noisy motors can be a hassle—thankfully, this battery-powered cat water fountain skips both. Running for up to 90 days on a single charge, it keeps water flowing quietly with three modes cats love. A built-in motion sensor releases water when your pet is nearby which can encourage hydration while saving energy. The stainless steel and large-capacity tank with a 5-layer filtration system ensures fresh, clean water and easy maintenance. You can even place it in your bedroom since the motor is quieter than a fridge or other electric appliances. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Long-lasting battery ✙ Three different water modes ✙ Quiet motor – No replacement filters included

2 PetSafe Drinkwell Platinum Cat Water Fountain PetSafe Drinkwell Platinum Cat Water Fountain View on Amazon Waking up to a soaked floor because your cat tipped over their water fountain? Not fun. Luckily, this one’s built to stay put with anti-slip rubber feet that can keep it stable to prevent spills. Its customizable flow keeps your cat intrigued and you can adjust it to the perfect speed for them. The dishwasher-safe parts make cleanup easy while the replaceable carbon filter keeps the water fresh. Designed with both pets and owners in mind, it’s a hassle-free way to make sure your cat stays hydrated. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Customizable flow ✙ Dishwasher-safe parts ✙ Anti-slip rubber feet – Draining tray might be heavy

3 Rellaty Stainless Steel Cat Water Fountain Rellaty Stainless Steel Cat Water Fountain View on Amazon Cats can be notoriously picky about drinking water and often ignore still water bowls altogether. This dual cat water fountain design caters to their love for flowing water which can make them drink more and stay hydrated. The activated carbon filter keeps odors at bay which is also an added plus for especially picky drinkers. Unlike other fountains, the lid is super easy to remove because of the buckle you can use to lift it. Plus, the parts are dishwasher-safe to ensure the fountain stays in top shape. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Odor-reducing activated carbon filter ✙ Ergonomic lid closure ✙ Dual fountain design – Might be difficult to clean

4 Veken Cat Water Fountain Veken Cat Water Fountain View on Amazon Senior pets or those with poor eyesight can struggle to find their water source, leading to accidents or dehydration. This thoughtful cat water fountain solves that problem with a soft LED light that helps them spot it easily—even at night. It’s hygienic, dishwasher-safe, and will last you a long time with its stainless steel tank and attachments. The 5-stage filtration system ensures the water stays clean and fresh, while the large water tank reduces the need for constant refills. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 5-stage water filtration ✙ Includes LED light ✙ Water level gauge – Might have some condesation during use

5 Petlibro Smart Cat Water Fountain Petlibro Smart Cat Water Fountain View on Amazon Tracking your cat’s water intake becomes crucial in certain situations—like when they're recovering from an illness, managing a chronic condition, or transitioning to a new diet. With app-controlled tools that monitor how much and how often your cat drinks, this cat water fountain gives you deep insight into your pet's drinking habits. Its PawSense system provides detailed hydration reports right to your phone so you can stay ahead of potential health issues. Plus, you’ll never forget to refill or swap out filters with real-time water level alerts and reminders. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Food-grade stainless steel build ✙ App-controlled device ✙ Water intake monitoring tools – Instructions could be clearer

FAQ

Q: How much electricity does a cat water fountain use?

A: Most cat water fountains are surprisingly energy-efficient. On average, they consume between 1 to 5 watts of power, which adds up to just a few cents on your monthly electricity bill. If you’re concerned about energy usage, many models also come with motion sensors or intermittent modes that only activate when your cat is nearby. So, even if it runs 24/7, it won’t make a noticeable dent in your energy consumption.

Q: Are cat water fountains durable?

A: Yes, most cat water fountains are built to last. Models made from stainless steel or high-quality plastic can withstand daily wear and tear, and some are even dishwasher-safe for easy maintenance. Look for models with durable pumps as these are the most critical component. Many manufacturers also offer replacement parts or warranties, which can be a big plus. If treated well, a fountain can last several years with minimal issues.

Q: How can I tell the filters in my cat water fountain need to be replaced?

A: You’ll usually notice a few signs that it’s time for a filter change. If the water starts smelling off or looks cloudy even after a refill, the filter is likely clogged with debris and impurities. Your cat may also avoid drinking from the fountain if the water isn’t fresh. Many filters need replacing every 2 to 4 weeks, but you might need to swap them more often if you have multiple pets or hard water.

Q: How often should you clean a cat water fountain?

A: Cleaning your cat’s water fountain every one to two weeks is a good rule of thumb. If your cat drinks a lot or sheds into the water, more frequent cleanings might be necessary. This helps prevent bacterial buildup, keeps the water fresh, and ensures the pump runs smoothly. Regular maintenance involves rinsing the pump and replacing the filter on schedule to prevent clogs. Many fountains have dishwasher-safe parts, but always check the label before putting them in there.

Q: Is it safe to leave a cat water fountain on during the night?

A: Yes, it’s perfectly safe to leave most cat water fountains running overnight. Many models are designed to operate continuously and feature low-voltage pumps that are safe and energy-efficient. If your fountain has a motion sensor, it will only activate when your cat approaches to save energy. Just make sure the water level stays above the pump to avoid damage and use models with automatic shutoff features if you’re concerned about safety during long periods.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.