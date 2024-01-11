Best 5 Dog Food Storage Containers Of 2024

Our Top Picks

Those giant bags of dog food aren’t exactly winning any style points, and they’re definitely not practical. Trying to pour kibble from a bag that’s almost as big as you? Good luck. Plus, there’s the whole issue of keeping the food fresh and away from curious noses (and paws). What you really need is a dog food storage container. They're designed with an airtight seal to keep kibble fresh, crisp, and out of reach. So, if you’re ready to upgrade from the “bag in the corner” look, explore our top picks below

1 Iris Airtight Dog Food Storage Container Combo Iris Airtight Dog Food Storage Container Combo View on Amazon Keeping treats fresh is just as essential as storing kibble, especially since treats can last a while and often lose quality over time. This stackable storage system makes it easy to organize both kibble and treats, thanks to its airtight, pest-proof seals that keep moisture, humidity, and pests out. The set includes two clear stackable dog food storage containers (easy to see when it's time for a refill) and a 2-cup scoop for convenient measuring. It even has removable wheels so you won't be lugging around a heavy container when your pet gets hungry. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Airtight and pest-proof ✙ Stackable design ✙ Removable wheels – Only stores 30-pound bag

2 Gamma2 Vittles Vault Dog Food Storage Container Gamma2 Vittles Vault Dog Food Storage Container View on Amazon So many dog food storage containers promise to be airtight and pest-proof, but let’s be honest—not all of them actually hold up. Thankfully, this one really locks things down with Gamma Seal technology. It basically uses a super-tight lid that screws on with double gaskets, which means moisture stays out and food stays fresh and tasty. Plus, no pesky ants or bugs sneaking in! As the name suggests, it's like a secure vault for your dog's food. It's a great option if you like storing a lot of food or have many pets since it can hold up to 50 pounds of kibble. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Gamma Seal technology for freshness ✙ Holds up to 50 pounds ✙ BPA-free and food-safe – Heavy when full

3 Buddeez Dog Food Storage Container Buddeez Dog Food Storage Container View on Amazon When you’ve got just one pet, a huge storage container can feel like overkill. You need something compact like this dog food storage container that can be used in two ways. The heavy-duty grip handle makes lifting and pouring simple, while the dual-lid design offers flexibility—either pour food directly through the convenient spout or open the wide flip-top lid if you prefer scooping. It holds just the right amount of kibble for a single-pet household without taking up too much space. Plus, the lid is dishwasher-safe for easy clean-up! Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Heavy-duty grip handle ✙ Convenient pour spout ✙ Dishwasher-safe lid – On the taller side

4 Harry Barker Bon Chien Dog Food Storage Container Harry Barker Bon Chien Dog Food Storage Container View on Amazon Most dog food containers are all function and no style—which is great until you walk into your beautiful kitchen and see big plastic tubs that scream “storage bin.” But this one? It’s completely different. The “Bon Chien” canister brings a bit of Parisian charm to your kitchen with its elegant black-and-white design that actually looks like it belongs on the counter. It's not all about looks though—the metal carrying handles and lift-off lid make it super easy to use. There isn't an airtight seal, but the container is insulated to keep kibble crisp and fresh for longer. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Sturdy carrying handles ✙ Insulated container ✙ Elegant contrasting design – Not fully airtight

5 Simplehuman Stainless Steel Dog Food Storage Container Simplehuman Stainless Steel Dog Food Storage Container View on Amazon Sometimes, you see a product and just know that real thought went into every part of its design. This stainless steel dog food storage container is one of those. The fingerprint-resistant finish keeps it looking sharp without constant cleaning, and the magnetic scoop holder under the lid means no more digging around for scoops at feeding time. You don't have to worry about stale kibble or your pet getting into their food—the lid locks easily to be completely airtight and pet-proof. Plus, when you think it needs a clean, you can just remove the inner bucket and wash it! Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Pet-proof airtight lid ✙ Built-in scoop storage ✙ Slim space-saving design – Higher pricepoint

FAQ

Q: Do dog food storage containers need to be airtight?

A: Yes, an airtight container is essential for keeping your dog’s food fresh and tasty. Exposure to air can make kibble go stale and affect both its flavor and nutritional value. An airtight seal helps lock in freshness, protecting the food from moisture and preventing any odors from escaping. Plus, it keeps pests like ants and insects out. An airtight container is a small investment that goes a long way in ensuring your pet’s food stays safe and delicious for as long as possible.

Q: Are plastic dog food storage containers safe for long-term use?

A: Plastic containers are generally safe for long-term use, as long as they’re made from food-grade, BPA-free plastic. High-quality, BPA-free containers are designed to prevent chemicals from leaching into the food. It’s always good to clean the container regularly to avoid any food buildup or odor. With proper maintenance, a sturdy plastic container can be a safe and convenient way to store your dog’s food for a long time.

Q: What's the best place in the house to keep a dog food storage container?

A: The best spot is a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight, like a pantry, kitchen cabinet, or a corner of your kitchen. High temperatures and sunlight can affect the quality of the food over time, so keeping the container in a climate-controlled space is ideal. If you choose to keep it in a garage or outdoor area, make sure it’s pest-proof and out of extreme heat or cold to maintain freshness and safety.

Q: How can I keep pests out of my dog food storage container?

A: An airtight seal is your first line of defense against pests, as it keeps odors contained and blocks entry. Choosing a sturdy container with a tight-fitting lid can also help prevent any curious critters from getting in. Store the container off the ground, perhaps on a shelf, and clean it regularly to further reduce the chance of attracting pests. And if you’re storing it outside or in a garage, consider an extra layer of pest protection like a secure location or a well-closed cabinet.

Q: Can my pet knock over a dog food storage container and how can I prevent that?

A: Some pets, especially larger or more curious ones, might try to tip over a container. To prevent this, look for a container with a wide, stable base that’s harder to knock over. Keeping it in a low, secure spot, like a pantry or a corner, where it can’t be easily reached can also help. If your dog is really determined, choose a container with a locking lid or place it in a cabinet to ensure it stays put.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.