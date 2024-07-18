Best Dog Car Seat Covers for Any Road Trip

Our Top Picks

The open road is a dog's dream: new scents, the wind in their fur, and fun pit stops. But this can quickly turn your car seat into a mess of muddy paw prints, fur, and slobber. That's where the dog car seat cover comes in. We've done thorough research, examining details like thread count, water resistance, and ease of installation to find the best options for you. Our careful evaluation has led us to some top picks, suitable for everyone from SUV owners to compact car drivers. So let us guide you through our top choices to keep your car clean and your dog happy on your next road trip.

1 Active Pets Dog Car Seat Cover Active Pets Dog Car Seat Cover View on Amazon Our top product combines durability and comfort for pet owners on the go. Made from 600D Oxford waterproof material, it keeps your car clean and is easy to vacuum or wipe down. It is designed to fit a variety of vehicles from smart cars to SUVs and offers a universal fit. It features 4 heavy-duty headrest anchors and 2 seat anchors to ensure your pet stays secure, even on bumpy rides. The padding provides extra comfort for your furry friend while protecting your seats from scratches and spills. With straightforward installation and a focus on safety, this dog car seat cover is a reliable choice for any pet owner. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Comfortable ✙ Easy to clean ✙ Scratch-proof – Waterproof lining may wear off

2 Active Pets Dog Car Seat Cover Blue Active Pets Dog Car Seat Cover Blue View on Amazon The second product on our list excels in providing a durable, waterproof barrier against mud, water, and pet fur. This cover fits any car or SUV, with side flaps for maximum seat protection. Installation takes just 60 seconds, making it user-friendly. The top layer of premium 600D Oxford waterproof cotton and a middle layer of Oxford 210D with waterproof coating ensure easy cleaning; simply vacuum or wipe with a damp cloth. Four levels of security—heavy-duty headrest buckles, seat anchors, a non-slip bottom, and a velcro opening for seat belts—keep your pet safe and comfortable. This seat cover stands up to years of use, offering superior protection for your vehicle. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Durable and waterproof ✙ Non-slip ✙ Easy to clean – Not suitable for washing

3 URPOWER Dog Car Seat Cover URPOWER Dog Car Seat Cover View on Amazon Third on our list, this dog car seat cover offers a versatile and durable solution for protecting your car while ensuring your pet's comfort. This dog hammock with side flaps shields your backseat and car doors from scratches and can easily convert to a bench seat cover or trunk liner. With dimensions of 54\" W x 58\" L, it fits most cars, trucks, and SUVs, covering the entire back seat for maximum protection. Made from 600D heavy-duty fabric, this seat cover is 100% waterproof and wearproof, keeping your seats safe from mud, liquid, hair, and scratches. The non-slip design, with adjustable headrest anchors and seat anchors, keeps the cover and your dog securely in place. The material is free from any terrible smell, ensuring a pleasant and safe environment for both pets and passengers. Installation takes just seconds, and cleaning is a breeze with a damp cloth or vacuum. It is a practical and reliable choice for pet owners seeking superior protection and comfort during car rides. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Versatile dog hammock with side flaps ✙ Excellent size for full back seat coverage ✙ 100% waterproof and wearproof – Bulkier than some other covers

4 Victoper Dog Car Seat Cover Victoper Dog Car Seat Cover View on Amazon This dog car seat cover offers top-tier protection and comfort for your pet. Crafted from premium 600D Oxford cloth and waterproof TPU, this cover resists liquids and scratches, keeping your car seat pristine. The breathable mesh window allows you and your pet to see and hear each other, reducing stress. A convenient storage bag holds pet essentials, while an added seat belt ensures safety. Multiple stability features, including a PVE nonslip underside, metal buckles, seat anchors, and Velcro openings, keep the cover securely in place. Cleaning is a breeze with options for machine washing, hand washing, or vacuuming. Installation is straightforward with different modes—Hammock, Truck, and Seat—providing customization to fit your needs. This dog car seat cover combines durability, functionality, and ease of use for a superior travel experience with your pet. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Superior material ✙ Mesh window and storage bag ✙ Reinforced stability – May not last long

5 ROUWINNE Dog Car Seat Cover ROUWINNE Dog Car Seat Cover View on Amazon Landing at number five, the back seat extender for dogs expands your vehicle's rear area to 53\" in width and 24.8\" in depth, providing ample space for large or multiple dogs to move around comfortably. This dog car seat cover features a hard bottom that supports up to 400 lbs, making it sturdy and stable for cars, SUVs, and small trucks. Crafted from premium 7-layer materials, it has a double waterproof layer and a non-slip rubber bottom to keep it secure. The 100% waterproof design protects your seats from scratches, hair, and dirt, while the mesh window enhances ventilation and reduces anxiety for your pet. With additional storage pockets and non-slip zippers, this extender ensures a safe and enjoyable ride for your furry friend. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Spacious ✙ Hard bottom with 400 lbs load capacity ✙ Sturdy non-slip materials – Setup may take some time

6 JSTHT Dog Car Seat Cover JSTHT Dog Car Seat Cover View on Amazon This dog car seat cover delivers essential protection and comfort for your vehicle. Measuring 52\" W x 48\" L, this cover fits various cars, trucks, and SUVs perfectly. The upgraded fabric with a water-resistant coating ensures complete waterproof protection, keeping your seats safe from scratches, fur, and spills. The anti-slip mesh backing provides added durability and softness, allowing you to share the back seat with your pet comfortably. This bench seat cover prevents scratching and keeps hair and dirt contained but also protects against damage from baby car seats or food and juice spills from kids. Installation is quick and simple with one durable buckle, adjustable straps, and seat anchors. Cleaning is a breeze with a damp cloth, vacuum, or water shower, making it a practical and valuable addition to your vehicle. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Waterproof ✙ Car seat protection ✙ Easy to install and clean – Basic design without extra features

7 Paw Jamboree Dog Car Seat Cover Paw Jamboree Dog Car Seat Cover View on Amazon Finishing our list is this front seat car cover for dogs which excels in providing waterproof and tear-resistant protection for your vehicle's front seats. Measuring 19\" W x 43\" L, this cover fits the front driver’s seat, passenger seat, and bucket seat of most cars, trucks, and SUVs. The high-quality materials, including a water-resistant coating and TPU film, ensure your seats stay dry and clean from water, mud, and fur. The upgraded design features a high back-rest part for more complete coverage and two adjustable buckles, an anchor, and a non-slip bottom to keep the cover securely in place. Installation takes just 60 seconds, and the elegant design adds a touch of sophistication. This dog car seat cover provides a sturdy and stylish solution for keeping your front seats protected and your pet comfortable. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 100% waterproof ✙ Tear-resistant material ✙ Large size for full coverage – Slippery material

FAQ

Q: Can you put a dog seat cover in the dryer?

A: It depends on the material and manufacturer's instructions. Many dog seat covers are machine washable, but not all are safe for the dryer. Some covers might shrink or lose their waterproof qualities when exposed to high heat. Always check the care label for specific instructions. If the dryer is not recommended, hang the cover to air dry to maintain its durability and fit.

Q: Can you wash a dog car seat cover?

A: Yes, most dog car seat covers are designed to be washable. To thoroughly clean, shake off any loose dirt and hair before washing. Use a mild detergent and follow the manufacturer's instructions regarding water temperature and washing cycle. Avoid using bleach or fabric softeners, as they can damage the material. Regular washing helps maintain the cover's appearance and functionality.

Q: How to protect car seats from dogs?

A: Using a dog car seat cover is one of the best ways to protect your car seats from dirt, fur, and scratches. Choose a cover that fits your car’s seats well and is made from durable, water-resistant material. Keep your dog groomed to minimize shedding, and use a pet-safe cleaner for any accidents. For extra protection, consider adding door protectors and a rear seat hammock.

Q: Do dog car seat covers work?

A: Yes, dog car seat covers are highly effective at protecting your car’s interior from dirt, fur, and damage. They provide a barrier between your dog and the seat, preventing scratches, stains, and odors. Quality covers are also designed to be water-resistant and easy to clean, making them a practical solution for maintaining a tidy car while traveling with your pet.

Q: What is the best material for dog seat covers?

A: The best material for dog seat covers is typically a heavy-duty, water-resistant fabric like Oxford polyester. This material is durable enough to withstand claws and nails and is easy to clean. Some covers also feature additional layers for extra comfort and protection, such as padded quilting or non-slip backing to keep the cover in place. Choose a material that balances durability, comfort, and ease of maintenance for the best results.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.