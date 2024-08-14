Cracking the Canine Code: Top Dog DNA Tests

Our Top Picks

Wondering where those quirky traits come from or whether your pup is more than just a "good boy" ? You're not alone! Dog DNA tests have taken the pet world by storm, offering insights into your furry friend's breed mix, health risks, and even ancestry. It's like a 23andMe for your canine companion, unraveling the mysteries behind those soulful eyes and wagging tail. In this guide, we're diving into the world of dog DNA tests, breaking down how they work, what you can learn, and which ones are worth your time and money. Whether you're a proud mutt parent or a purebred enthusiast, we've got the best picks to satisfy your curiosity and deepen your bond with your dog.

1 Embark Accurate Dog DNA Test Kit Embark Accurate Dog DNA Test Kit View on Amazon Ever wondered if your dog has a secret family out there? The Embark Accurate Dog DNA Test Kit might just lead to a furry family reunion! This kit screens for over 350 dog breeds using a research-grade platform developed with Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, ensuring the most accurate breed breakdown available. Beyond breed info, discover your pup's relatives with the world’s first canine relative finder—90% of dogs tested find a close family member. Plus, with Embark’s excellent service and fast results, your questions are always answered by dedicated vets and geneticists. And every test helps advance canine health research and supports older dogs in need of new homes. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 350+ dog breed identification ✙ Identifies dog's ancestry ✙ Identifies genetic diseases – Hard to administer

2 Embark Dog DNA Test Kit Embark Dog DNA Test Kit View on Amazon Are you curious about why your dog is sensitive to certain foods and not others? A complete DNA test might hold the answers. The Embark Dog DNA Test Kit tests for over 250 genetic health conditions, providing actionable insights that can help you tailor your pup’s care. With the most accurate breed identification on the market, testing over 350 breeds, including dingoes and wolves, you'll know exactly who your dog is. Plus, with the world’s first canine relative finder, you can even connect with your dog’s distant family. It's fast results and excellent service help you to better care for your dog. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Accurate breed identification ✙ Finds your dog's relatives ✙ 250+ genetic health conditions identified – Results take a long time

3 Wisdom Health Dog DNA Kit Wisdom Health Dog DNA Kit View on Amazon If you’re curious about your dog’s breed makeup and want to stay on top of their health, this DNA kit is a solid choice. It boasts an extensive database covering over 350 breeds, ensuring accurate identification even for the most complex mixed breeds. The MDR1 gene screening is a key feature, helping you avoid potential drug sensitivities in your dog. The ancestry analysis goes back three generations, giving you a thorough look at your dog’s lineage. Plus, the kit includes weight prediction and trait insights, which are fun and informative additions. With a fast turnaround time and results backed by veterinary expertise, this kit offers great value for the price. The user-friendly online portal makes it easy to access and understand your dog’s genetic profile. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ User-friendly online portal ✙ Veterinary-backed results for accuracy ✙ Fast turnaround time – No option to connect with genetic relatives

4 Wisdom Health Dog DNA Test Kit Wisdom Health Dog DNA Test Kit View on Amazon Ever wondered about the hidden stories in your dog’s DNA? The Wisdom Health Dog DNA Kit can reveal them all. With the most accurate breed detection, it screens over 365 breeds to deliver a detailed report, helping you understand your pup’s unique needs. Unlock 30+ essential health insights to stay ahead of potential risks and work with your vet on a personalized care plan. And with the world’s largest breed database, 99.9% of dogs find a relative through Wisdom Panel. Discover the secrets behind your dog’s physical features and connect with their family—all through a quick, painless process trusted by millions worldwide. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Tests from 365+ breeds ✙ Identifies genetic health conditions ✙ Gives positive traits – Doesn't work for other pets

5 AncestryDNA Dog DNA Test AncestryDNA Dog DNA Test View on Amazon Curious about your dog’s breed makeup and traits? This dog DNA test offers a thorough look into your dog’s genetic background. The test analyzes your dog’s DNA against a broad database, giving you a precise breakdown of its breed composition. Beyond breeds, it dives into genetic traits, helping you understand why your dog looks and behaves the way it does. One of the unique features is the DNA Matches, which lets you connect with your dog’s genetic relatives—a fun way to see if your pup has any long-lost siblings! The kit also provides health insights, guiding you on potential risks based on your dog’s genetic profile. With user-friendly reports and support from veterinary experts, it’s a reliable and comprehensive tool for any dog owner. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Insightful analysis ✙ DNA match feature to find genetic relatives ✙ Simple sample collection process – Results may take a few weeks to arrive

6 tellmeGen Dog DNA Test tellmeGen Dog DNA Test View on Amazon Ever wondered what makes your dog so unique? This DNA test offers a detailed look into your dog’s breed mix, providing some fascinating insights, especially if you have a mixed-breed pup. It goes beyond just breed identification by also checking for genetic health conditions, giving you valuable information to help keep your dog healthy. The test even includes a section on behavioral traits, helping you understand your dog’s quirks and making training easier. Results are delivered quickly and are presented in a clear, user-friendly online report. Plus, with lifetime updates, your dog’s info stays current as new research emerges. Overall, it’s an affordable and well-rounded way to learn more about your dog. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Genetic health screening included ✙ Insights into behavioral traits ✙ Fast and easy-to-understand results – Results are online-only

7 Wisdom Panel Dog DNA Kit Wisdom Panel Dog DNA Kit View on Amazon Curious about what makes your dog truly unique? The Wisdom Health Dog DNA Kit offers the most comprehensive insights into your pup’s genetics. With the ability to screen for over 265 genetic health conditions, you can stay ahead of potential risks and work with your vet to create a personalized care plan. Wisdom Panel also provides the most accurate breed detection, identifying over 365 breeds down to 1%. With over 4 million pets tested worldwide, Wisdom Panel is trusted for its quick, painless process and reliable results. Plus, discover your dog's physical traits and even connect with their relatives—99.9% of dogs find a family member through Wisdom Panel. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 265+ health tests ✙ Over 356+ dog breeds ✙ Identifies genetic diversity – Needs saliva collection

FAQ

Q: How accurate are dog DNA tests?

A: Dog DNA tests are generally quite accurate, but it’s important to understand that results can vary depending on the company and the size of their breed databases. Most reputable companies claim accuracy rates of around 95% or higher for breed identification. The accuracy for identifying health risks and traits can also be reliable, but it’s always wise to consult with your veterinarian about any health-related findings. Keep in mind that no test is 100% foolproof, so use the results as a guide rather than an absolute. Comparing results from different tests can also help you get a more complete picture of your dog’s genetics.

Q: What kind of information can I get from a dog DNA test?

A: A dog DNA test can provide a range of information about your pet. Most commonly, it will identify the different breeds that make up your dog’s genetic background, often breaking down the percentages of each breed. Many tests also screen for genetic health risks, providing insights into conditions your dog might be predisposed to. Some tests even offer information on physical traits, like coat color or ear shape, and can connect you with your dog’s relatives through a database of other tested dogs. It’s a comprehensive tool for understanding your dog’s lineage, health, and unique characteristics.

Q: How do dog DNA tests work?

A: Dog DNA tests are simple and easy to use. Typically, you’ll start by ordering a kit online. Once you receive the kit, you’ll use the provided swab to collect a sample of your dog’s saliva, usually by rubbing it along the inside of their cheek. After collecting the sample, you’ll send it back to the company’s lab in the pre-paid envelope provided. The lab then analyzes the DNA in the sample, comparing it to a database of known dog breeds, genetic markers, and health indicators. In a few weeks, you’ll receive a detailed report with all the findings.

Q: Are dog DNA tests safe for my pet?

A: Yes, dog DNA tests are completely safe for your pet. The process involves a simple cheek swab to collect saliva, which is non-invasive and painless. Most dogs tolerate the swabbing without any issues, and it only takes a few seconds to complete. The tests do not require any blood draws or other procedures that might cause discomfort. However, it’s important to follow the instructions carefully to ensure you collect a good sample. If your dog is particularly anxious, you might need to offer some treats or positive reinforcement to make the process smoother.

Q: Can dog DNA tests help with training and behavior?

A: Yes, dog DNA tests can provide valuable insights into your dog's behavior and training needs. By identifying the specific breeds in your dog's genetic makeup, you can gain a better understanding of their natural instincts, energy levels, and temperament. For example, herding breeds may require more mental stimulation and physical activity, while companion breeds might thrive on social interaction and close bonding. Understanding these traits can help you tailor your training approach to suit your dog's innate characteristics, making training more effective and enjoyable for both of you. However, remember that every dog is unique, and training should always be adapted to the individual dog's personality and needs.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.