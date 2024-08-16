Find the Purr-fect Cat Towers for Your Feline Friend

Our Top Picks

Choosing the right cat tower for your feline friend is more than just picking a place for them to climb—it's about giving them their own little kingdom. Whether your cat loves to climb, scratch, nap, or just observe the world from a high perch, a well-chosen cat tower can be their perfect sanctuary. But with so many options out there, from towering skyscrapers to compact condos, it can be a bit overwhelming to figure out which one is best. That’s where we come in. We bring you the top choices for cat towers that fit both your space and your cat’s personality. Let's find the perfect spot for your kitty to call home!

1 Feandrea Cat Tower Feandrea Cat Tower View on Amazon If your cat loves to climb, scratch, and lounge, this cat tower could be a game-changer. The multi-level design provides ample space for play and rest, while the sturdy construction ensures it stays stable, even with energetic cats. The sisal-covered scratching posts are perfect for keeping claws healthy and your furniture safe. The plush covering makes the condos and perches cozy spots for naps, and the bolstered top perches are ideal for cats who love to survey their domain. Plus, the neutral color blends seamlessly with any decor. With easy assembly and a space-saving vertical design, this tower is both practical and stylish—your cat will love it. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Soft ✙ plush covering ✙ Spacious condos ✙ Dangling toys add entertainment – Assembly may require two people

2 Feandrea Indoor Cat Tower Feandrea Indoor Cat Tower View on Amazon Indulge your feline friend with the comfort and entertainment they deserve using the high-quality FEANDREA Cat Tower. Standing at a generous 56.3 inches in height, this cat condo is designed with a sturdily reinforced structure, boasting natural sisal-covered scratching posts to meet your cat’s instinctual need for clawing. The cozy plush hammock is perfect for afternoon cat naps, while the plush perch at the top provides an elevated lookout point for curious cats. Finished in a stylish light gray, this cat tower effortlessly blends with your home decor. It features a large and spacious condo design, offering multiple platforms for your cat to play, rest, or simply watch the world go by. With its anti-toppling fittings, the safety of your cat is prioritized, enabling them to jump and play freely. In essence, this cat tower is a perfect fusion of appealing aesthetics, multifunctionality, and safety, offering your indoor cat an engaging and comfortable space of their own. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Sturdy and stable design ✙ Sisal-covered posts for scratching ✙ Soft ✙ plush covering for comfort – Not suitable for very large cats

3 Feandrea Cat Tower with Scratching Post Feandrea Cat Tower with Scratching Post View on Amazon This cat tower offers a fantastic mix of play, relaxation, and scratching options for your cat. Its multi-level design provides plenty of space for climbing and lounging, with soft, plush-covered platforms that are perfect for naps. The sisal-covered scratching posts are great for keeping claws healthy and your furniture safe. The spacious condo offers a cozy retreat, while the top perches with raised edges give your cat the perfect vantage point to watch the world. The dangling toys add a fun, interactive element, and the compact footprint means it fits well even in smaller spaces. Plus, it’s easy to assemble and blends seamlessly with most home decors. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Neutral ✙ stylish design ✙ Suitable for smaller spaces ✙ Easy assembly with clear instructions – Not ideal for very large cats

4 YITAHOME Cat Tower YITAHOME Cat Tower View on Amazon If you’re short on space but still want to provide your cat with plenty of room to play and relax, this cat tower is a great option. Its multi-level design offers several platforms, a cozy condo, and perches with raised edges, giving your cat a variety of spots to explore and rest. The natural sisal-covered scratching posts are perfect for keeping your cat’s claws healthy while protecting your furniture. Covered in soft plush fabric, the tower is a comfortable and inviting place for your cat to nap. The compact footprint makes it suitable for smaller spaces, and the neutral color scheme blends seamlessly with most home decors. Plus, it’s easy to assemble, so your cat can start enjoying it right away. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Compact multi-level design ✙ Sturdy and stable construction ✙ Soft plush covering for comfort – Limited platforms compared to larger towers

5 Feandrea Cat Tower with Padded Perch Feandrea Cat Tower with Padded Perch View on Amazon This cat tower is a fantastic choice for cat owners looking to provide their pets with plenty of room to climb, scratch, and relax. With multiple levels and spacious condos, it’s perfect for homes with one or more cats. The sturdy construction ensures stability, even during active play, while the soft, plush covering makes it a cozy place for naps. The sisal-covered scratching posts help keep your cat’s claws healthy and your furniture safe. The top perch with raised edges is ideal for cats that love to observe their surroundings from above. Plus, the neutral color scheme blends seamlessly with your decor, and the compact design means it fits well in smaller spaces. Easy to assemble, this cat tower is a great addition to any cat-loving home. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Budget-friendly option ✙ Spacious and cozy ✙ Compact ✙ space-saving vertical design – Plush covering may show wear with heavy use

6 SHA CERLIN Cat Tower SHA CERLIN Cat Tower View on Amazon If you have multiple cats or just one very active kitty, this extra-large cat tower is a fantastic choice. Standing at 65 inches, it offers a ton of vertical space for climbing, lounging, and playing. The multiple spacious condos provide cozy hideaways, while the thickened sisal-covered scratching posts keep your cat’s claws in top shape. The top perches with raised edges are perfect for cats who love to keep an eye on everything from above. Plus, the added ramp is a thoughtful touch, especially for older cats or those less inclined to jump. Sturdy, stable, and covered in soft plush fabric, this tower is both comfortable and durable, making it an ideal playground for your cats. With easy assembly and a neutral color scheme, it’s a stylish and functional addition to any home. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Ramp for easy access to different levels ✙ Versatile design ✙ Neutral color scheme fits with most decors – Higher price point

7 FEANDREA Beige Cat Tower FEANDREA Beige Cat Tower View on Amazon This 61-inch cat tree is an excellent choice for cat owners looking to provide their pets with a tall, multi-level playground. The spacious condos offer cozy retreats, while the sisal-covered scratching posts help keep your cat’s claws healthy and your furniture safe. The top perches with raised edges are perfect for cats who love to observe their surroundings from above, and the dangling toys add a fun, interactive element. Despite its height, the cat tree has a compact footprint, making it suitable for smaller spaces. The sturdy construction ensures stability, and the plush covering makes it a comfortable place for your cats to relax. Easy to assemble and featuring a neutral design, this cat tree is both stylish and functional, making it a great addition to any cat-loving home. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Tall multi-level design for active cats ✙ Spacious condos for privacy and comfort ✙ Sturdy and stable construction – Assembly may take some time

Q: What materials should I look for in a durable cat tower?

A: When choosing a cat tower, look for materials that are both sturdy and safe for your cat. High-quality towers often use wood or engineered wood for the structure, providing a strong base that can support your cat’s weight and activity. The surfaces should be covered in durable fabric like carpet or sisal, which cats love to scratch and is resistant to wear and tear. Avoid towers with sharp edges or small parts that could break off and pose a choking hazard. Also, ensure any adhesives used are non-toxic, as cats may chew on parts of the tower.

Q: How tall should a cat tower be?

A: The ideal height for a cat tower depends on your cat's preferences and the space available in your home. Cats love to climb and observe their surroundings from above, so a taller tower can satisfy their natural instincts. However, if you have a senior cat or one with mobility issues, a shorter tower with easy access to each level might be better. Ideally, the tower should be tall enough to give your cat a good view but stable enough to prevent tipping. Consider placing the tower near a window to maximize your cat’s enjoyment of its new perch.

Q: Are cat towers safe for multiple cats?

A: Cat towers can be a great option for multiple cats, provided they’re designed with stability and space in mind. Look for towers with wide, sturdy bases that prevent tipping, even when multiple cats are playing on them. It’s also a good idea to choose a tower with multiple levels, platforms, and hiding spots, so each cat has its own space to claim. Make sure the tower is made from durable materials that can withstand the combined weight and activity of several cats. Regularly check the tower for any signs of wear or damage, especially if it’s heavily used.

Q: How do I clean and maintain a cat tower?

A: Regular cleaning and maintenance are essential to keep your cat tower in good condition. Vacuum the tower’s surfaces weekly to remove fur, dirt, and dander. For deeper cleaning, spot clean any stains with a pet-safe cleaner or a mixture of mild soap and water. Pay special attention to the scratching posts, as they can accumulate debris. If the tower has removable covers or cushions, wash them according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Periodically check for any loose screws, wobbly parts, or frayed materials, and make necessary repairs to ensure the tower remains safe and sturdy for your cat.

Q: What features should I consider in a cat tower for a large cat?

A: If you have a large cat, it’s important to choose a tower that can comfortably accommodate their size and weight. Look for a tower with wider platforms and sturdy, reinforced construction to ensure stability. The materials should be durable enough to support a heavier cat without tipping or collapsing. Larger hideaways and spacious perches will give your cat room to relax and stretch out. Additionally, consider a tower with reinforced scratching posts made from thick sisal, as larger cats tend to scratch more vigorously. Ensuring the tower is strong and spacious enough will keep your big kitty happy and safe.

