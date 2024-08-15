Know Everything You Need To Care For Your Furbaby With The Best Dog Dna Test Kit of 2024

Our Top Picks

Has your dog been acting unusual? Maybe you changed houses, or something is up with the new snacks you found at the pet store. Instead of spending thousands on vet bills, unravel the secrets of your dog's DNA and learn all there is! Test them for genetic conditions, possible diseases, and even food allergies. You'd have the upper hand by knowing what to keep your dog away from so they're always safe and comfortable. It's only natural to want to know everything about your furbaby, and you have every right to. We've compared the best dog DNA test kits online to give you a breakdown of what each has to offer. Read through our guide and find the one that's right for you and your pet.

1 Embark Dog DNA Test Kit Embark Dog DNA Test Kit View on Amazon Are you curious about why your dog is sensitive to certain foods and not others? A complete DNA test might hold the answers. The Embark Dog DNA Test Kit tests for over 250 genetic health conditions, providing actionable insights that can help you tailor your pup’s care. With the most accurate breed identification on the market, testing over 350 breeds, including dingoes and wolves, you'll know exactly who your dog is. Plus, with the world’s first canine relative finder, you can even connect with your dog’s distant family. It's fast results and excellent service help you to better care for your dog. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Accurate breed identification ✙ Finds your dog's relatives ✙ 250+ genetic health conditions identified – Results take a long time

2 Embark Accurate Dog DNA Test Kit Embark Accurate Dog DNA Test Kit View on Amazon Ever wondered if your dog has a secret family out there? The Embark Accurate Dog DNA Test Kit might just lead to a furry family reunion! This kit screens for over 350 dog breeds using a research-grade platform developed with Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, ensuring the most accurate breed breakdown available. Beyond breed info, discover your pup's relatives with the world’s first canine relative finder—90% of dogs tested find a close family member. Plus, with Embark’s excellent service and fast results, your questions are always answered by dedicated vets and geneticists. And every test helps advance canine health research and supports older dogs in need of new homes. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 350+ dog breed identification ✙ Identifies dog's ancestry ✙ Identifies genetic diseases – Hard to administer

3 Wisdom Panel Dog DNA Kit Wisdom Panel Dog DNA Kit View on Amazon Curious about what makes your dog truly unique? The Wisdom Health Dog DNA Kit offers the most comprehensive insights into your pup’s genetics. With the ability to screen for over 265 genetic health conditions, you can stay ahead of potential risks and work with your vet to create a personalized care plan. Wisdom Panel also provides the most accurate breed detection, identifying over 365 breeds down to 1%. With over 4 million pets tested worldwide, Wisdom Panel is trusted for its quick, painless process and reliable results. Plus, discover your dog's physical traits and even connect with their relatives—99.9% of dogs find a family member through Wisdom Panel. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 265+ health tests ✙ Over 356+ dog breeds ✙ Identifies genetic diversity – Needs saliva collection

4 Wisdom Health Dog DNA Test Kit Wisdom Health Dog DNA Test Kit View on Amazon Ever wondered about the hidden stories in your dog’s DNA? The Wisdom Health Dog DNA Kit can reveal them all. With the most accurate breed detection, it screens over 365 breeds to deliver a detailed report, helping you understand your pup’s unique needs. Unlock 30+ essential health insights to stay ahead of potential risks and work with your vet on a personalized care plan. And with the world’s largest breed database, 99.9% of dogs find a relative through Wisdom Panel. Discover the secrets behind your dog’s physical features and connect with their family—all through a quick, painless process trusted by millions worldwide. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Tests from 365+ breeds ✙ Identifies genetic health conditions ✙ Gives positive traits – Doesn't work for other pets

5 AffinityDNA Dog Multidrug Resistance DNA Test Kit AffinityDNA Dog Multidrug Resistance DNA Test Kit View on Amazon Are you tired of hard-to-administer DNA tests? These easy swabs don't irritate your dog. The AffinityDNA Dog DNA Test Kit offers a simple, painless way to screen for Multidrug Resistance 1 (MDR1), helping breeders avoid producing affected offspring. The test identifies if your dog has inherited the mutated ABCB1 gene, providing clear, carrier, or affected results. With over 15 years of experience, AffinityDNA partners with world-renowned laboratories to ensure accuracy and reliability. The complete kit includes everything you need for sample collection, and you'll receive results via email within just seven working days. AffinityDNA makes it easy to care for your dog's health and future generations. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Easy sample collection ✙ Fast results ✙ Accurate reports – Poor email support

6 5Strands Dogs DNA Test Kit 5Strands Dogs DNA Test Kit View on Amazon Is your dog constantly scratching or experiencing stomach discomfort? The 5Strands Dog DNA Test Kit could be the key to uncovering the root cause of their distress. This test screens for sensitivities to over 275 common pet food ingredients, including proteins, grains, dairy, and fruits, helping you identify and eliminate problematic items from their diet. Trusted and recommended by veterinarians, 5Strands offers a painless, non-invasive solution you can easily administer at home. With no vet visits or needles, simply send in a fur sample and receive results in just 7 days. What more could you need for your furbaby? Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Works on all dog breeds ✙ Perfect for both cats and dogs ✙ Fast results – Tests only food allergies

7 5Strands Dog DNA Test Kit 5Strands Dog DNA Test Kit View on Amazon Is your dog struggling with mysterious symptoms like bloating or moodiness? The 5Strands Dog DNA Test Kit might hold the answers you need. This comprehensive test screens for sensitivities to over 640 food items, pinpointing specific triggers that could be causing your dog discomfort. By identifying these food intolerances, you can take proactive steps to eliminate problem foods and allow your pet to heal naturally over 6-8 weeks. The testing process is effortless and done entirely at home—just send in a hair sample, and receive your results in just 5 days. Endorsed by functional medicine experts, 5Strands offers a reliable way to transform your pet's health by uncovering hidden food sensitivities. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Tests 650 food items ✙ Fast results ✙ Easy to administer – Not for genetic testing

FAQ

Q: How accurate are dog DNA test kits?

A: Dog DNA test kits are highly accurate, often exceeding 95% accuracy in breed identification. The precision can vary depending on the quality of the kit and the database of breeds and genetic markers it uses.

Q: What specific genetic conditions can be detected by dog DNA test kits?

A: Dog DNA test kits can detect over 250 genetic health conditions, including common ones like hip dysplasia, MDR1, and IVDD. Identifying these conditions early allows you to take preventive measures with your veterinarian.

Q: How do dog DNA test kits determine breed ancestry?

A: These kits compare your dog’s DNA against a vast database of breeds, identifying genetic markers unique to specific breeds. This helps create a detailed breed profile, often accurate down to 1% of your dog's ancestry.

Q: What are the different ways to administer a dog DNA test?

A: Administering a dog DNA test is simple and non-invasive. Most kits use cheek swabs to collect DNA from your dog’s mouth, which is painless and easy to do at home without any stress for your pet.

Q: Do dog DNA test kits help change the way your dog's health is cared for?

A: Yes, by identifying genetic health risks and breed-specific care needs, these kits provide actionable insights that help you and your vet tailor a personalized care plan, enhancing your dog’s overall health and well-being.

