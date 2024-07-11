The 7 Best Cat Carriers of 2024

Our Top Picks

A reliable cat carrier is essential for pet owners, making trips to the vet, travel, or everyday outings far less stressful for you and your feline companion. The right carrier provides a cozy, secure environment, helping cats feel calm and safe while on the move. Whether you’re looking for easy entry, extra ventilation, or durable materials to handle an adventurous kitty, this guide covers the best cat carriers available. From compact carriers perfect for short trips to spacious options with extra features, you’ll find one that fits your cat’s needs and makes every journey smoother.

1 Mr. Pen Cat Carrier Mr. Pen Cat Carrier View on Amazon Taking your feline friend to the vet doesn't have to end in claw marks and pain. Just get them a cat carrier to make the job easier. This carrier comes with three entry pockets, the side, front and top. All of them are secured thanks to sturdy zips and covered with mesh for better air flow and breathability. No matter how sharp your kitty's claws are, they won't be able to tear through the mesh sides. So you can rest assured your cat is comfortable during the journey and can easily be taken out when you reach the vet. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Breathable mesh design ✙ Easy to carry ✙ Ergonomic grip handle – No storage pockets

2 Morpilot Cat Carrier Morpilot Cat Carrier View on Amazon If your cat is used to fluffy beds and mats at home, you need a cat carrier that can match its preferences. This carrier comes with a 5-inch thick fluffy mat to ensure your cat has a soft surface on which to rest. The durable safety zippers ensure your cat doesn't escape during travel and the carrier is secure. The additional shoulder-carry strap makes it easier for you to hold the carrier if you've got a long walk ahead of you. To make things more convenient, it also comes with a foldable bowl for food and water when you're on adventures. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Includes bowl ✙ Additional carrying strap ✙ Has safety zippers – Needs specific cleaning

3 Petmate Cat Carrier Petmate Cat Carrier View on Amazon Sometimes, your pets need a little protection, especially when you're making long journeys in a car or train. This cat carrier is perfect for giving your pet a little space to decompress while keeping them out of harm's way. The two-door design lets you easily place the cat from the side or top, depending on how comfortable they are. Once the doors are secure, you can simply pick the carrier up via the handle, and you're good to go. Since it has no fabric parts, its easy to clean and helps maintain hygiene. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Made from recycled material ✙ Two-door design ✙ Protects from impact damage – Limited weight capacity

4 Amazon Basics 2-Door Pet Travel Carrier Amazon Basics 2-Door Pet Travel Carrier View on Amazon Make travel less stressful for your cat with this sturdy, hard-sided carrier that is designed for easy front and top entry. It’s crafted from durable plastic with steel wire doors and secure screws to keep sections tightly connected. The spring-loaded latches allow smooth, one-handed door operation, while the top door swings open to either side for convenient access. With most of the sides closed off with only small air vents, your cat can stay protected against the elements and in their very own comfort zone. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Easy to carry ✙ Sturdy and durable build ✙ Easy top-load design – No floor mat included

5 Texsens Cat Carrier Texsens Cat Carrier View on Amazon Your cat is just as excited about the world as you are. So don't hide it away in blocky carriers when you can carry it around in a breathable backpack that lets it enjoy the outside world, too! This carrier comes in a convenient bag style with a mesh front and sides for better breathability and vision. Your cat gets to experience the world around you while you make it to your destination hands-free. For added safety, the chest buckles provide extra stability and reduce shoulder strain. This keeps the straps secure while you walk. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Innovative backpack design ✙ Easy to carry around ✙ Secure fastenings and straps – Not for heavier cats

6 MASKEYON Cat Carrier MASKEYON Cat Carrier View on Amazon Give your cat extra space and comfort with this expandable soft-sided carrier that is airline-approved and great for travel. Its expandable design gives you 2x more room than most soft carriers. This comes in handy if your cat has kittens she has to nurse or play around with. The secure zips ensure that whatever entry point you use, your cat stays put even though the longest of journeys. With three entry points and multiple pockets for essentials, this carrier is as functional as it is cozy. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Airline approved design ✙ Expands for more room ✙ Comes with a fleece pad – Net can rip with aggression

7 SportPet Cat Carrier SportPet Cat Carrier View on Amazon Boring cat carriers are so last season - this new patented design is all the hype. With its easy-fit side entry, your cat can get in and out of the carrier with ease. The included waterproof, machine-washable bed adds a cozy touch, and the carrier folds compactly for convenient storage. It has plenty of slits for air supply, and your cat won't feel congested at all. Moreover, there's a neat ergonomic handle to make carrying your cat easier since it doesn't come with any other straps. With its sturdy build and comfortable design, it’s a reliable, pet-friendly choice. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Patented unique design ✙ Offers easy entry ✙ Comes with a bed – Limited indoor space

Q: Is a hard-sided or soft-sided cat carrier better for my nursing cat?

A: A soft-sided carrier is often more comfortable and flexible, providing a cozy environment for nursing cats. However, if extra protection is needed, a hard-sided carrier may offer greater stability and security. Always prioritize comfort and accessibility for both mother and kittens.

Q: How often should I clean the plush bed of my cat carrier?

A: It’s best to clean the plush bed after each use, especially after long trips or vet visits, to maintain hygiene. Machine-washing the bed regularly keeps the carrier fresh, removes odors, and ensures a clean space for your cat every time.

Q: What features help make my cat feel comfortable in the carrier?

A: Look for carriers with ample ventilation, a cozy, washable bed, and an easy-access entry to reduce stress. Soft padding, secure latches, and side openings provide a safe and inviting space, helping your cat feel at ease while traveling.

Q: Can I use a cat carrier for air travel?

A: Many cat carriers are airline-approved, especially soft-sided models, which can fit under most airline seats. Always check your airline’s pet carrier guidelines, including size restrictions, to ensure the carrier meets requirements for safe, comfortable travel.

Q: How can I help my cat feel more relaxed in the carrier?

A: Familiarize your cat with the carrier by leaving it open at home, allowing them to explore freely. Add a favorite blanket or toy, and use calming sprays if needed. This helps create a positive association and reduces anxiety during trips.

