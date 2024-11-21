The 7 Best Probiotics For Dogs of 2024

Our Top Picks

Dogs can often develop digestive issues caused by stress, old age, or overeating, which can lead to problems like diarrhea, constipation, or foul-smelling gas. As a pet parent, it’s your responsibility to address these issues and make your pup more comfortable. But let’s face it, constant vet visits and expensive medications aren’t always an option. That’s where probiotics for dogs come in. In this guide, we’ve rounded up seven of the best options that are both healthy for your furry friend and easy on your wallet. Scroll down to find the perfect probiotic for your pup!

1 Native Pet Probiotics for Dogs Native Pet Probiotics for Dogs View on Amazon Whether it’s a trip to the groomer or fireworks on the Fourth of July, stress can wreak havoc on your dog’s digestive system. Thankfully, these probiotics help stabilize their gut and reduce stress-related upset tummies so they can feel calm and comfortable no matter what situation they're in. The powder form makes it simple and easy to use, and even easier for your dog to consume. And that simplicity extends to the formula itself. Only four ingredients are used, including a powerful probiotic blend, Jerusalem artichoke, pumpkin seed, and bone broth, which dogs universally adore. Plus, the formula, created by vet nutritionists, is free from fillers and works quickly to soothe your pup's gut! Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Alleviate stress-induced digestive issues ✙ Vet-created ✙ Includes prebiotics – May not suit dogs with allergies

2 Fera Pet Organics Probiotics for Dogs Fera Pet Organics Probiotics for Dogs View on Amazon When your dog’s gut is healthy, they can absorb nutrients better, which translates to more energy for walks, fetch, and play dates. These probiotics can bring back that playful energy your dog used to have as a young pup. Each scoop gives them 5 billion CFUs and contains 12 strains of beneficial bacteria to ensure your furry friend receives comprehensive digestive support. Along with supporting digestion, these probiotics also give your dog a healthier coat and improved metabolism. It's also veterinarian-formulated and flavorless, so not only is it easy for your dog to ingest, but it’s also 100% safe. The best part, though, is that it’s made without any fillers, colors, or preservatives—just organic ingredients like acacia, agave inulin, and fructooligosaccharides to keep your dog's gut happy and healthy! Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Veterinarian-approved formula ✙ Contains prebiotics ✙ Flavorless for fussy pets – Does not include a scoop

3 Zesty Paws Probiotics for Dogs Zesty Paws Probiotics for Dogs View on Amazon Think of these probiotics as an invisible shield to protect your dog from seasonal illnesses. By supporting their gut health, they strengthen their immune system and make them more resilient to infections, resulting in fewer vet visits and more peace of mind for you! It includes good gut bacteria like Lactobacillus acidophilus and L. plantarum to keep your pup's digestive system thriving. As an added bonus, each bite includes DE111, which is a clinically studied strain that helps maintain gut flora and supports their immune health. The best part, though, is that it contains 3 billion CFU per chew, so they deliver powerful benefits for dogs of all sizes and ages. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Comes in a chewy bite form ✙ Tasty chicken flavor ✙ Supports immune system – Flavor could be a bit strong for sensitive dogs

4 Zesty Paws Probiotics for Dogs Zesty Paws Probiotics for Dogs View on Amazon When it comes to your dog’s well-being, you want the best advice and care possible. That’s why these probiotics are veterinarian-formulated, so you can be sure that your pup gets a blend that’s both safe and highly effective. They combine the power of prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics, to give your dog complete support for their gut and immune system. It also includes superior ingredients like DE111 Bacillus subtilis and VitaFiber, which add even more support for a healthy gut, smooth digestion, and a strong immune system. And with added Gingever and LBiome, your pup gets extra support for gut motility and even a balanced microbiome! Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Created by veterinarian ✙ Clinically studied DE111 ✙ Pre ✙ post & probiotic bites – May not suit pets with strict diets

5 Well Loved Probiotics for Dogs Well Loved Probiotics for Dogs View on Amazon Does your doggy struggle with itchy skin or seasonal allergies? These probiotics do more than just improve gut health—they also help reduce allergy symptoms by balancing your dog’s immune system. The formula is a blend of prebiotics, probiotics, and digestive enzymes that work together to support healthy digestion, build immune strength, and provide allergy relief. It's free from grains, dairy, and sugar, so you can be sure it’s as safe for your pup as it is helpful. Plus, they're made to taste delicious, so your pup will think they’re getting a treat while reaping all the health benefits! Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Aids in itchy skin relief ✙ Includes digestive enzymes ✙ Helps absorb nutrients – Some dogs may dislike the taste

6 VETRISCIENCE Probiotics for Dogs VETRISCIENCE Probiotics for Dogs View on Amazon Knowing you’re doing everything to keep your fur baby healthy is every pet parent's responsibility. These probiotics offer a natural way to support your dog’s overall well-being, so you can rest assured you’re giving them the best care possible on a daily basis. They really go the extra mile by giving your dog 7.5 billion CFU from 8 powerful strains of beneficial bacteria. The dual-action blend of probiotics and prebiotics works together to promote long-term gut health, immunity, and even allergy management. And with NASC certifications and third-party testing, you can trust its quality without worrying about feeding your dog artificial flavors or synthetic ingredients! Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 8-strain probiotic blend ✙ Large quantity ✙ Cotains 7.5 billion CFU per capsule – Capsules can be a little difficult to open

7 PetLab Co. Probiotics for Dogs PetLab Co. Probiotics for Dogs View on Amazon Does your dog constantly lick their paws and scratch at itchy spots no matter how many treats you bribe them with? These probiotics help with this by balancing yeast levels in your dog’s body to soothe itchy skin and reduce excessive paw licking. They include 8 strains of beneficial bacteria, prebiotics like Inulin, and pumpkin, not only to support healthy yeast levels but also to promote better digestion. All these beneficial ingredients take care of occasional diarrhea or constipation, making your pup comfortable from the inside out. Plus, they’re NASC certified and manufactured in the USA, so you can feel confident about giving your furry friend the care they deserve! Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Supports healthy yeast levels ✙ Contains inulin ✙ Pork flavored – Price is higher than others

FAQ

Q: How do probiotics for dogs differ from probiotics made for humans?

A: Probiotics for dogs are specifically designed to match a dog’s unique digestive system and gut microbiome. While human probiotics focus on strains beneficial for people, dog probiotics often include bacteria strains like Lactobacillus acidophilus and Bifidobacterium animalis, which cater to dogs’ dietary habits and biological needs. Human probiotics may not provide the same benefits for dogs and could even upset their stomachs. Dog probiotics also consider common canine issues like gas, diarrhea, or allergies, while being flavored or formulated for easy administration.

Q: What is the role of CFUs (colony-forming units) in probiotics?

A: CFUs, or colony-forming units, indicate the number of active bacteria in a probiotic supplement. This number tells you how potent the probiotic is. A higher CFU count means more beneficial bacteria to support your dog’s gut health. For dogs, a range of 1–10 billion CFUs is common and effective, depending on their size and health needs. The CFUs ensure enough bacteria survive the journey through your dog’s digestive system to colonize their gut, which helps improve digestion, immune function, and overall well-being.

Q: Are there any side effects associated with giving probiotics to dogs?

A: Probiotics are generally safe for dogs, but some may experience mild side effects as their gut adjusts. Common side effects include gas, bloating, or temporary diarrhea, which usually go away in a few days. If these symptoms persist or worsen, it’s best to consult your veterinarian. Additionally, some probiotics contain ingredients like artificial flavors or fillers that may cause allergic reactions in sensitive dogs.

Q: What ingredients should I avoid in dog probiotics to ensure they are safe?

A: Avoid probiotics containing artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, or fillers, as these can irritate your dog’s stomach or cause allergic reactions. Ingredients like added sugar, xylitol (toxic to dogs), or excessive grains are unnecessary and should be avoided. Watch out for low-quality probiotics that lack transparency about their bacterial strains or CFU count. Opt for products free from common allergens like soy, dairy, or gluten if your dog has sensitivities.

Q: How long does it typically take to see results after starting probiotics for dogs?

A: You might notice some benefits, like reduced gas or better stool consistency, within the first few days of giving your dog probiotics. However, for more significant improvements—such as better skin, increased energy, or allergy relief—it can take 4–6 weeks of consistent use. Results can vary depending on your dog’s specific health issues and the quality of the probiotic.

