The Best Amazon Pet DNA Test Kits for 2024

Investing in a pet DNA test kit isn’t just about satisfying your curiosity. It’s a fun and insightful way to understand your furry friend better! From discovering their breed mix to uncovering potential health risks, these test kits offer valuable information that can help you provide tailored care. Feel more confident as you dig into their ancestry, track down distant relatives, or get ahead of any genetic health concerns. A pet DNA test gives you all the answers you didn’t know you needed. Ready to learn more about your best friend? Let’s explore the top pet DNA kits available on Amazon!

1 Embark Pet DNA Test Kit, Blue Embark Pet DNA Test Kit, Blue View on Amazon Ever wondered what makes your furry friend so unique? Get your hands on this amazing pet DNA test kit that offers a deeper dive into your dog's genetics, helping you understand their breed, and health risks, and even find long-lost relatives. With its breed identification covering over 350 breeds (including some wild cousins like dingoes and wolves), it's like opening a window into your dog’s ancestry. The kit also tests for more than 270 health conditions, giving you proactive insights for better care. What’s even cooler? You can connect your pup with their extended family through Embark's one-of-a-kind relative finder. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Identifies over 350 breeds ✙ Offers a unique canine relative finder ✙ Tests for over 270 genetic health conditions – Limited to canine testing only

2 Embark Pet DNA Test Kit, Yellow Embark Pet DNA Test Kit, Yellow View on Amazon This pet DNA test kit will take the guess game out and help you discover your pup’s ancestry. With the ability to screen over 350 breeds, this kit gives you an incredibly accurate breed breakdown, thanks to its research-grade genotyping platform developed with Cornell University. It’s not just about identifying breeds either – the kit can also connect your dog with relatives through Embark's unique canine relative finder. From easy-to-follow instructions to excellent customer service, you’ll be kept informed throughout the process, with results arriving in just a few weeks. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Can discover close canine relatives ✙ Easy-to-follow instructions ✙ Supports dog health and welfare – Requires the swab to stay in the mouth for 60 seconds

3 Embark Pet DNA Test Kit, Green Embark Pet DNA Test Kit, Green View on Amazon This pet DNA test kit also helps you figure out your purebred dog's health or traits. Moreover, it has the ability to test for over 250 genetic health conditions, offering detailed insights into your dog’s potential risks. With all this knowledge, you can plan ahead with your vet. Whether it’s confirming your dog’s breed or uncovering fascinating genetic traits like the “always-hungry” gene, this test gives you a detailed view of your pet’s genetic profile. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Provides breed confirmation for purebred dogs ✙ Comprehensive health screening ✙ Offers insights on 35+ traits – Updates may not always be timely

4 Basepaws Pet DNA Test Kit Basepaws Pet DNA Test Kit View on Amazon If you have a cat whose genetic makeup or potential health risks are not known to you, this pet DNA test kit that’s specifically for cats is your best bet. It is a fun and easy way to discover the hidden secrets of your feline friend’s DNA. With insights into over 20 breeds, 50 traits, and 40+ genetic diseases, this test is like getting a health and ancestry report all in one. What sets it apart? It’s the only cat DNA test that also checks for oral health issues, so you can tackle problems like bad breath and periodontal disease before they escalate. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Screens for 40+ genetic diseases ✙ Includes oral health analysis ✙ Easy-to-use with a prepaid mailer – Limited to cat DNA testing

5 Wisdom Health Pet DNA Test Kit, Comprehensive Wisdom Health Pet DNA Test Kit, Comprehensive View on Amazon Get a comprehensive understanding of your dog’s breed and health with this reliable pet DNA test kit. This one is one of the most detailed tests on the market, screening for over 365 breeds and 265 genetic health conditions. With this kit, you’ll also get insights into more than 50 traits that explain your dog’s unique appearance and characteristics. Plus, it’s a fun way to discover your dog’s relatives, thanks to its extensive database. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Identifies 365+ dog breeds ✙ Tested on over 4 million pets worldwide ✙ Connects dogs with relatives – Swab process can be tricky for some dogs

6 Wisdom Health Pet DNA Test Kit, 1 Pack Wisdom Health Pet DNA Test Kit, 1 Pack View on Amazon Take away the awkward guess and learn about your dog’s breed and potential health risks as accurately as possible with this pet DNA test kit. This one offers one of the most accurate breed detections on the market, screening over 365 breeds to give you detailed insights into your furry friend’s ancestry. Along with breed information, this kit provides health insights by testing for 30+ genetic conditions, helping you plan with your vet for any potential risks. The painless swab process and fast, accurate results make this test perfect for pet parents looking to learn more about their dog’s background and health. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Accurate breed identification ✙ Comprehensive health screening ✙ Detailed trait analysis – Sample collection can be tricky

7 Wisdom Health Pet DNA Test Kit, MDR1 Wisdom Health Pet DNA Test Kit, MDR1 View on Amazon If you're eager to uncover your dog’s breed heritage, this pet DNA test provides the most accurate breed detection, screening for over 365 breeds to give you a detailed look at your dog’s ancestry. What’s ven cooler is that it could help you trace your pup’s ancestry back three generations! It also includes an MDR1 test to check for any medication sensitivities, making it useful for health care planning. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Includes MDR1 test for medication sensitivities ✙ Identifies 365+ dog breeds ✙ Highly accurate – Swabbing process might be challenging for puppies

Q: Can pet DNA tests detect health risks?

A: Yes, many pet DNA test kits, especially premium versions, can detect genetic predispositions to certain health conditions. These tests screen for various markers associated with diseases like hip dysplasia, heart conditions, and certain cancers. While a positive result doesn’t mean your pet will definitely develop the condition, it allows you to be proactive about their care by working with your veterinarian on preventive measures or monitoring.

Q: How accurate are pet DNA tests?

A: The accuracy of pet DNA tests depends on the size of the company’s breed database and the technology used. Most reputable brands boast accuracy rates between 90% and 99%. The larger the database of known breeds and genetic markers, the more precise the results. However, for mixed breeds or rare dog/cat breeds, the accuracy may vary slightly depending on how well-represented those breeds are in the database.

Q: Can pet DNA tests identify mixed-breed pets accurately?

A: Yes, pet DNA tests are designed to detect even the smallest percentages of different breeds in mixed-breed pets. By analyzing markers specific to certain breeds, these tests can provide a breakdown of breed ancestry, sometimes down to 1%. For pets with complex genetic backgrounds, some results might show a broader category like “village dog,” indicating a blend of ancient, non-purebred ancestry.

Q: Will my pet’s age affect the DNA test results?

A: Age does not impact the accuracy of a pet DNA test. Whether your pet is a young puppy or a senior dog, their DNA remains the same throughout their life. However, if your pet has recently undergone a medical procedure like a blood transfusion, it’s best to wait a few months before testing, as this could temporarily affect the sample.

Q: Can pet DNA tests identify rare breeds?

A: Most pet DNA test kits can identify rare breeds, especially if the test uses a large and diverse reference database. While popular breeds are more commonly represented, high-quality tests that partner with research institutions often include rare and regional breeds, allowing for broader breed identification. However, very rare breeds with little global presence may still be harder to pinpoint with exact precision.

