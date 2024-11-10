The Best Cat Litters for Odor in 2024

Our Top Picks

Keeping a cat indoors can bring joy, fulfillment, and lots of unwanted smells. After all, you have to keep multiple litter boxes in highly accessible places. However, the good news is the right cat litter for odor can prevent these smells and keep them to a minimum. Cat litters specifically designed for odors come in a variety of materials, including wood, clay, and even natural materials like corn. Keeping this in mind, we've rounded some of our personal favorite cat litter options that are popular for their odor control. Give them a try and you'll wonder how you ever lived without them.

1 Dr. Elsey's Ultra Cat Litter for Odor Dr. Elsey View on Amazon Bentonite is one of the most popular litter types, and this specific bentonite cat litter is known for its high absorbency and clumping properties. It consists of hard-clumping, medium-grain clay that helps form solid clumps that trap odors effectively. The use of medium-sized grains also automatically translate to less tracking and low-dust, particularly beneficial for sensitive cats and owners who struggle with allergies. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Hard clumping action ✙ Medium-sized grains ✙ Dust-free – Quite heavy

2 Arm & Hammer Cat Litter for Odor Arm & Hammer Cat Litter for Odor View on Amazon ARM & HAMMER's baking soda-based cleaning products are great, but the formula is even more effective when used in their cat litter. In fact, they provide a guaranteed 14-day odor control. Aside from baking soda, they also use an advanced formula that seals and destroys odors on contact. This patented formula includes moisture-activated Micro-Granules that form a tight seal around odors. The hard-clumping ability is further improved with plant-derived particles that literally create rock-solid and easy to scoop clumps. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Includes baking soda ✙ Uses patented formula ✙ Plant-derived particles for strong clumping – Requires frequent refills

3 Fresh Step Advanced Cat Litter for Odor Fresh Step Advanced Cat Litter for Odor View on Amazon This cat litter is designed to freshen up the home every time it is disturbed. It includes the power of Febreze combined with the fresh scent of Gain to mask odors and keep the litter box smelling clean. Its advanced Ammonia Block Technology and use of activated charcoal helps neutralize and block the strong smell of cat urine. The formula is also designed to quickly absorb liquids to make sure that the litter box remains dry and comfortable for the cat. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Fresh Gain scent ✙ Ammonia Block technology ✙ Uses activated charcoal – Higher price point

4 Purina Cat Litter for Odor Purina Cat Litter for Odor View on Amazon If you don't want synthetic scents overwhelming you or disturbing your sensitive cat, this cat litter is the one to get. It comes with all the benefits of activated charcoal, like our previous pick, but without the artificial scents. The litter is also free from added dyes or excessive dust, which is great for cats - and owners - who struggle with respiratory issues. Plus, it weighs significantly less than other popular litter brands and is easier to carry, pour, and store. Despite being lighter, it still provides the same volume of litter as heavier options. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lightweight ✙ Unscented ✙ Low-dust – Tends to track

5 World's Best Cat Litter for Odor World View on Amazon This may not be the World's Best Cat Litter, but it sure does come close. It's made from whole-kernel corn and provides a natural approach to odor control without any harmful chemicals or artificial perfumes. Despite being entirely natural, the formula effectively absorbs odors to keep the litter box smelling fresh without the need for added fragrances. To top it all off, the litter is flushable and septic-safe, so you can dispose of waste easily without worrying about harming plumbing or the environment. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Natural ingredients ✙ Flushable ✙ No added fragrances – Requires frequent replacements

6 ÖKOCAT Cat Litter for Odor ÖKOCAT Cat Litter for Odor View on Amazon Instead of controlling odor, this cat litter actually targets it at the source. It uses wood fiber to naturally prevent enzymes from bonding with liquids and waste. This action stops the creation of ammonia, the chemical compound that's considered to be the main source of odor in cat litter boxes. Not only that, but the precision-cut wood fiber absorbs liquid on contact and forms solid clumps that make it super easy to scoop regularly. Additionally, the litter is made from sustainably sourced wood, is biodegradable and decomposes quickly and cleanly. It does not contain harmful chemicals, toxic dyes, artificial fragrances, or mined substances like clay or silica. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Prevents ammonia smells ✙ Forms hard clumps ✙ Sustainably-sourced materials – Not dust-free

FAQ

Q: Is scented or unscented cat litter better for controlling odor?

A: Scented litters are good at masking bad smells, which is great if you want your home to smell fresh. But, some cats don’t like strong fragrances and might avoid the litter box if it's too perfumed. Unscented litters focus on absorbing smells rather than covering them up, which can work well if your cat is sensitive to scents.

Q: How often should I change the litter to maintain optimal odor control?

A: To keep your home smelling fresh, you should scoop your cat's litter box every day. Removing waste regularly helps control odors before they become too strong. Besides scooping, it’s a good idea to completely change the litter every 2-4 weeks, depending on the type of litter you use and how many cats you have. For multiple cats, you might need to change it more often.

Q: Does the litter box design impact odor control?

A: Yes, the design of the litter box does affect how much odor you deal with. Covered litter boxes can help trap smells inside, which is great if you don’t want odors spreading around your house. But, they also mean you need to scoop regularly to avoid a big buildup of smells inside. Top-entry boxes can help reduce litter tracking, which keeps the surrounding area cleaner and helps with odor too. High-walled boxes are useful for cats that like to dig a lot of pee near the sides.

Q: Can I flush clumping cat litter down the toilet?

A: No, it’s generally not a good idea to flush clumping cat litter down the toilet. Clumping litter, especially clay-based ones, can expand and cause serious plumbing clogs. Even some natural litters that say they're flushable can still lead to issues, depending on your pipes. Plus, cat waste may contain bacteria that aren’t good for the water supply.

Q: Are natural or eco-friendly cat litters effective in odor control?

A: Litters made from materials like wood, corn, or wheat often have natural scents that help mask bad smells. For example, wood-based litters have a fresh pine smell that keeps things from getting too stinky. Corn and wheat litters also absorb moisture well, which helps control odors. These litters are also biodegradable, making them better for the environment.

