The Best Dog Toothpaste of 2024 for Canine Oral Health

Our Top Picks

No dog likes having their teeth brushed, but it’s a must-do for good health. While some dogs may tolerate it, I’ve yet to meet one that actually enjoys it! Using a quality dog toothpaste can make the job smoother. Dog-specific toothpaste is essential, as human toothpaste is harmful to pets. The best options are made to taste and smell good, so your dog is more likely to let you get close. To help you choose, we have rounded some of the top picks on the market, evaluating everything from ingredients to scent and consistency for a truly helpful guide.

1 Arterra Dog Toothpaste Arterra Dog Toothpaste View on Amazon This is our first choice when it comes to keeping bad dog breath in check. This toothpaste doesn’t just mask odors; it helps protect your dog’s oral health by tackling early-stage decay head-on. With nano-hydroxyapatite in the mix, it cleans teeth effectively and knocks out tartar while freshening breath in a single go. Buyers appreciate that it’s made from plant-based ingredients with a natural flavor—something most dogs enjoy. Each 4oz tube comes in a convenient three-pack, making it easy to stay stocked up for long-term use. Combining vet-grade dental care and safe ingredients, this toothpaste does more than just keep those teeth pearly; it offers solid, trustworthy care for your dog’s health. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Advanced remineralization ✙ Nano-hydroxyapatite technology ✙ Plant-based formula – It may not smell good to humans

2 Petlab Co. Dog Toothpaste Petlab Co. Dog Toothpaste View on Amazon This dental powder offers a convenient way to keep your small dog's mouth healthy. It effectively combats tartar and bad breath with just one scoop sprinkled over food each day. Many users appreciate how easy it is to use, seamlessly fitting into their pets' routines. The gentle formula is tailored for small breeds, providing a hassle-free solution to dental care. With regular use, you can expect noticeable improvements in your dog’s dental hygiene and overall freshness. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Mess-free powder application ✙ Targets tartar buildup ✙ Vet-reviewed formula – Only suitable for small dogs

3 VETRISCIENCE Dog Toothpaste VETRISCIENCE Dog Toothpaste View on Amazon This dental powder streamlines oral care for both dogs and cats, working to reduce plaque, tartar, and promote fresher breath. With a clinically proven formula, just sprinkle a scoop over your pet’s food for quick and easy application. Many pet owners have seen marked improvements in their pets’ dental health, thanks to ingredients like cranberry extract and yucca schidigera. The powder is flavorless, making it easy to incorporate into your pet’s daily routine. While a few pets might need a little time to adjust, this small hurdle doesn’t affect the overall effectiveness. For busy pet parents, it’s a straightforward, brush-free way to keep those furry smiles healthy and clean. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Clinically proven formula ✙ Flavorless for easy use ✙ Supports plaque control – Slight powder residue

4 Vet's Best Dog Toothpaste Vet View on Amazon This enzymatic dog toothpaste offers a veterinarian-formulated solution for keeping your dog's teeth clean and breath fresh. The soothing gel combines aloe, neem oil, and baking soda to tackle plaque and tartar effectively, without harsh chemicals. With natural flavors, it’s designed to make dental care more enjoyable, simplifying the routine. The toothpaste is easy to apply and integrates smoothly into daily habits, brightening teeth and freshening breath between vet visits. While some dogs may be a bit particular about the grape flavor, and the consistency might feel thick for a few, these minor details don’t detract from its gentle, effective performance. With regular use, it helps maintain a healthier mouth and keeps your dog feeling great. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Vet-approved formula ✙ Made with natural ingredients ✙ Convenient 12-pack option – Some dogs may not enjoy the grape flavor

5 Barkle Dog Toothpaste Barkle Dog Toothpaste View on Amazon Keep your dog's mouth fresh and clean with this easy-to-use teeth cleaning gel. It helps remove plaque and tartar while eliminating bad breath. Simply apply the gel with the included finger brush to your dog's teeth. Results are often noticeable quickly, making for fresher kisses from your furry friend. While it can be a bit messy during use, the straightforward process and effective results make it worthwhile. With a tasty mint flavor, this daily routine is one your dog will enjoy! Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Clinically proven formula ✙ Easy to use with finger brush ✙ Dogs love the mint taste. – Can be messy during use

6 Petsmile Dog Toothpaste Petsmile Dog Toothpaste View on Amazon Keeping your pet's teeth healthy can be easy. This pet toothpaste helps control plaque and tartar while freshening breath. You don’t need to Keeping your pet’s teeth healthy can be easy with this VOHC-accepted pet toothpaste, the only one recognized for its safety and effectiveness. It helps control plaque and tartar while freshening breath—all without the need for brushing, making it ideal for pets who aren’t fans of brushing. With tasty flavors, it’s something pets look forward to in their routine. Vets recommend it for keeping teeth clean and promoting overall oral health. While it might be priced a bit higher than other options, the convenience and proven results make it a solid choice. Just be mindful that it may cause mild dryness in some pets’ mouths, so always provide fresh water nearby. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Promotes dental health ✙ Safe human-grade ingredients ✙ No brushing required – Drying for some users

7 Arm & Hammer Dog Toothpaste Arm & Hammer Dog Toothpaste View on Amazon Keeping your dog’s teeth clean is important for their health. This toothpaste helps get rid of bad breath while making their gums and teeth stronger. Many dog owners like that it has baking soda, which helps clean and freshen up their mouths. It comes in different tasty flavors, making brushing feel like a treat. You just put some toothpaste on your finger or a brush and let your dog lick it off. It’s gentle enough to use every day and is safe for all dogs and puppies. Some dogs might not care much about the flavor, but that doesn’t change how well it works. Overall, this toothpaste is a great way to help keep your dog’s teeth healthy without the hassle of regular brushing. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Gentle on gums ✙ Chicken flavor dogs love ✙ Enzymatic formula – Indifferent to the flavor for some dogs

8 ARK NATURALS Dog Toothpaste ARK NATURALS Dog Toothpaste View on Amazon This brushless toothpaste makes it easy to keep your dog's teeth clean and freshen their breath. Made for large breeds, these dental chews help stop plaque and tartar while using natural ingredients like alfalfa and clove to fight bad breath. The special texture cleans teeth as your dog chews, making it fun for them. Just give your dog one or two chews each day to help their dental health. It replaces the need for traditional brushing while giving your furry friend a tasty treat. However, some dogs may ignore the chews. Still, it’s a good choice for pet owners who want a simple way to help their dogs have healthier mouths and it’s an easy solution for better oral care. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Convenient dental care ✙ Natural breath freshener ✙ 5-in-1 formula – Some dogs may ignore chews

FAQ

Q: Why is it important to use toothpaste specifically made for dogs?

A: Dog-specific toothpaste is crucial because human toothpaste contains ingredients like xylitol and fluoride, which are toxic to dogs. These ingredients can lead to severe health issues, including liver damage and neurological problems. A good dog toothpaste offers antibacterial action and supports dental health safely.

Q: What should I look for in a safe dog toothpaste?

A: Look for dog toothpastes that are free from artificial colors, preservatives, and foaming agents like sodium lauryl sulfate. The best options have USDA-certified organic ingredients and natural flavors that are safe for pets to swallow.

Q: Can flavored toothpaste be harmful to my dog?

A: Some flavored dog toothpastes contain artificial ingredients and chemicals that may not be ideal for your dog’s health. Choose toothpastes with natural, recognizable flavors like peppermint essential oil instead of vague “peppermint” flavors, which can contain synthetic additives.

Q: Does my dog need toothpaste even if they chew dental treats?

A: Yes, while dental treats help with oral hygiene, they don’t replace the benefits of brushing with toothpaste. Toothpaste specifically targets plaque, bacteria, and tartar buildup, giving your dog’s mouth a more thorough clean than treats alone can provide.

Q: Is baking soda safe to use in dog toothpaste?

A: Baking soda is safe and effective for dogs in small amounts. It naturally whitens, deodorizes, and cleans, making it a popular ingredient in many organic dog toothpastes. Just make sure to use a toothpaste formulated for dogs to avoid any risk of overuse.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.