The Best Puppy Play Pens of 2024: Reviewed

Bringing home a new puppy is exciting. Puppies bring immeasurable joy, boundless energy, and, yes, a bit of chaos. Unfortunately, that excitement can quickly turn into fatigue as owners hover over their puppies all day to ensure their safety. To ease this burden, many owners turn to a puppy play pen. These pens provide a secure and confined space for puppies to play, rest, and explore, giving owners peace of mind while allowing their puppies some freedom. If you're a new puppy owner, we've reviewed a bunch of puppy play pens on the market to help narrow down your search. Check out top-rated picks below.

1 SereneLife Puppy Play Pen SereneLife Puppy Play Pen View on Amazon This puppy play pen provides everything you need to give your puppy a safe yet spacious area to play in. It comes with eight large panels that you can easily set up or put away as needed. Each panel is made up of scratch-resistant Oxford cloth that can withstand even the most active pets. The panels' mesh design ensures extra ventilation and visibility for added safety. To add to its portability, the play pen also comes with a collapsible food and water bowl. Plus, the easily removable zippered top is great for pets who require occasional handling, such as smaller puppies. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 8 foldable panels ✙ Oxford cloth with mesh design ✙ Comes with collapsible bowl – Attached floor mat is not waterproof

2 Akinerri Puppy Play Pen Akinerri Puppy Play Pen View on Amazon If your puppy tends to make a mess during play, this puppy play pen comes with a waterproof floor mat to help you clean up. After all, there's nothing better than occasionally allowing our puppies to be their rowdy selves. This play pen is also the best thing to bring along when traveling with your pup. It has a highly portable, foldable design and comes with a carry case to put it away or carry it when needed. Additionally, it features storage pockets for treats and a side mesh pocket for storing water bottles to keep your pup hydrated during play. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Waterproof mat ✙ Side pockets ✙ Comes with carry case – Tricky to fold back up

3 IRIS Puppy Play Pen IRIS Puppy Play Pen View on Amazon This is one heavy-duty puppy play pen that is designed to make your life easier. Instead of having to place your puppy into the pen, this play pen features a door that allows easy access to your pup. The pen features multiple panels and also offers the ability to add more panels to expand the pen as your tiny puppy grows older. Plus, for particularly active pups, this pen features anti-skid rubber feet that not only protect your floors but also keep your puppy from pushing the pen all over the place. Lastly, in terms of materials, the pen features heavy-duty molded plastic construction that is easy to clean and durable. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Customizable panels ✙ Anti-skid rubber feet ✙ Durable material – Not very travel-friendly

4 Amazon Basics Puppy Play Pen Amazon Basics Puppy Play Pen View on Amazon Our next puppy play pen comes from an Amazon brand and has tens of thousands of positive reviews online. It features a simple octagonal design that is common to many puppy play pens on the market. But what's not typical is its rounded edges that protect your pet from potential injuries. Additionally, the pen features 8 ground anchors that you can use to construct any shape you prefer or to block off a space in the house, such as the kitchen. Plus, the pen's rust-proof iron construction is not only durable but can also complement your interior. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Rounded edges ✙ Customizable shapes ✙ Rust-proof iron – Clips are a little awkward to install

5 MYPET Puppy Play Pen MYPET Puppy Play Pen View on Amazon Our favorite thing about this puppy play pen is the versatility it offers. The pen is designed to be used both indoors and outdoors. Its built-in carpet-gripping feet prevent it from being pushed around on the carpet or grass. It also has skid-resistant pads on the bottom that prevent damage or slipping on hard floors. The small door on the pen can swing freely for easy access or be locked to contain your pet, whichever you prefer. The spacious 5.5 foot area of the pen provides ample space for any pup to play and explore, but if that doesn't seem like enough, you also have the option to add additional panels to expand the space. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Anti-skid pads ✙ Gripping feet ✙ Lockable door – Tight springs make setup difficult

6 PEEKABOO Puppy Play Pen PEEKABOO Puppy Play Pen View on Amazon The standout feature of this puppy play pen is the included floor mat. The mat is made of thick oxford material that is durable enough to last for years to come. The vinyl material is both water-resistant and safe against harmful UV rays, so it can withstand just about any weather. In terms, of placement, the pad comes attached with Velcro, which makes it easy to fix up. Plus, when you're ready to put it away, it's incredibly lightweight and easy to store. Enough about the mat; the play pen itself is made up of durable metal wire and features 8 panels that can be easily configured to create a variety of shapes and sizes. It also has a height of 24 inches, that is tall enough to prevent even the most determined escape artists from getting out. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Thick oxford material mat ✙ Durable metal wire ✙ Comes with ground stakes – Does not include grips for smooth surfaces

7 SlowTon Puppy Play Pen SlowTon Puppy Play Pen View on Amazon We included this puppy play pen for readers with multiple pets needing extra space. Essentially, it combines two pens into a single, larger pen, providing ample room for your furry friends to play and move around comfortably. The pen has a detachable bottom that lets your pets connect with nature or protect them, as needed. The breathable, transparent mesh walls not only provide excellent visibility but also ensure proper ventilation for your pets. Plus, it comes with 8 ground nails to prevent them from being flipped over or pushed around. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Large space ✙ Detachable bottom ✙ Breathable mesh walls – Not suitable for energetic dogs

Q: How do I choose the right size playpen for my puppy?

A: To choose the right size playpen for your puppy, start by measuring your puppy’s height and length. Make sure the playpen is big enough for them to stand, turn around, and play comfortably. If your puppy is still growing, consider a larger size to accommodate their adult size. A good rule of thumb is to pick a pen that's at least four times your puppy’s size. This gives them plenty of space to move around and stay comfortable.

Q: Can I use a puppy playpen for other pets?

A: Yes, you can use a puppy playpen for other small pets like rabbits, guinea pigs, or kittens. Just make sure the playpen is suitable for their specific needs and behaviors. For instance, check that the spacing between the bars is small enough to prevent escapes and that the material is safe for your pet. Adding some bedding will help make it a comfortable space for them.

Q: How do I introduce my puppy to the playpen?

A: Introducing your puppy to the playpen can be simple and fun. Start by placing the playpen in a quiet, familiar area. Let your puppy explore the playpen with the door open at first, so they don’t feel trapped. Gradually increase the time they spend inside with the door closed. Always use positive reinforcement, like praise and treats, to make the playpen a happy place for your puppy. With patience, they'll quickly get used to their new space!

Q: How long can I leave my puppy in the playpen?

A: You can leave your puppy in the playpen for short periods, generally up to 2-3 hours at a time. Just make sure they have consistent access to a comfy bed and water. It's also important to take regular breaks for bathroom needs, exercise, and playtime. Puppies have a lot of energy and need plenty of interaction and stimulation, so avoid leaving them in the playpen for too long without attention. If you're going to be away for longer periods, consider arranging for someone to check on your puppy or give them some playtime. Consistent breaks and interactions will help keep your puppy happy and healthy.

Q: What should I put inside the playpen for my puppy?

A: Inside the playpen, make sure to include a few essentials to keep your puppy comfortable and entertained. Start with a cozy bed or blanket where they can rest. Add a water bowl that won’t easily tip over. Include a variety of toys, such as chew toys, squeaky toys, and puzzle toys, to keep them engaged. If you're house training, place some puppy pads in a designated corner. You can also add a small bowl of kibble or some treats for snack time.

