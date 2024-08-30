The Top 6 Automatic Litter Boxes of 2024

Our Top Picks

Although cats are usually thought of as low-maintenance pets, there is one thing that everyone hates about having a cat: cleaning the litter box. These boxes are dirty, smelly, and need to be cleaned often. That being said, modern technology has made it much easier to clean the litter box. The market is going crazy for automatic litter boxes. These gadgets take care of the dirty work, so you can enjoy being a cat owner. This article will help you choose the best automatic litter box for your cat by reviewing six of the most popular models currently available. Let's look at them below.

1 Bastrumi Automatic Litter Box Bastrumi Automatic Litter Box View on Amazon Despite being able to fit in incredibly compact spaces, this automatic litter box nonetheless has a very spacious interior. It has a generous 65L capacity and is perfect for cats ranging from 2.2 to 18 pounds. The entry height is user-friendly for cats with shorter legs or mobility issues, at 5.5 inches (without a tray stopper) or 8.1 inches (with a tray stopper). The litter box also features a patented integrated design with a trash bin to prevent accidents. It includes safety mechanisms and smart sensors that pause operation if your cat approaches or weight changes are detected. Plus, you can connect it to your phone thanks to the smart app compatibility. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Large capacity ✙ Self-cleaning feature ✙ Smart App control – Difficult set up

2 Smartelf Automatic Litter Box Smartelf Automatic Litter Box View on Amazon You might think an automatic litter box may not be able to clean as well as you do, but this one does. This litter box features a specially designed automatic scooping arm that mimics human scooping actions and ensures that no litter sticks to the box's interior. The model also incorporates dual lights that automatically activate after each cleaning cycle to purify the air and control odors. Plus, like our previous pick, it also connects to a dedicated app, which supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, offers real-time tracking of your cat's bathroom habits, and sends alerts when the litter compartment is full. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lightweight and portable ✙ User-friendly app ✙ Has spacious design – Noisy at times

3 PetSafe ScoopFree Automatic Litter Box PetSafe ScoopFree Automatic Litter Box View on Amazon We know that a lot of cat owners aren't sure about litter boxes with lids. That's why this robotic cat litter box gives you a choice of options to fit your needs. You can pick a litter box that is open, a hood that opens from the top, or a hood that opens from the front. The litter box uses PetSafe's own crystal litter, which gets rid of smells better by soaking up pee and drying out solid waste. The crystal litter doesn't track and is almost entirely dust-free. The raking device in the litter box will automatically sweep the waste into a covered area 20 minutes after your cat uses it. It also has motion sensors and a health counter that keep track of how often your cat uses the litter box. This feature can help you keep an eye on your cat's health and spot any problems early on, though we understand that overseeing multiple cats may prove more difficult. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Less tracking ✙ Health counter and motion sensors ✙ Flexible design options – Only compatible with proprietary litter and trays

4 Whisker Litter-Robot 3 Automatic Litter Box Whisker Litter-Robot 3 Automatic Litter Box View on Amazon Litter Robot 3 has been reviewed more than any other robot cat litter box, showing up on many \"best of\" lists and sites. The box is famous for its patented sifting system, which automatically sorts solid trash from clean litter. This litter box also comes with its own Whisker app that lets you know in real-time how the waste drawer is doing and keeps track of how much your cat uses it. Additionally, this thing does a great job of keeping smells under control, thanks to a fully covered trash drawer and a carbon filter that helps trap smells. And even though it takes up a lot of room, it can accommodate up to four cats in a home. Personally, we don't think this is a terrible compromise. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Patented sifting system ✙ Comes with Whisker app ✙ Multi-cat friendly – Takes up space

5 Kelong Automatic Litter Box Kelong Automatic Litter Box View on Amazon If you don't want your litter box to wake you up in the middle of the night, you'll be glad to know that this robot litter box is known for being very quiet. The motor and gears are made to be as quiet as possible and to be comfortable for both cats and people who own them. The modular design of this robot litter box makes it easy to take apart and clean, which isn't the case with other boxes. Plus, it box works with a lot of different types of litter, so you can pick the one that works best for you and your cat. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Silent operation ✙ Easy to deep-clean ✙ Compatible with most litter types – App could be more intuitive

6 Neakasa M1 Automatic Litter Box Neakasa M1 Automatic Litter Box View on Amazon Speaking of automation, this robot cat litter box resembles something from the future. The modern and eye-catching design includes an open top that not only lets cats get in and out more easily but also keeps the inside nice and airy. In addition, the box has five infrared light sensors and four weight sensors to keep your cat safe. Any time it detects a cat, whether inside or outside the unit, the cleaning procedure stops immediately. Its \"Pull and Wrap\" waste disposal method seals trash easily and germ-free in a bag, keeping smells at bay. Additionally, the compatible app provides complete control and tracking options, including information about your cat's usage patterns, entry times, duration, and weight. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Hygienic disposal system ✙ Open-top design ✙ Five infrared sensors – Not compatible with 5G internet

FAQ

Q: How do I set up the wifi connectivity for my automatic litter box?

A: To set up WiFi connectivity for your automatic litter box, start by downloading the manufacturer's app from the App Store or Google Play. Once installed, open the app and follow the instructions to pair your device. This usually involves pressing a button on the litter box to activate pairing mode. Make sure your WiFi network is set to 2.4 GHz, as many devices don't support 5 GHz networks. Enter your WiFi credentials in the app, and the litter box should connect automatically. If you run into issues, check that your phone and the litter box are close to the router for a strong signal.

Q: Can I use scented litter in an automatic litter box?

A: It's generally not recommended to use scented litter in automatic litter boxes. The fragrances can sometimes interfere with the sensors and mechanical parts, causing issues with the box's operation. Additionally, some cats might be sensitive to strong scents, which could discourage them from using the litter box. If you prefer a scented environment, consider using an odor-neutralizing spray around the box instead.

Q: Can an automatic litter box be placed on the carpet?

A: It's best to avoid placing automatic litter boxes directly on the carpet. These units need a stable, flat surface to function correctly, and carpets can interfere with the sensors and weight detection systems. Plus, the softer surface might cause the box to be uneven, affecting the self-cleaning process.

Q: What happens to automatic litter boxes if the power goes out?

A: If the power goes out, automatic litter boxes will stop functioning since they rely on electricity to operate. The self-cleaning process will be paused, and the box won't sift or rake the litter until power is restored. Once the power comes back on, most models will resume normal operation automatically, but it's a good idea to check the box and make sure everything is working properly. Some boxes might lose their settings, so you might need to reset them or manually initiate a cleaning cycle.

Q: Do automatic litter boxes work with senior or disabled cats?

A: Yes, automatic litter boxes can work for senior or disabled cats, but there are a few things to consider. Look for models with low entry points to make it easier for them to get in and out. Some boxes have ramps or steps that can help cats with mobility issues. Also, ensure the litter box is spacious enough for them to move around comfortably. If your cat has sensitive paws, opt for a softer, more comfortable litter.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.