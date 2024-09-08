Top 5 Doggie Doors on Amazon

Our Top Picks

Dogs require a certain level of independence and outdoor time to stay healthy, both physically and mentally. Unfortunately, this independence often comes at the cost of the owner's patience who has to constantly stand by the door to let their fur baby in and out. That's why many pet parents prefer to have doggie doors installed so their dogs can move around with ease. Despite the convenience they provide, doggie doors can be surprisingly tricky to choose from. This guide discusses 5 of the best doggie doors currently available on the market, so you can narrow down the otherwise overwhelming search. Read below to check them out.

1 PetSafe Never Rust Doggie Door PetSafe Never Rust Doggie Door View on Amazon Our first pick comes from a brand that has successfully established an unmatched customer base for high-quality pet products. Consequently, this doggie door is made from premium materials that never rust. Unlike metal-framed dog doors that may corrode over time, especially in humid or coastal environments, this plastic frame is designed to withstand the elements without rusting. The door's frame is also paintable so you get to customize it based on your liking. Additionally, it is compatible with a variety of door types, including wood, PVC, metal, and paneled doors. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Rustproof ✙ Easy to install ✙ Durable and adjustable flap – Door cover is too hard to remove

2 Ideal Pet Products Doggie Door Ideal Pet Products Doggie Door View on Amazon If you live in extreme temperatures, you'll appreciate the thermal protection that this doggie door provides. The door features transparent, unbreakable dual-pane panels that are particularly beneficial for maintaining your home’s energy efficiency by minimizing the transfer of heat or cold through the pet door. The flap measures 10.25 inches by 15.75 inches and is suitable for larger dogs, up to 90 pounds. Additionally, it comes with a telescoping frame that allows it to fit doors of varying thicknesses, specifically those ranging from 1-1/4 inches to 1-3/4 inches. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Thermal protection ✙ Large flap size ✙ Telescoping frame – Noisy when closing

3 NAMSAN Doggie Door NAMSAN Doggie Door View on Amazon If you don't want to add a doggie door to your permanent doors, you'll be happy to know that this is specifically designed to be installed in screen doors or windows. It's perfect for homes where a more permanent door installation is not feasible or desirable. The door flap is equipped with a magnetic closure system that slows down the flap and brings it to a stop after 3-4 swings. It also has double-sided slots with a lockable mechanism that allows you to secure the door when needed. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Great for windows or screen doors ✙ Lockable for added security ✙ Automatic magnetic closing – Instructions could be better

4 Trixie Doggie Door Trixie Doggie Door View on Amazon Nothing is more annoying than loud snaps from your pet's door. Luckily, this doggie door by Trixie includes a soft, flexible flap that is designed to close silently. Despite its softness, the flap is durable enough to withstand daily use by larger dogs. The door also has a 2-way locking system, which provides added security and control over your pet's access. In terms of installation, the door comes with a cutting template, detailed instructions, and all necessary installation hardware for homeowners to install themselves. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 2-Way locking feature ✙ Quiet closing ✙ Durable flap – Flap is a bit lightweight

5 Baboni Medium Doggie Door Baboni Medium Doggie Door View on Amazon The standout feature of this pet door is the 3-flap system that provides superior weatherproofing and energy efficiency. The two vinyl flaps with magnetic closures and an insulated middle flap work together to help protect your home from extreme weather conditions and air drafts. The door's frame is made from high-quality steel and aluminum alloy, using a metal laser welding process and oxidation treatment. Additionally, it features a telescoping tunnel that accommodates door thicknesses ranging from 1 3/8 inches to 1 31/32 inches. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Strong steel frame ✙ Telescoping tunnel feature ✙ 3-flap system – Relatively pricey

Q: What should I look for in a doggie door if I have an elderly or disabled pet?

A: When choosing a doggie door for an elderly or disabled pet, look for features that make it easy and safe for them to use. A door with a low step-over threshold is important so they don’t have to lift their legs too high. Opt for a door with a lightweight or flexible flap that's easy for them to push open, and consider an electronic doggie door that opens automatically to reduce the effort required. Make sure the door is large enough for them to move through comfortably without squeezing.

Q: Is there a way to prevent unwanted animals or intruders from using the doggie door?

A: Absolutely! To keep unwanted animals or intruders out, look for doggie doors with locking features. Many models have a sliding panel you can lock when the door isn't in use. If security is a big concern, there are advanced options with reinforced frames or even smart locks that you can control from your phone.

Q: Can a doggie door be installed on a wall instead of a door?

A: Yes, you can definitely install a doggie door in a wall instead of a regular door. Some doggie doors are specifically designed for wall installations and come with features like telescoping tunnels that can adjust to fit different wall thicknesses. This setup is great if you don’t want to cut into an exterior door or need a more discreet option.

Q: How do I train my dog to use a doggie door?

A: Training your dog to use a doggie door is pretty simple with a bit of patience. Start by propping the door open so it’s easy for your dog to walk through. Use treats or their favorite toy to encourage them to pass through the opening. Once they’re comfortable, gradually lower the flap and encourage them to push it open on their own. Be sure to praise them each time they do it. If they’re hesitant, take it slow and repeat the process over a few days.

Q: What should I consider if I have multiple pets of different sizes?

A: If you have pets of different sizes, choosing the right doggie door can be a bit tricky, but it's doable! You'll want to pick a door that’s big enough for your largest pet to use comfortably but still manageable for the smaller ones. Some doors offer adjustable flap tension, making it easier for smaller pets to push through. Another option is an electronic door that can be programmed to open at different heights for each pet, which is great for keeping things fair. Just make sure the door is easy for everyone to use, so all your furry friends can come and go as they please.

