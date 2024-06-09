Top 6 Auto Cat Litter Boxes on Amazon

Our Top Picks

Cats make wonderful companions, but let’s be honest, no one enjoys scooping the litter box. That’s where the Auto Cat Litter Box comes in—your cat’s personal bathroom that does the dirty work for you. We took a close look at how these self-cleaning boxes work, checking out their features, ease of use, and, of course, how comfy they are for your cat. After hours of research and reading through user reviews, we’ve put together a list of the best options out there. Read below to find out which ones made the cut.

1 SMARTELF Auto Cat Litter Box SMARTELF Auto Cat Litter Box View on Amazon It’s easy to assume an automatic litter box won’t clean as thoroughly as you can, but this one proves otherwise. It’s equipped with an automatic scooping arm that replicates human scooping, ensuring no litter clings to the interior. Additionally, it has dual lights that activate after each cleaning cycle to help freshen the air and reduce odors. On top of that, it connects to a dedicated app via 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, providing real-time updates on your cat’s bathroom habits and alerting you when it’s time to empty the litter compartment. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lightweight and portable ✙ User-friendly app ✙ Has spacious design – Noisy at times

2 Neakasa M1 Auto Cat Litter Box Neakasa M1 Auto Cat Litter Box View on Amazon This futuristic-looking robotic litter box is as functional as it is stylish. Its sleek, open-top design not only makes it easy for cats to access but also ensures plenty of ventilation. To prioritize safety, the box is equipped with five infrared light sensors and four weight sensors that halt the cleaning cycle the moment your cat is detected, inside or nearby. The waste is handled with a \"Pull and Wrap\" system that seals it in a bag to keep odors and germs contained. On top of that, its companion app gives you full control and provides insights into your cat’s behavior, such as usage patterns, entry times, duration, and even weight tracking. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Hygienic disposal system ✙ Open-top design ✙ Five infrared sensors – Not compatible with 5G internet

3 Whisker Litter-Robot 3 Auto Cat Litter Box Whisker Litter-Robot 3 Auto Cat Litter Box View on Amazon The Litter Robot 3 has earned more reviews than any other automatic litter box, frequently landing on top-rated lists. It’s known for its unique sifting mechanism that separates waste from clean litter without any hassle. Paired with the Whisker app, it allows real-time monitoring of the waste drawer and tracks your cat’s usage. Its enclosed waste drawer and carbon filter are excellent at keeping unpleasant odors at bay. While it’s a bit bulky, it’s roomy enough to serve households with up to four cats—making the size a manageable trade-off. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Patented sifting system ✙ Comes with Whisker app ✙ Multi-cat friendly – Takes up space

4 PetSafe ScoopFree Auto Cat Litter Box PetSafe ScoopFree Auto Cat Litter Box View on Amazon Many cat owners have mixed feelings about using covered litter boxes, which is why this automated model offers flexible options. You can choose from an open design, a top-opening hood, or a front-opening hood, depending on what works best for you and your cat. It uses PetSafe’s special crystal litter, which effectively controls odors by absorbing urine and drying out solid waste. The crystal litter is low-dust and doesn’t track, keeping your floors cleaner. Twenty minutes after your cat finishes, the automatic rake sweeps the waste into a concealed compartment. With built-in motion sensors and a usage tracker, it monitors how often your cat visits the litter box, helping you catch any health issues early. However, keeping track of multiple cats may be a bit trickier with this feature. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Less tracking ✙ Health counter and motion sensors ✙ Flexible design options – Only compatible with proprietary litter and trays

5 Bastrumi Automatic Litter Box Bastrumi Automatic Litter Box View on Amazon This automatic litter box may be compact enough to fit in small spaces, but it offers a surprisingly roomy interior. With a capacity of 65 liters, it’s ideal for cats weighing anywhere from 2.2 to 18 pounds. The low entry point, adjustable between 5.5 and 8.1 inches, makes it accessible for cats with shorter legs or mobility challenges. Its unique design includes an integrated trash bin to minimize mess. Equipped with safety features and smart sensors that halt operation if your cat gets too close, it also connects to a mobile app for added convenience. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Large capacity ✙ Self-cleaning feature ✙ Smart App control – Difficult set up

6 Kelong Auto Cat Litter Box Kelong Auto Cat Litter Box View on Amazon If you're worried about being disturbed by a noisy litter box at night, this robotic model is designed to run quietly. Its motor and gears are built to minimize noise, ensuring a peaceful environment for both your cat and you. The modular design also makes it a breeze to disassemble and clean, which is often a hassle with other models. On top of that, it’s compatible with various types of litter, so you can choose the one that suits your cat’s needs best. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Silent operation ✙ Easy to deep-clean ✙ Compatible with most litter types – App could be more intuitive

FAQ

Q: How do I set up the wifi connectivity for my auto cat litter box?

A: To set up WiFi connectivity for your auto cat litter box, start by downloading the manufacturer's app from the App Store or Google Play. Once installed, open the app and follow the instructions to pair your device. This usually involves pressing a button on the litter box to activate pairing mode. Make sure your WiFi network is set to 2.4 GHz, as many devices don't support 5 GHz networks. Enter your WiFi credentials in the app, and the litter box should connect automatically. If you run into issues, check that your phone and the litter box are close to the router for a strong signal.

Q: Can I use scented litter in an auto cat litter box?

A: It's generally not recommended to use scented litter in auto cat litter boxes. The fragrances can sometimes interfere with the sensors and mechanical parts, causing issues with the box's operation. Additionally, some cats might be sensitive to strong scents, which could discourage them from using the litter box. If you prefer a scented environment, consider using an odor-neutralizing spray around the box instead.

Q: Can an auto cat litter box be placed on the carpet?

A: It's best to avoid placing auto cat litter boxes directly on the carpet. These units need a stable, flat surface to function correctly, and carpets can interfere with the sensors and weight detection systems. Plus, the softer surface might cause the box to be uneven, affecting the self-cleaning process.

Q: What happens to an auto cat litter box if the power goes out?

A: If the power goes out, auto cat litter boxes will stop functioning since they rely on electricity to operate. The self-cleaning process will be paused, and the box won't sift or rake the litter until power is restored. Once the power comes back on, most models will resume normal operation automatically, but it's a good idea to check the box and make sure everything is working properly. Some boxes might lose their settings, so you might need to reset them or manually initiate a cleaning cycle.

Q: Do auto cat litter boxes work with senior or disabled cats?

A: Yes, auto cat litter boxes can work for senior or disabled cats, but there are a few things to consider. Look for models with low entry points to make it easier for them to get in and out. Some boxes have ramps or steps that can help cats with mobility issues. Also, ensure the litter box is spacious enough for them to move around comfortably. If your cat has sensitive paws, opt for a softer, more comfortable litter.

