Top Cat Cages of 2024: Spacious, Secure, and Stylish Options for Your Feline Friends

Our Top Picks

Finding the perfect cat cage is key to ensuring your feline friends have a secure and comfortable space. This year’s best options feature multi-level designs, durable construction, and easy access, making them ideal for both play and rest. Whether you need something for a single cat or multiple, these cages offer a variety of features to fit your needs and your home. Check out our top recommendations to find the perfect match for your pets.

1 YITAHOME Cat Cage YITAHOME Cat Cage View on Amazon This cat cage offers a customizable layout, allowing you to assemble it according to your needs with the provided panels. It includes a plush hammock for extra comfort and is suitable for other small animals like guinea pigs or ferrets. The cage is spacious, measuring 28 x 28 x 41 inches, and features sturdy platforms and secure stairs. It’s designed for both indoor and outdoor use, with easy assembly in about 10-15 minutes. The detachable floor mats help keep the interior clean, and the stable iron frame ensures durability. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Customizable layout ✙ Includes hammock ✙ Easy to assemble – Frequent maintenance needed

2 Amazon Basics Cat Cage Amazon Basics Cat Cage View on Amazon Creating a safe and engaging environment for your feline friends has never been easier with this tall 3-tier indoor cat cage playpen. Constructed from durable, rust-resistant steel wire, it ensures your cats or kittens are secure, featuring secure-locking door latches and 1.36-inch bar spacing for added safety. Setting it up is quick and hassle-free, thanks to the design that includes 4 locking wheels for smooth maneuvering and stable placement, and it even folds down flat for convenient storage. The cage offers 2 swing-open doors for effortless access to both the upper and lower interiors, while 3 interior shelves provide vertical space for perching or napping. Cleaning is a breeze with the removable leak-proof plastic floor pan. Measuring 35.8 x 22.4 x 50.6 inches, this spacious enclosure is perfect for bedrooms, living rooms, or even travel RVs, ensuring your pets have a comfortable and enriching space to play and rest. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Multi-level design ✙ Secure-locking doors ✙ Safe bar spacing – Limited mobility after assembly

3 Midwest Homes Cat Cage Midwest Homes Cat Cage View on Amazon Treat your feline friends to a fun and secure hangout with this spacious Cat Playpen, perfect for housing 1 to 3 cats comfortably. Measuring 36\"L x 23.5\"W x 50.5\"H, this versatile enclosure comes equipped with a free cozy cat bed, three adjustable resting platforms, and an easy-to-remove leak-proof plastic pan for effortless cleaning. The two large cabinet-style front doors with secure latches provide convenient access for interacting with your pets and maintaining their litter box. Built to last, the playpen features strong metal wire construction with a black E-coat finish to prevent rust, ensuring durability over time. For added convenience, it includes four locking wheel casters for easy positioning around your home and folds down completely for storage and portability when not in use. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Adjustable platforms ✙ Removable pan ✙ Rust-resistant construction – Weighs 40 lbs when assembled

4 Eiiel Cat Cage Eiiel Cat Cage View on Amazon Give your cats a spacious and customizable living area with this extra-large cat crate, measuring 41.3\"L x 27.6\"W x 55.1\"H. It’s perfect for 1 to 3 cats, providing plenty of room for exercise and play. You can easily assemble it to fit your space, thanks to the flexible DIY design. Made from sturdy metal wire with a rust-resistant finish, it includes 150 zip-ties for added stability. Four doors offer easy access for feeding, cleaning, and interacting with your pets. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Flexible DIY assembly ✙ Ample space ✙ Includes zip-ties – Lightweight for big cats

5 Oneluck Cat Cage Oneluck Cat Cage View on Amazon A comfortable and spacious catio, measuring 35.4 x 31.5 x 35.4 inches. Ideal for one cat, it provides ample room for play and rest, featuring two doors and a top skylight for easy access and interaction. The sturdy metal wire construction, coated with a rust-resistant black E-coat finish, ensures durability and safety. With a sub-area design, the oversized two-level platform is gentle on your cat’s paws, while the cage can be easily assembled by one person in just 30 minutes. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Skylight ✙ Easy to assemble ✙ Spacious interior – Only big enough for one cat

6 Homey Pet Cat Cage Homey Pet Cat Cage View on Amazon Designed with comfort and movement in mind, this cage is ideal for small-sized cats like the Sphynx, Devon Rex, and Munchkin, as well as other similarly sized breeds. It accommodates cats up to 16 inches in body length and under 22 pounds. With dimensions of 30\"L x 19\"W x 43\"H, it offers ample space while keeping your pet secure with 1.02\" wire spacing. The cage is easy to move with lockable casters and simple to clean with a pull-out tray. It also features tool-free setup and a portable handle for convenience. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Includes accessories ✙ Foldable setup ✙ Lockable wheels – May feel cramped for more active cats

7 Yaheetech Cat Cage Yaheetech Cat Cage View on Amazon Offer your cats an engaging multi-level environment with this 4-tier cage, which provides ample vertical space for climbing and perching. Two large swing doors make it easy to access different levels, while the secure locking system ensures their safety. Even with its generous size, the cage folds down flat for easy storage when not in use. Equipped with 360-degree lockable wheels, it’s easy to move around, and the pull-out litter tray simplifies cleaning. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Collapsable ✙ Easy to move ✙ Pull-out litter tray – Tricky to assemble for beginners

FAQ

Q: What size cat cage should I choose?

A: The size of the cage depends on your cat’s size and activity level. A larger cage with multiple tiers is ideal for active cats or households with multiple cats, while a smaller cage may suffice for a single, less active cat.

Q: How easy are cat cages to assemble?

A: Most cat cages are designed for easy assembly, often with tool-free setups. However, larger, multi-tier cages may require more time and patience to assemble.

Q: Can cat cages be used outdoors?

A: Some cat cages are suitable for outdoor use, especially those with rust-resistant coatings. Always ensure the cage is secure and weather-resistant if using it outside.

Q: How do I clean a cat cage?

A: Many cat cages come with pull-out trays for easy litter cleaning. Regularly wiping down the bars and shelves with pet-safe cleaners is also recommended.

Q: Are cat cages safe for small kittens?

A: Yes, but make sure the wire spacing is small enough to prevent kittens from escaping or getting stuck. Cages with smaller gaps between bars are ideal for very young or small cats.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.