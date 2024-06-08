Treat Digestive Woes with 2024's Best Probiotics For Cats

Our Top Picks

Is your cat’s litter box starting to clear the room? An unhealthy gut can cause a host of problems for cats, from smelly litter boxes to digestive discomfort, poor appetite, and even a lackluster coat. These issues can be distressing not just for your feline friend, but for you as a pet owner as well. Fortunately, probiotics for cats can help. These beneficial bacteria help balance your cat’s gut flora, leading to improved digestion, enhanced nutrient absorption, and overall better health. When compiling this list, we considered factors like the probiotic strain diversity, CFU count, additional ingredients, and whether the product was vet-approved. Keep reading to find the perfect solution for your little furball!

1 Microbiome Labs FidoSpore Probiotics for Cats Microbiome Labs FidoSpore Probiotics for Cats View on Amazon The Microbiome Labs FidoSpore packs probiotics for cats in dogs in a convenient capsule form, making it perfect for multi-pet households. Each capsule contains potent Bacillus Subtilis, Bacillus Licheniformis, and Pediococcus Acidilactici which are spore-based probiotics, known for supporting digestion and gut health. Flavored with grass-fed beef liver, pets find it tasty and easy to take. You only need one pill per pet which eliminates the hassle of measuring doses. The addition of other natural ingredients ensures your pet’s gut health is well-supported, promoting overall wellness. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Suitable for cats and dogs ✙ Clinically tested ✙ Naturally flavored – Unsuitable for cats with a beef allergy

2 Purina FortiFlora Probiotics for Cats Purina FortiFlora Probiotics for Cats View on Amazon The Purina FortiFlora Probiotics for Cats are a game-changer for cats with digestive issues. This probiotic powder is designed specifically for cats with diarrhea, promoting intestinal health and balance. Each packet contains a guaranteed level of live microorganisms that support a healthier gut. The proprietary microencapsulation process ensures these probiotics remain stable until they reach your cat’s gut and safe from stomach acid. Suitable for both kittens and adults, this supplement can be given easily with food. FortiFlora also includes antioxidants like Vitamins C and E, which help boost the immune system and support overall health. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Also contains vitamin C and E ✙ Convenient powder form ✙ Suitable for kittens – Might not suit cats with IBD

3 Fera Pet Organics Probiotics for Cats and Dogs Fera Pet Organics Probiotics for Cats and Dogs View on Amazon Fera Pets Organic Probiotics for Cats is a top-notch supplement for your furry friends, especially those with picky palates. This veterinarian-formulated product is flavorless, making it perfect for fussy pets. Each scoop delivers 5 billion CFUs and contains 12 strains of beneficial bacteria, ensuring comprehensive digestive support. With its easy-to-use scoops, adding this probiotic to your pet’s daily routine is simple and effective. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Veterinarian-approved formula ✙ Also contains prebiotics ✙ Flavorless for fussy pets – Only suitable for cats with diarrhea

4 Pet Honesty Probiotics for Cats Pet Honesty Probiotics for Cats View on Amazon Pet Honesty Probiotics for Cats is an exceptional supplement tailored to enhance your cat's digestive health and overall wellness. This vet-approved, nutritionist-created formula includes chicory root for prebiotics, supporting healthy gut flora. The addition of catnip, and chicken and fish liver makes it irresistible to cats, ensuring they enjoy every scoop. With regular use, you'll see noticeable improvements in digestion, bowel movements, and immunity. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Has NASC Quality Seal ✙ Manufactured in FDA-registered facility ✙ No filler ingredients – Might smell a little strong

5 DrFormulas Nexabiotic Probiotics for Cats DrFormulas Nexabiotic Probiotics for Cats View on Amazon Nexabiotic Probiotics for Cats offers a robust solution for your feline friend's digestive health. Each capsule contains 23 diverse probiotic strains and 17.25 billion CFUs, which is a lot more than typical cat probiotics. This doctor-formulated blend includes stomach acid-resistant strains like Bacillus subtilis and Saccharomyces boulardii, ensuring they reach the gut effectively. The special delayed-release vegetable capsules protect these probiotics from stomach acid for maximum absorption. For picky eaters, simply open the capsule and sprinkle the flavorless powder into their food. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Contains 23 different probiotic strains ✙ Vet-formulated ✙ Stomach acid resistant capsules – Results vary for chronic diarrhea

6 Coco and Luna Probiotics for Cats Powder Coco and Luna Probiotics for Cats Powder View on Amazon The Coco and Luna Probiotics for Cats Powder offers comprehensive digestive care, including the addition of inulin, a potent prebiotic. Inulin supports the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, promoting bowel function and improving overall gastrointestinal health. Each serving helps restore balance in your cat's gut microbiota, reducing inflammation and discomfort from digestive disorders. This veterinarian-formulated powder is free from harmful ingredients like Maltodextrin, Palm Oil, and artificial additives. The easy-to-serve powder can be mixed with food daily to ensure optimal digestive health and a well-regulated immune system for your feline friend. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Salmon-flavored ✙ Free of harmful ingredients ✙ Contains Inulin and fiber – Seal might be slightly loose

7 Purina High-Protein Kibble with Probiotics for Cats Purina High-Protein Kibble with Probiotics for Cats View on Amazon If giving a supplement sounds like too much work or you're just unsure if your cat will eat it, the Purina High-Protein Kibble with Probiotics for Cats can be a great option. This high-protein cat food includes chicken as the first ingredient and packs a powerful 36% of protein. What sets it apart is the inclusion of guaranteed live probiotics, eliminating the need for an extra supplement. This formula also boasts Omega fatty acids for healthy skin and coat, taurine for heart and vision support, and antioxidants for a robust immune system. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High-protein meal ✙ Includes Omega-6 Fatty Acids & Taurine ✙ Convenient kibble form – Shipping might take a while

FAQ

Q: How many CFUs should probiotics for cats contain?

A: When choosing a probiotic supplement for your cat, look for one with a CFU count between 1 billion and 5 billion per serving. CFU stands for Colony Forming Units, which indicates the number of live and active microorganisms in the supplement. This range is considered effective for promoting good digestive health and boosting your cat's immune system. Too few CFUs might not provide noticeable benefits, while too many could potentially cause digestive upset. Always start with a recommended dosage and consult your vet if you're unsure about the right amount for your cat.

Q: Why is strain diversity important in probiotics for cats?

A: Probiotic strain diversity is important because different strains of probiotics offer different health benefits. Having a variety of strains in a supplement ensures a broader range of benefits for your cat's digestive and overall health. Some strains might help with diarrhea, while others boost the immune system or improve nutrient absorption. A diverse probiotic supplement can address multiple aspects of gut health, making it more effective than one with just a single strain.

Q: Can my cat have any side effects from taking probiotics for cats?

A: Giving your cat probiotics is generally safe, but there can be some side effects. Initially, you might notice minor digestive issues like gas, bloating, or diarrhea as your cat's system adjusts to the new bacteria. These symptoms are usually temporary and should resolve within a few days. If the side effects persist or worsen, it's best to stop the probiotic and consult your veterinarian. Make sure to choose a probiotic specifically formulated for cats to ensure it meets their unique dietary needs and is safe for their consumption.

Q: What is the best way to store probiotics for cats?

A: Storing cat probiotics properly is crucial to maintaining their effectiveness. To ensure they stay potent, store them in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and heat, like a pantry or cupboard. Avoid areas with high humidity, such as bathrooms or near sinks. Some probiotics require refrigeration, so check the product label or packaging instructions to see if this is necessary. Always keep the container tightly sealed after each use to protect the probiotics from moisture and air.

Q: Can probiotics for cats be given to kittens as well?

A: Yes, probiotics can be given to both kittens and adult cats. However, it's important to choose a probiotic supplement that is specifically formulated for feline use and suitable for all life stages. Probiotics can help kittens develop a healthy gut microbiome, which is essential for their growth and immune system. Always consult with your veterinarian before introducing any new supplement to ensure it is appropriate for your cat’s age, health condition, and specific needs.

Q: Which form of probiotics for cats is the best?

A: Most feline probiotic supplements come in various forms such as powders, capsules, or chews. If using a powder, you can mix it into your cat's wet food, ensuring it blends well so your cat doesn't notice it. For capsules, you can open them and sprinkle the contents over the food or give the capsule directly if your cat is cooperative. Chews can be given as treats, making them an easy option for picky eaters.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.