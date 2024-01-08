Your Cat's New Favorite Place: Best Donut Cat Bed on Amazon in 2024

Our Top Picks

Is your feline friend in need of a royal retreat? Look no further than a cozy donut cat bed. These plush, circular beds are perfect for your furry friend to snuggle and snooze. It’s the perfect nest where your cat can curl up and feel safe, secure, and utterly pampered. But if you’re overwhelmed by the wide range of choices available, we can relate to you. And that’s why we’ve put all the legwork into finding the most sought-after donut cat beds that are perfect for your sweet feline. Go on and check our top recommendations in this article and find a suitable cat bed to upgrade your cat’s sleep experience.

1 Bedsure Donut Cat Bed Bedsure Donut Cat Bed View on Amazon If you’re looking for the softest bed for your pet, you will fall in love with this donut cat bed. It’s got this crazy-soft, fluffy cover that’s like 20% more cuddle than other beds. Your cat can curl up in a cozy donut, feeling safe and sound with their head and neck perfectly supported. Plus, it’s machine-washable, so you don’t have to worry about muddy paws or unexpected accidents. If you want to spoil your darling cat, this bed’s got you covered. Trust us, they’ll thank you with endless purrs and cuddles. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 20% more plush than most competitors ✙ Available in various colors ✙ Machine washable – Center cushion may lack sufficient padding for large pets

2 YITAHOME Donut Cat Bed YITAHOME Donut Cat Bed View on Amazon Our next product recommendation is a total dreamboat for your furry friend. It’s huge – perfect for cats up to 45 pounds. Not to mention this versatile pet bed can also be used for small pups and other small pets. It’s packed with extra-soft, fluffy stuffing, so your pet can curl up in a cloud-like donut. The raised edges are like a cozy little hug for their head and neck, and the bed is gentle on their joints too. Plus, it's made from safe materials, so you don't have to worry about a thing. And guess what? You can toss it in the washing machine! Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Extra plus and comfortable for pets ✙ Made from pet-safe material ✙ PVC dot fabric used for anti-slip design – Durability can be affected after several washes

3 LE SURE Donut Cat Bed, Jacquard Shaggy LE SURE Donut Cat Bed, Jacquard Shaggy View on Amazon If you want to provide a luxurious bed for your beloved cat, this bed with a shaggy texture might be it. The donut cat bed has this super soft Sherpa lining that’ll make your furry friend feel like royalty. The raised edge is perfect for cuddling and gives their head and neck the support they need. Plus, it’s been tested to make sure it’s safe for your pet. Additionally, it’s the perfect size for small dogs or cats and comes in a bunch of cute colors. Cleaning it is also a breeze because these beds are washing-machine friendly. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Features soothing Sherpa and raised rim ✙ Made with pet safety in mind ✙ Suitable for all furry friends up to 25lbs. – May be a little heavy to move around

4 CATBOAT Donut Cat Bed CATBOAT Donut Cat Bed View on Amazon Here’s another fluffy, cloud-like bed for your tiny tyrant. This donut cat bed is packed with extra-soft stuffing, so it's like a warm hug for your pet. The raised edges are perfect for snuggling and make them feel safe and secure. The furry exterior is so soft and warm that it can calm down the most anxious pet. And don't worry about spills or accidents because this bed is also machine washable. It's the perfect size for small dogs, cats, or even playful kittens. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Ideal for burrowing ✙ Provides adequate neck support for your pet ✙ Washable and hygienic – Requires 48 hours to regain shape after washing

5 WESTERN HOME WH Donut Cat Bed WESTERN HOME WH Donut Cat Bed View on Amazon Our next donut cat bed is a safe space for your kitty to relax and has a calming effect on new pets that tend to be shy, nervous, and anxious. This warm and cozy space makes them feel at home in no time. Also, it has a side of luxury to it, which is perfect for pet owners who want to make their fur buddies feel special. It's made with super soft, eco-friendly materials that are gentle on your pet's skin and joints. Moreover, it comes in different sizes, so you can find the perfect fit for your little one. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Made with luxurious faux fur ✙ Excellent for comfortable sleep for your pet ✙ Anti-slip PVC dot fabric for stability – Only for small-medium pets

6 LE SURE Donut Cat Bed, Cute Flower Pet LE SURE Donut Cat Bed, Cute Flower Pet View on Amazon Our next donut cat bed is shaped like a blossoming flower and offers your cat a 360-degree cocoon of comfort. The raised sides ensure your pet’s head and neck are gently cradled. With a sherpa lining that’s as soft as a cloud and a non-slip base for added security, this bed is perfect for even the most senior or delicate cats. The flower-like design is aesthetically pleasing and provides optimal joint support. Crafted with premium, hypoallergenic materials, it ensures a healthy and hygienic sleep environment for your cat. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Flower shape provides 360-degree support for pets ✙ 30% denser than regular Sherpa ✙ Non-skid base prevents slipping – Suitable for pets up to 15 lbs only

7 PLIISLUP Donut Cat Bed PLIISLUP Donut Cat Bed View on Amazon If your cat is a little explorer who loves to hide, pounce, and then curl up for a nap, our final recommendation will have you covered. This donut cat bed is a playground and a cozy den rolled into one. It's spacious enough for your cat to zoom around and burn off energy, but it also has a comfy spot for them to relax and recharge. Plus, it comes with little toys to keep them entertained. Imagine the fun your cat will have batting around those balls while you're chilling on the couch. And don't worry about messes – the cover is removable for easy hand-washing. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Offers a firm ✙ spacious area for play and rest ✙ Features strong material and zipper ✙ Suitable for all-season use – Requires hand washing

FAQ

Q: What makes donut cat beds different from regular cat beds?

A: Donut cat beds stand out due to their unique shape and design, typically featuring raised edges and a deep, cozy center. This design mimics the natural den-like environments that cats instinctively seek for safety and comfort. The raised edges provide a sense of security and support for the head and neck, helping to reduce anxiety and stress. Unlike regular flat cat beds, donut beds encourage a curled-up sleeping position, which is not only comfortable but also helps retain body heat, making it ideal for cats who enjoy warmth. Additionally, many donut cat beds are made with plush, soft materials that offer superior comfort compared to traditional cat beds, which may use more rigid or less cushioned materials.

Q: Are donut cat beds suitable for all cat breeds and sizes?

A: Donut cat beds are generally versatile and can accommodate a wide range of cat breeds and sizes. They are particularly beneficial for cats that enjoy curling up tightly when they sleep. However, it's essential to choose the right size for your cat. Smaller donut beds are perfect for kittens and small breeds, while larger beds can comfortably fit bigger cats or even multiple cats. The key is to ensure that the bed is spacious enough for your cat to turn around and stretch but snug enough to provide the enclosed feeling that many cats find comforting. For larger or older cats, selecting a bed with sufficient padding and support is crucial to accommodate their weight and provide relief for joints and muscles.

Q: How do donut cat beds help with a cat's anxiety and stress?

A: Donut cat beds are designed with features that help alleviate anxiety and stress in cats. The raised edges and enclosed design create a cozy, den-like environment that cats instinctively seek for protection. This sense of security can significantly reduce anxiety, especially in cats that are prone to stress or have experienced changes in their environment, such as moving to a new home or the introduction of new pets. The soft, plush materials used in many donut cat beds also provide a comforting sensation, helping cats to relax and feel safe. Additionally, the warmth generated by the bed's design can have a soothing effect, further promoting a sense of calm and well-being.

Q: Can donut cat beds help with joint pain and arthritis in older cats?

A: Yes, donut cat beds can be beneficial for older cats suffering from joint pain or arthritis. The thick, plush padding found in many donut beds provides a soft and cushioned surface that helps relieve pressure on the joints. The raised edges also offer additional support for the cat's head and neck, which can be particularly helpful for older cats with difficulty finding comfortable resting positions. Some donut cat beds are specifically designed with orthopedic features, such as memory foam or extra-thick cushioning, which can further alleviate discomfort and provide therapeutic benefits for cats with mobility issues or chronic pain conditions.

Q: How do I clean and maintain a donut cat bed?

A: Maintaining a donut cat bed involves regular cleaning to keep it fresh and hygienic. Most donut cat beds come with removable covers that can be machine washed. It's recommended to use a gentle cycle with cold water and a mild detergent to preserve the softness of the materials. After washing, air drying is often preferred to prevent any potential shrinkage or damage to the fabric, though some beds can be tumble-dried on low heat. For beds without removable covers, spot cleaning with a mild detergent and warm water can be effective. It's also a good idea to vacuum the bed regularly to remove loose fur and debris. Maintaining cleanliness is crucial, as cats are sensitive to scents and may avoid using a bed that smells unclean or unfamiliar.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.