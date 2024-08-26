2024's Best Ultra Short Throw Projectors: A Comprehensive Guide

Our Top Picks

How would you feel if you could turn your living room into a full-fledged home theater without the hassle of mounting a projector across the room or rearranging your entire space? Superb right? That’s exactly the experience ultra short throw projectors bring your way. These powerful devices can project a massive screen from just inches away from the wall, making them perfect for any room size, whether you're in a cozy apartment or a spacious home. Besides saving space, they also deliver incredible picture quality, with many models offering 4K resolution and advanced features like HDR and built-in sound systems. In this guide, we'll explore some of the top ultra short throw projectors available on Amazon, each offering a unique blend of performance and convenience that can take your movie nights, gaming sessions, and even presentations to a whole new level. Check out our top recommendations.

1 AWOL VISION Ultra Short Throw Projector AWOL VISION Ultra Short Throw Projector View on Amazon Ready to turn your living room into a private movie theater? Our first ultra short throw projector delivers a massive 150-inch 4K picture with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, so you can feel the action right in your living room. What we really loved about this product is that the colors are absolutely stunning. Thanks to its triple laser technology, they're super vibrant and lifelike. And the best part? It's really quiet, so you won't be distracted by any annoying noise. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Comprehensive features at an affordable price range ✙ Delivers a stunning cinematic experience ✙ Supports 3D viewing with active shutter glasses – Ceiling installation requires specific adjustments

2 Epson Ultra Short Throw Projector, LS300 Epson Ultra Short Throw Projector, LS300 View on Amazon With our next product on the list, get ready to be blown away. This ultra short throw projector is packed with features that will surprise you. Imagine a massive 120-inch picture, all from just 15 inches away from the wall. It's literally works like magic. But it's not just about the picture. The sound is amazing too. It has a built-in 2.1 speaker system, so you don't need a separate soundbar. And if you're into streaming, this projector has you covered. It runs on Android TV, so you can access all your favorite apps. This projector is a must-have for anyone who loves movies and TV shows. It's like having your own personal cinema right at home. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Stunning picture quality ✙ Features a custom-designed 2.1 audiophile speaker system ✙ Build-in Android TV interface – No native Netflix support

3 Hisense Ultra Short Throw Projector Hisense Ultra Short Throw Projector View on Amazon Our next ultra short throw projector can project a massive 120-inch screen, so you feel like you're in a real theater. The picture is super sharp and the colors are incredibly vibrant. And with Google TV, you can stream all your favorite shows and movies without any hassle. One of the coolest things about the PL1 is its 4K UHD resolution. That means every detail is crystal clear, even when you're sitting up close. And with Dolby Vision and Atmos, you'll feel like you're right in the middle of the action. In short, this one will deliver a top-notch cinematic experience that’s worth checking out. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Projects a large screen ✙ Dolby Vision and Atmos for an immersive experience ✙ Features a filmmaker mode – Requires a separate device to stream Netflix

4 NexiGo Ultra Short Throw Projector NexiGo Ultra Short Throw Projector View on Amazon On number 4, we have an ultra short throw project, which is a real gem. It's got amazing color accuracy right out of the box, so you don't have to spend hours calibrating it. The picture is super sharp and the colors are incredibly vibrant. But that's not all. The sound is fantastic too. It has built-in speakers that are perfect for movies and games. And if you're into gaming, you'll love the low input lag, which means the action is super smooth. If you're looking for a projector that delivers a complete entertainment experience, this one is a must-have. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Outstanding color quality and accuracy ✙ Powerful sound system ✙ Ultra-smooth motion with reduced ghosting – The projector is relatively large – which may be cumbersome for some setups

5 Optoma Ultra Short Throw Projector Optoma Ultra Short Throw Projector View on Amazon Our next ultra short throw projector is a gamer's dream. It's got super low input lag, so you'll always be one step ahead of your opponents. And with its ultra-short throw design, you can project a massive screen from just inches away, even in small spaces. The picture is bright and vibrant, and the laser technology means it'll last for years. Plus, so you don't have to worry about it breaking down. If you're looking for a projector that's perfect for gaming but can also handle movies and presentations, this one’s a great choice. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Enhanced gaming mode with excellent responsive performance ✙ Perfect for small spaces ✙ Supports 4K HDR input – Not dustproof

6 LG Ultra Short Throw Projector LG Ultra Short Throw Projector View on Amazon Our next ultra short throw project is a super compact projector that can create a massive 120-inch screen from just a few inches away. That means you can have a huge picture even in a small room. The picture is crystal clear and the colors are really vibrant. And with LG's webOS Lite, you can easily stream all your favorite shows and movies. Plus, you can control it with your voice using Alexa. Overall, this projector is a great option if you're looking for a smart, compact projector that delivers a powerful cinematic experience. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Features Smart TV functionality ✙ Includes Alexa for convenient voice control ✙ Integrates with LG ThinQ AI for seamless control – May require external speakers for a true home theater experience

7 VAV Ultra Short Throw Projector VAV Ultra Short Throw Projector View on Amazon Lastly, we have this powerhouse of a projector. This ultra short throw projector can create a massive 100-inch screen from just a few inches away, so you can have a huge picture even in a small room. We were surprised with the amazing picture quality, thanks to its 4K UHD resolution. And the built-in Harman Kardon soundbar delivers powerful sound for a very real experience. One of the coolest things about this projector is its smart features. It has eye protection sensors that dim the lights when you get too close, so you don't strain your eyes. And with its advanced laser technology, it's built to last. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Large projection capability ✙ Built-in stereo surround sound system ✙ Features Smart IR sensors that dim the lights when people are nearby – For optimal picture quality – a high-quality short throw projector screen is recommended

FAQ

Q: How does an ultra short throw projector differ from a traditional projector in terms of placement and setup?

A: Ultra short throw (UST) projectors can be placed just inches from the projection surface, unlike traditional projectors that require several feet of distance. This close placement simplifies setup, eliminates the need for ceiling mounts, and reduces the chance of image distortion. UST projectors also prevent shadows and obstructions, making them ideal for small spaces, classrooms, or conference rooms.

Q: Are ultra short throw projectors suitable for gaming, and what should gamers look for in one?

A: Yes, ultra short throw projectors are great for gaming, especially those with low input lag and high refresh rates. Gamers should prioritize models with an 8ms or lower input lag at 1080p 120Hz for smooth, responsive gameplay. A bright, 4K HDR-capable projector enhances visuals, while versatile connectivity options like HDMI 2.1 ensure compatibility with modern gaming consoles and PCs.

Q: How do ultra short throw projectors handle ambient light, and do they require a specific type of screen?

A: UST projectors are more sensitive to ambient light, so using an Ambient Light Rejecting (ALR) screen is recommended. ALR screens are designed to reflect the projector's light directly to the viewer while minimizing interference from other light sources. While you can use a regular wall, an ALR screen significantly improves image quality in brighter environments.

Q: Can ultra short throw projectors be used in small rooms or apartments, and what are the space considerations?

A: Ultra short throw projectors are ideal for small rooms or apartments since they require minimal distance to project a large image. However, ensure you have enough wall space for the desired screen size, typically ranging from 80” to 150”. Also, keep the projector's path clear to avoid obstructions that could interfere with the image.

Q: How do ultra short throw projectors manage heat, and are they prone to overheating?

A: Most UST projectors are equipped with advanced cooling systems, including fans and heat sinks, to manage heat effectively. Some models feature dust-resistant designs, preventing dust buildup that could cause overheating. While overheating is rare, it’s essential to place the projector in a well-ventilated area and maintain it regularly to ensure optimal performance.

