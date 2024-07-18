8 Best College Backpacks of 2024

Our Top Picks

College backpacks are essential gear for the modern scholar, providing an efficient way to carry textbooks, laptops, and personal items while on the go. They combine functionality and style, giving you a practical solution that doesn't compromise on aesthetic appeal. There are many backpacks available in the market today - yet finding the perfect one can often feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. The mere volume of options, each boasting different features, designs, and levels of durability, can make this process an overwhelming task for any student. Our review aims to ease this burden, providing a carefully curated list of the best college backpacks, each selected for their unique blend of practicality, durability, and style.

1 Z-MGKISS College Backpacks Z-MGKISS College Backpacks View on Amazon Crafted to be water-resistant, this college backpack shields your essentials, including your 17-inch laptop, from the elements. The backpack offers an anti-theft design, a vital feature that offers peace of mind whether you're on a crowded subway or exploring a bustling city. Uniquely, this model checks off the boxes with a built-in USB port, ensuring your devices remain charged while on the go. The best part is that it doesn't skimp on quality, featuring a TSA-friendly design that expedites airport security checks. Its spacious compartments provide ample room for books, clothes, and other essentials, making it a clear winner among all college backpacks we found. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ TSA airline approved ✙ Ergonomic design ✙ With USB charging port – Higher price point

2 TOTWO College Backpack TOTWO College Backpack View on Amazon This model checks off the boxes for convenience, security, and style, making it a worthwhile investment for anyone in need of a reliable backpack. Equipped with an anti-theft feature, this backpack secures your belongings and gives you peace of mind. The TSA airline-approved design accelerates airport security checks, making it a clear winner among college backpacks for students who love to travel. Built to withstand the rigors of daily use, it boasts a water-resistant material that keeps your electronics safe during unexpected downpours. The backpack's spacious interior fits a 15.6-inch laptop comfortably, while its external USB charging port keeps your devices powered up on the go. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ TSA-approved design ✙ Water-resistant material ✙ USB charging port – Too heavy

3 BOXSAM College Backpack BOXSAM College Backpack View on Amazon The H3-green backpack, often referred to as one of the best college backpacks, is an ideal blend of durability and comfort. It is lightweight, making it easy to carry around campus, yet sturdy enough to handle all your essentials. It can comfortably house a large laptop and other daily necessities, delivering excellent convenience. The backpack's casual design and vibrant green color make it a clear winner among college students, adding a trendy touch to any outfit. For those who travel, it doubles as a travel backpack, making it a versatile choice. Reviewers online endorse it for its roomy interiors and durability, with several compartments for better organization, including an anti-theft pocket for safeguarding valuables. The adjustable straps add to the comfort, ensuring it doesn't strain your shoulders. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lightweight and spacious ✙ Water-resistant fabric ✙ Multi-purpose use – Strap tends to slip off

4 BAGSMART College Backpack BAGSMART College Backpack View on Amazon This isn't just a backpack; it's a daily companion that caters to your every need. The backpack is intelligently designed with a 15.6 inch dedicated laptop compartment, perfect for keeping your tech safe during your daily commute. Even more importantly, it features an anti-theft design to protect your valuables, which is a huge plus for those who often find themselves in crowded places. It also includes a USB Charger hole, so you can actually charge your devices on the go. We were very pleased with its water-resistant feature, safeguarding your essentials from unexpected rain showers. The bag's roomy compartments can comfortably hold your college textbooks, making it a solid choice for college backpacks. Also worth knowing is its lightweight yet durable construction, ensuring it won't weigh you down as you navigate your busy day. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Anti-theft feature ✙ USB charging port ✙ Water-resistant – Some design features are overkill

5 MATEIN College Backpack MATEIN College Backpack View on Amazon From the get-go, this college backpack strikes the ideal balance between practicality and style. This sleek and slim backpack is perfect for both college and business use, making it ideal for anyone on the go. The most unique feature we found is the integrated USB charging port which allows you to charge your devices on the move. It also has an anti-theft durable metal zipper and a lockable metal hole for added security, which is a huge plus when you're traveling or in crowded places. We were very pleased with the spacious compartments, including a dedicated laptop pocket suitable for a 15.6-inch laptop, and multiple pockets for easy organization. Even more importantly, the backpack is designed with water-resistant and long-lasting polyester fabric, ensuring your belongings stay dry and secure in all weather conditions. The adjustable and heavily padded shoulder straps provide maximum back support, making it infinitely more comfortable for long-term wear. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Anti-theft design ✙ Comfortable soft padded back design ✙ Water-resistant material – Bottom lacks of padding

6 Hidds College Backpacks Hidds College Backpacks View on Amazon With an impressive off-white color, this backpack gives a unique aesthetic appeal that is guaranteed to become your go-to for various occasions. This college backpack is designed with an anti-theft feature, ensuring that your items are safe from potential theft. We love that it features a large capacity, making it ideal for storing a 15.6-inch laptop, books, and other essentials. Moreover, it is not your typical backpack; it is designed with durable and water-resistant material, ensuring longevity and protection from any weather conditions. We were very pleased with its ergonomic design, providing extra comfort even when the bag is full. It also includes a USB port, so your devices won't run out of power during your travels. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Anti-theft design ✙ Variety of compartments ✙ Comfortable to wear – Limited weight capacity

7 winspansy College Backpack winspansy College Backpack View on Amazon This beige beauty stands out among other college backpacks with its aesthetic design that's ideal for both schoolgirls and boys. Crafted to be lightweight, it makes traveling or commuting to and from school a breeze. We were very pleased with its well-thought-out capacity, effortlessly fitting a 14-inch laptop along with books and other essentials. The simple yet cute design is sure to compliment your style, whether you're a college student or a working professional. Even more importantly, it comes with a USB charging port, making it infinitely more convenient for tech-savvy individuals always on the move. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Comfortable shoulder strap ✙ Multi-functional ✙ USB charging port – Zippers could be better

FAQ

Q: What size should my college backpack be?

A: The ideal size for a college backpack is around 20-30L. This size is big enough to fit all of your textbooks, notebooks, and laptop, but not too bulky or heavy to carry around campus all day.

Q: What features should I look for in a college backpack?

A: Look for a backpack with comfortable straps and back support, multiple compartments for organization, and a laptop sleeve or pocket. Water-resistant material is also a plus, especially if you live in a rainy climate.

Q: Can I use a hiking backpack for college?

A: While hiking backpacks may have similar features to college backpacks, they are often too large and bulky for everyday use on campus. Stick to a smaller, more streamlined backpack specifically designed for college students.

Q: Are designer backpacks worth the investment for college?

A: Designer backpacks may look stylish, but they often come with a hefty price tag. Stick to a more affordable backpack with similar features and durability. Your backpack will likely take a beating throughout your college years, so it's better to save your money for other expenses.

Q: How can I make my college backpack more comfortable to wear?

A: Make sure to adjust the straps so that the backpack sits comfortably on your shoulders and doesn't pull too heavily on your back. Use the chest strap and waist strap if your backpack has them to distribute the weight evenly. Consider adding a cushioned back pad for extra support.

