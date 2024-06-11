Best 4 Running Watches Of 2024

Our Top Picks

Research suggests that runners tend to live longer and healthier lives with lower risks of major diseases. It's no surprise that many people have taken up running in the past few years and that has led to a big upgrade for running watches too. In 2024, a simple pedometer just doesn't cut it and today's running watches don't just track miles but offer a detailed overview of performance and recovery. There is also a difference in features based on what kind of runner you are; you obviously want more navigation tools if you're a trail runner. In this guide, we've covered the best running watches suited for all kinds of runners. Explore our top picks below.

1 Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness & Running Watch Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness & Running Watch View on Amazon The top overall pick is not necessarily a running watch, but a holistic fitness tracker with many specific features that are beneficial for runners. With built-in GPS, you get turn-by-turn directions from Google Maps on your run so you won't get lost and can accurately track miles. What any runner would actually appreciate is the ECG app which not only tracks heart rate but also detects irregular heart rhythms. If you're looking to increase your endurance, this feature along with Active Zone minutes can help you ensure a steady heart rate so you get the most out of your run. That's not all, it even tracks sleep, monitors blood oxygen levels, and offers contactless payments for when you need a snack on the go. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Accurate heartrate tracking ✙ Active Zone minutes ✙ Two strap sizes – Screen is slightly narrow

2 Garmin Forerunner 55 GPS Running Watch Garmin Forerunner 55 GPS Running Watch View on Amazon Many running watches come with a host of complicated features that can overwhelm anyone who's a beginner. That's why this one keeps things simple with only the most important features that are ideal for runners. For more detailed insights about your health, you can sync it with your smartphone but the watch itself is great for runs if you don't like carrying your phone with you. It goes beyond simple GPS and heart rate tracking with PacePro technology that helps you plan for your run. You get GPS-based and pace guidance for your running course as well as an estimated finish time after setting the miles you want to cover. Plus, it takes the guesswork out of working out since you get suggested workouts based on your fitness levels and recovery time. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Tracks pace and speed ✙ PacePro technology ✙ Suggests workouts – Screen might be difficult to read

3 Coros Pace 3 Sport & Running Watch Coros Pace 3 Sport & Running Watch View on Amazon When you're on the go, you want a running watch that's not just accurate but super comfortable to wear. This one weighs only 30 grams with the nylon strap, which is impressive considering all the features it offers. Instead of adding unnecessary training features, it uses a highly accurate heart rate sensor and dual-frequency GPS (like the kind on higher-end running watches like the Apple Watch Ultra) that stays accurate even in urban high-rise settings. What's really impressive though is the variety of running analytics like training load, stride length, and elevation, and running modes like trail run, triathlon, and indoor run. The best part is the screen is transreflective, so it's fully visible even in bright sunlight! Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Ultra-lightweight and comfortable ✙ 17-day battery life ✙ Accurate dual-frequency GPS – No yoga activity mode

4 Polar Grit X Pro Multisport Running Watch Polar Grit X Pro Multisport Running Watch View on Amazon If being lost in the woods is your thing, you'll know most running watches aren't built for that kind of adventure. This one, however, is made for trail runners and offers incredible durability along with important navigation features for safety. It's built to look as good as it functions with a scratch-resistant Sapphire glass display, while the built-in compass and altimeter ensure you always know where you are. You never have to worry about being lost even while running freely because the TrackBack feature guides you back to your starting point. For adventurous runners who want to keep track of their progress, this watch features multiple profiles optimized by route and altitude as well as refuel reminders. It even has built-in recovery tests so you can plan your run accordingly. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Military-grade durability ✙ Advanced navigation features ✙ TrackBack for safety – On the heavier side

FAQ

Q: Is dual-frequency GPS better for a running watch?

A: Yes, dual-frequency GPS can be very beneficial for a running watch, especially if you frequently run in areas with poor signal, like urban environments with tall buildings or densely wooded trails. Traditional GPS can sometimes struggle in these places, leading to less accurate tracking. Dual-frequency GPS receives signals from two different satellite bands, which can help improve accuracy, reduce interference, and give you more reliable distance and pace data.

Q: What features are important for a running watch if you're a beginner?

A: For beginners, essential features in a running watch include GPS for tracking distance and pace, a heart rate monitor to gauge intensity, and easy-to-read metrics on the display. Features like step count, calorie tracking, and built-in training plans are also helpful to build up consistency and monitor progress. Simple-to-use navigation and a comfortable, lightweight design make the watch more accessible. Battery life is also a plus, so you won’t need to charge it constantly. Starting with these basics gives you a solid foundation as you begin your running journey.

Q: Can running watches track other activities besides running?

A: Absolutely! Most running watches are versatile and can track a wide range of activities beyond running. Many models come with dedicated modes for cycling, swimming, hiking, strength training, and even yoga. Some advanced watches also offer multi-sport or triathlon modes, which allow you to switch seamlessly between activities during a single workout. They can track key metrics specific to each activity, like stroke count for swimming or elevation for hiking.

Q: What running analytics are important for a running watch?

A: Key running analytics to look for include pace, distance, cadence, heart rate, and calories burned. Advanced features like VO2 max (a measure of your cardiovascular fitness) and Training Load (an indicator of workout intensity over time) can provide deeper insights into performance. Metrics like stride length, elevation gain, and lap times are also valuable, particularly for runners focusing on improvement or training for specific events. These analytics help you better understand your progress, refine your technique, and adjust your training as you go.

Q: How do running watches improve my training?

A: Running watches improve your training in many ways with detailed tracking and insights. They measure distance and pace, so you can set specific targets and track progress over time. Heart rate monitoring helps you stay in optimal training zones, which can boost endurance and performance safely. Many running watches also offer metrics like cadence, stride length, and elevation to give you a better understanding of your form and efficiency. Advanced models include features like VO2 max and Training Load, which can indicate if you’re pushing too hard or need to increase intensity.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.